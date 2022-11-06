ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

9 people shot outside bar in Philadelphia's Kensington section; multiple gunmen sought

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

Nine people were rushed to the hospital after Philadelphia police say multiple shooters opened fire on the streets of Kensington.

Investigators say it happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues.

Police say multiple shooters exited a black vehicle and fired at least 40 rounds, striking nine people.

"Officers were out in this area. In fact, they heard the gunshots when they occurred," said First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford with the Philadelphia Police Department. "We have some brazen individuals in this city that don't care. They don't care how many police officers are out here, and some of them don't care in terms of how many people are out here."

Police say the victims are both male and female and range in age from 23 to 40.

On Sunday, police said four victims were listed as critical and five others were listed as stable at an area hospital.

Investigators are still trying to figure out a motive.

"At this point in time it looks like these individuals may have spotted someone they wanted to shoot at, exited the vehicle and just began firing at the group of individuals that were there," said Stanford.

Philly police provide update on shooting outside Kensington bar on November 5, 2022.

Police are still searching for surveillance video that captured the gunfire.

Given the nature of this mass shooting, officers say everyone in that area should be worried.

"The fact that we have nine people shot, I think that's a public safety threat in itself and people have to be concerned about individuals shooting in this city," said Stanford.

Kensington and Allegheny is a busy intersection where people are frequently outdoors. Police say it may have been busier than normal too as Saturday night was warm and the Phillies were on the TV, drawing crowds out to the bars.

"You should be able to walk through the city streets and not have to worry about gunfire," said Stanford.

Chopper 6 overhead after shooting outside Kensington bar on November 5, 2022.

Before the shooting, police say they were conducting a narcotics investigation up the block.

"This is an area that's always busy as many of you know. We have a heavy police presence down here. In fact earlier this evening, our narcotics strike force conducted a narcotics investigation just up the block," said Stanford.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on the shooting to give them a call.

In response to the mass shooting, Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted, "I'm appalled and devastated by this despicable, brazen act of gun violence. My heart is with the family and loved ones of those injured, and with everyone impacted by this tragedy."

Comments

Joey D
3d ago

LETS start to stop the carnage by electing the right people to run the city people that will. untie the Police hands so. they can do there JOB we must get RID OF THE LIBERAL Democrats that promote all the VIOLENT CRIME WITH THERE SOFT ON CRIME Policies VOTE FOR CHANGE VOTE STRAIGHT REPUBLICAN AND GET RID OF THE CRIME AND Mayhem

Reply
31
nobody knows
3d ago

Worse F’k city 🌆 is ever……….get rid of your government, and justice system if you want a change 🤷🏻‍♂️……it’s up to the people to do that 🤔 not unless this is what people want……definitely should be used to it already 🙄…….VOTE 🗳

Reply
15
HennyPenny
3d ago

what the hell is going to be done about these brazen thugs? This is just about an every DAY thing now?repeat offenders no doubt.

Reply
15
 

