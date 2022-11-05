PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly addressed his supporters Saturday morning in Phoenix after the Associated Press projected his victory and called for unity. “After a long election, it can be tempting to remain focused on the things that divide us,” Kelly said in a victory speech at Barrio Cafe on 16th Street near Thomas Road. “But we’ve seen the consequences that come when leaders refuse to accept the truth and focus more on conspiracies of the past than solving the challenges that we face today.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 6 HOURS AGO