Ahead of Thanksgiving….Christmas begins to light up Owensboro
As the weather grows cold, the city of Owensboro is thinking ahead. They say their Christmas tree is already up in Smothers Park.
Where to Order Thanksgiving Family Meals & Desserts Around the Owensboro Area
I hear you, so many of us are traditionalists when it comes down to the holidays and meal prep. However, things in life can pop up unexpectedly such as a broken heating element in your oven (I'm speaking from experience on that one) and before you know it there isn't any time left for cooking a large meal. Or maybe you've burnt the turkey in the deep fryer and need a last-minute Hail Mary to salvage Thanksgiving dinner. Never fear, there are always some options to be found to help get a great meal on your holiday table this year. Here is my list of places to order Thanksgiving takeout from.
There’s a Huge Holiday Market in Western Kentucky with Over 100 Vendors
Last weekend, the Owensboro Regional Farmers' Market held its 3rd Annual Holiday Market and Mother Nature didn't cooperate. At all. High wind gusts wreaked havoc with the event and many vendors were forced to pack up shop early. My mom and I went to enjoy the event and we did.
visitowensboro.com
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: November 11-13
One of the greatest country music artists out there, you can see Jake Owen perform live at the Owensboro Sportscenter on November 10. The “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” singer will be joined by guest Mackenzie Carpenter for a night of country croonin’ right here in the heart of the city. This multiple chart-topping singer.songwriter will perform new singles and classic hits alike at this concert, and you won’t want to miss the chance to see Owen up close and personal. Tickets start at $39.50 and can be purchased right here.
Love Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes? One Kentucky Mom is Churning Out Cheesecake Versions
Wanna talk about a delicious tradition? Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are probably one of the yummiest guilty pleasures. We found a mom who makes cheesecake versions of them right here in Kentucky. ALL ABOUT DOOZIE DOEZ. Meet the talented, the wonderful, the amazing, Hanna Bailey. Hanna is the owner...
Drive Through Christmas Lights, Visit Kangaroos, & Feed Giraffes in Southern Indiana
If you love Christmas light displays and wildlife, one Southern Indiana park might need to be added to your holiday bucket list. Wilstem Wildlife Park in French Lick is a fantastic place for families to visit. Located in French Lick, Indiana, Wilstem offers so many cool adventures including drive-thru safaris where you can encounter over 50 species of animals, ziplining, horseback riding, lodging, and a variety of interactive animal encounters such as elephants, sloths, kangaroos, giraffes, and grizzlies! You'll find yourself amazed by everything you come across at the ranch, and they always add fun events throughout the year. One event they have coming up this holiday season might be perfect for your entire family.
Owensboro Humane Society Low-Income Spay/Neuter Clinic
Pet lovers, the Owensboro Humane Society is offering low-cost spay and neuter options, along with other services for you and your furry family members. Limited quantities will be available so reserve your spot today. Your pet will thank you. Probably not, but it's important to get it done!. If you...
uptownmessenger.com
Return of Hubig’s Pie causes mad rush to South Carrollton
When word spread on Sunday (Nov. 6) that Hubig’s Pies was back after 10 years, the news was met with shouts of glee, followed by the sounds of locals running down sidewalks and cars racing across parish lines. The day before hitting the store shelves, Hubig’s Pies popped up...
Evansville’s ‘piggy friend’ in need of veggies and other food
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Squealing up and down the sidewalk, a small pig was found roaming outside the Deaconess Aquatic Center earlier last week. Animal Control was able to safely capture the little piggy, but now they’re asking for the public’s help. Evansville Animal Care and Control shared a photo of the pig, who they […]
evansvilleliving.com
A Fresh Start
Mixing a family restaurant and a sports bar, Bubba’s 33 restaurant chain that came to Evansville’s East Side in April has roots in Texas Roadhouse but a style — and menu — all its own. Kent “Bubba” Taylor, the founder of Texas Roadhouse, founded Bubba’s in 2013 and the 33 in the chain’s name comes from the year the prohibition ended, 1933.
whopam.com
Bremen Strong Community Dinner coming up Tuesday
There will be a Bremen community dinner Tuesday to allow that community to come together and remember those lost nearly one year ago in the December 10 tornado. Governor Andy Beshear will be on hand at the Bremen Strong Community Center at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Eleven of the 80 people...
Officials give reason for upcoming Broadway Avenue closure
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Roadwork has become a common sight during our daily drive, but sometimes you can be prepared so you’re not caught in a traffic jam. The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility has issued a “traffic alert” for November 9 on the city’s westside. Officials say Broadway Avenue will be closed to thru […]
Southern Indiana Is Home to a Virtual Racing and Drifting Experience You Don’t Want to Miss
Southern Indiana is home to a virtual racing and driving experience and if you're a car person like I am, you don't want to miss it!. It's no secret that I grew up in the garage with my dad, and I have a love for fast cars. Dad's nickname for me was Hot Rod and for good reason - I may or may not have had a habit of sticking my foot into the accelerator and an affinity for doing burnouts at every opportunity.
spectrumnews1.com
City of Owensboro responds to community concerns about a voting location not being used this year
OWENSBORO, Ky. -- The Owensboro Sports Center will not be used as a voting site this year. The sports center has previously served as a voting location for a neighborhood that has one of the highest concentrations of poverty in the city. It’s also home to a high rise for seniors and residents living with disabilities. This leaves the nearest voting location, Third Baptist Church, 1.4 miles away.
14news.com
EFD: 2 people displaced after burning leaves spread to house
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch confirm crews responded to a working fire Monday morning. They say that happened around 9:50 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Riverside Drive. The Evansville Fire Department says authorities were called after a passerby saw smoke coming from the home. The...
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
Owensboro man vanished on Halloween, police say
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say an Owensboro man that disappeared on Halloween hasn’t been seen by anyone since. Lance Nunez, 24-years-old, was reported missing on October 31. Police now are hoping the public can help locate him. Authorities believe he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black sweatpants with white tennis shoes. According […]
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Twin Bridges lane restrictions begin Wednesday
HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - Drivers that typically use US 41 Twin Bridges in Henderson during their commute, be aware this week southbound lane restrictions begin Wednesday. Crews will be clearing trash and other debris from the bridge. Debris removal will begin southbound in the driving lane and will take place...
Free rides offered around the Tri-State for Election Day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you’re looking for a ride on Election day, several local bus services have got you covered. In Evansville, a METS spokesperson says they’re inviting everyone to take advantage of their offer this Election Day. HART in Henderson is also offering free bus rides on November 8 for their “Try Transit” […]
Epic $2.3 Million Evansville, IN Mansion is Only Missing 1 Luxurious Feature
With 8 bathrooms and 5 fireplaces, this Newburgh Rd mansion has almost everything on a luxury home bucket list. You can get a lot of nice features in a home at pretty reasonable prices here in the Evansville area. But when you are able to bump your budget up into the million dollars or even 2 million range, you should be able to check every box on your wishlist.
