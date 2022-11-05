ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phillyyimby.com

Construction Nears Completion at 3523 Haverford Avenue in Mantua, West Philadelphia

Philly YIMBY’s recent site visit has revealed that construction is nearing completion at a four-story, nine-unit apartment building at 3523 Haverford Avenue in Mantua, West Philadelphia. The development rises on the north side of the block between North 35th and North 36th streets. Designed by KCA Design Associates, the structure spans 13,620 square feet and will feature ground-floor commercial space. Permits list G.A.C. Construction Development as the contractor and a construction cost of $3 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Construction Pending at 753 North 44th Street in Haverford North, West Philadelphia

Although a zoning permit had been issued in March of last year, construction has still not started at a multi-family residential building at 753 North 44th Street in Haverford North, West Philadelphia, as confirmed by a recent Philly YIMBY visit. The development will be situated on the east side of the block between Aspen Street and Brown Street, near the boundary with the Mill Creek neighborhood to the west. The attached structure will rise from a 1,098-square-foot footprint. No floor count is specified, though the permit mentions a setback at the third floor, which, together with the surrounding housing stock, suggests a three-story height. BSC NC 1 LLC is the listed owner.
NORTH EAST, PA
Phillymag.com

Crebilly Neighbors Save the Farm, But There’s This Bill to Pay

A conservation agreement with Natural Lands has been okayed. All that's needed now is to pay for it. That will require voter approval on November 8th. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Updated Nov.8, 10:27 a.m., to clarify that...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Deep-Rooted Ire over Main Line Property — and Its Historic Trees — Indicates All Is Still Not Well at Oakwell

Oakwell Estate in Villanova.Image via Monica Herndon at The Philadelphia Inquirer. A Main Line estate — Oakwell — continues to be central to a dispute between its former owner and the Lower Merion School District. The exact fate of the 10-acre property and its century-old trees remains unclear, as Frank Kummer and Oona Goodin-Smith chronicled in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
VILLANOVA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Philadelphia Hotels With Indoor Pools

- There are several Philadelphia hotels with indoor pools. For example, Home2 Suites by Hilton Philadelphia Convention Center has a nice indoor saline pool. This type of pool is a much safer alternative to chlorine pools. It also has a heated spa. Whether you're in town for business or pleasure, there's probably a Philadelphia hotel with a pool near you.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Get Into The Holiday “Spirit” With City Cruises Philadelphia

As the holiday season quickly approaches, City Cruises Philadelphia will host lively holiday cruises with offerings for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day where family and friends can come together and enjoy a unique holiday experience on the water. Thanksgiving Day Early Dinner Cruise.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Crash Slows I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia During Monday Morning Drive

A multi-vehicle wreck slowed a stretch of northbound Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia during the Monday morning commute. The crash was reported before 6:30 a.m., according to 511PA. The highway was initially closed between Exit 27 and Exit 30. By 7 a.m., one lane could slowly be seen getting past the scene leading up to the Cottman exit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
we3travel.com

Tips for Experiencing Christmas at Longwood Gardens

Many people have favorite holiday traditions, whether it is seeing The Nutcracker or the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, a visit to NYC to see the tree in Rockefeller Plaza, or simply enjoying holiday decorations in their local community. For those in the greater Philadelphia area, those traditions may include experiencing the magic of Christmas at Longwood Gardens.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
billypenn.com

Why Philly had such a big drop in mail ballot requests this year

Interest in mail voting has declined since it first became an option for Pennsylvanians in 2020. One of the counties with the biggest drop this year? Philadelphia. Reasons range from mistrust in the postal service to excitement about voting in person, especially among younger voters, people involved with voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia told Billy Penn.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

