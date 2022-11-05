Men's and Women's Cross Country Compete at Conference Carolinas Cross Country Championships; Betzer Records Second-Place Finish

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oprah Winfrey Named an SC Bakery as One of Her “Favorite Things” for 2022Kennardo G. JamesSpartanburg, SC
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South CarolinaDianaGreer, SC
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
Related
3 reasons Clemson won’t make College Football Playoff after loss to Notre Dame
Week 10 of the 2022 college football season turned the College Football Playoff race upside down. Some teams had their playoff hopes renewed in the chaos, while others had theirs dashed. Of all the losers on Saturday, none were bigger than the Clemson Tigers. After placing fourth in the initial...
Tigers Tumble in Latest CFP Rankings
The Clemson Tigers fell hard in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night.
stateoftheu.com
Miami Hurricanes at Clemson Tigers game placed on 6 day hold
On Monday afternoon, the ACC announced kick times and TV coverage for games played November 12th. And for your Hurricanes, coming off a trip to Atlanta to face off with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Miami will stay on the road as they head to Clemson. But when will that game be played? We’ll find out Sunday.
Commentary: Welcome Jeff Scott back with open arms
Dabo Swinney will face some difficult decisions after the season as he evaluates what needs to be done to return Clemson to the top of the mountain in college football. One decision should be an easy one. Jeff (...)
elisportsnetwork.com
Alabama is going to be just fine & Clemson is done | The Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt reacts to the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers’ upset losses in Week 10 and explains what the future holds for both programs.
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina
The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
furman.edu
Brent Nelsen comments on incoming South Carolina Superintendent of Education
Before polls opened Nov. 8 for the general election, Furman University’s Brent Nelsen spoke to WYFF News 4 about the candidates running for South Carolina Superintendent of Education, a post currently held by Molly Spearman. Nelsen, a politics and international affairs professor, said the two candidates, Republican Ellen Weaver, and Democrat Lisa Ellis, represent the core beliefs of their respective parties. Weaver is focused on school choice, while Ellis wants to enhance the overall working conditions for teachers in the public school system.
Teenager airlifted after hit by car in Union Co.
According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other.
greenvillejournal.com
Weekly Dish: Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule
Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule … Double Stamp Brewery to donate a portion of beer proceeds to Upstate Forever … and Chipotle to open Mauldin location. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Nov. 11. Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule. Lewis Barbecue...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Greenville, SC
Situated between Atlanta and Charlotte is the stunning city of Greenville, South Carolina. Greenville is the seat of Greenville County and is recognized as the sixth-largest city in the state. The city is surrounded by several business districts, which contributes to the area’s lively atmosphere. You’ll also find a...
WYFF4.com
'He has created a legacy': Greenville brewmasters honor beer icon battling cancer diagnosis
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A community of beer brewers came together to honor someone they say helped bring craft beer to the Upstate. Tom Davis is one of the founders of Thomas Creek Brewery and was recently diagnosed with stage IV ampullary cancer. Now with Davis in hospice care, friends...
gsabusiness.com
Work begins on former Rick Erwin location in downtown Greenville
A project is underway for two new restaurants to occupy the former Rick Erwin’s Nantucket Seafood site located in the Main@Broad mixed-use development in downtown Greenville at 40 West Broad St. Charleston-based authentic Asian cuisine O-Ku and rustic Italian cuisine Indaco restaurants from The Indigo Road Hospitality Group will...
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Chesnee
One person died early Tuesday morning following a single-vehicle crash in Chesnee, the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said.
Pedestrian killed in crash in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Tuesday evening in a crash in Laurens. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Fleming Street Extension near Exchange Drive. Troopers said the pedestrian was traveling north when hit by a Toyota Camry. The pedestrian died according to troopers. The Laurens […]
Local Newberry County election results
NEWBERRY COUNTY — The following results are the unofficial results for contested Newberry County elections:. Newberry County One Percent Sales and Use Tax Referendum:
iheart.com
$200,000 Winning Ticket Sold In Greenville County
(Greenville County, SC)- The South Carolina Education Lottery is announcing a winning ticket sold in Greenville County. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers in Saturday's drawing, winning the ticket holder 100-thousand dollars. That money is doubled to 200-thousand because the ticket is "Powered-Up". It was sold at...
Raleigh News & Observer
Catawba Two Kings Casino hasn’t satisfied federal regulators as investigation nears end
This summer, Catawba Indian Nation leaders said a federal investigation into its business dealings for the tribe’s Two Kings Casino was a “standard review.”. But documents pertaining to the investigation show the National Indian Gaming Commission has had substantial concerns about the legality of the Catawba business agreements for more than a year.
FOX Carolina
Union County mourns passing of fire chief
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Union County officials announced the passing of fire coordinator Dennis Merrifield. According to Merrifield’s daughter, he was 59 years old when he passed on Nov. 6. Dennis Merrifield served in the fire service for more than thirty-six years in Florida (Ft. Myers, Bayshore, Estero), in Georgia (Statesboro, Barrow County), and most recently in South Carolina (Union County) as Director of Emergency Services and Fire Chief Coordinator.
One dead after single vehicle crash in Spartanburg County
One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in the Upstate. The fatal wreck happened near Turkey Farm Road and Smith Wall Circle in Chesnee.
FOX Carolina
Upstate bakery makes list of Oprah’s Favorite Things
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg bakery with a rich backstory made the annual list of Oprah’s Favorite Things. This is the fourth time the business has been mentioned. The sweet potato cake, a new flavor from Caroline’s Cakes, earned a spot under the ‘food gifts’ section. Caroline’s...
Comments / 0