phillyyimby.com
Construction Nears Completion at 3523 Haverford Avenue in Mantua, West Philadelphia
Philly YIMBY’s recent site visit has revealed that construction is nearing completion at a four-story, nine-unit apartment building at 3523 Haverford Avenue in Mantua, West Philadelphia. The development rises on the north side of the block between North 35th and North 36th streets. Designed by KCA Design Associates, the structure spans 13,620 square feet and will feature ground-floor commercial space. Permits list G.A.C. Construction Development as the contractor and a construction cost of $3 million.
phillyyimby.com
Construction Pending at 753 North 44th Street in Haverford North, West Philadelphia
Although a zoning permit had been issued in March of last year, construction has still not started at a multi-family residential building at 753 North 44th Street in Haverford North, West Philadelphia, as confirmed by a recent Philly YIMBY visit. The development will be situated on the east side of the block between Aspen Street and Brown Street, near the boundary with the Mill Creek neighborhood to the west. The attached structure will rise from a 1,098-square-foot footprint. No floor count is specified, though the permit mentions a setback at the third floor, which, together with the surrounding housing stock, suggests a three-story height. BSC NC 1 LLC is the listed owner.
Phillymag.com
Crebilly Neighbors Save the Farm, But There’s This Bill to Pay
A conservation agreement with Natural Lands has been okayed. All that's needed now is to pay for it. That will require voter approval on November 8th. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Updated Nov.8, 10:27 a.m., to clarify that...
Texas-Style Honky Tonk Restaurant Hops Back on the Saddle for Reopening in West Whiteland
After closing temporarily in July, the classic Texas-style Honky Tonk spot called the Brickette Lounge in West Whiteland is back, and more Texan than ever, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News. Before closing, the popular joint offered weekly line dancing, live music, and DJs. Now, all of that...
Parx Casino Amongst Countless Local Gambling Establishments Discussing Smoking Options for Patrons
A Bucks County casino is just one of many in the Philadelphia area that has made a decision on coming options in their building. Tracy Tully wrote about the establishment for The New York Times. Parx Casino, located in Bensalem, worked to keep operations going during the COVID-19 pandemic. One...
Hey New Jersey and Pennsylvania! Get Your Headlights Fixed!
Is it just me, or are there more ding-dongs out there driving at night with broken headlights lately?. In the past two weeks or so during my nightly commute home from Central Jersey, into Philadelphia, and into South Jersey, I've noticed more drivers driving at night with broken/dimmed headlights. Which...
Man shot multiple times, killed on SEPTA's Broad Street Line in Philadelphia
The man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was shot 11 times throughout the body, police said.
Deep-Rooted Ire over Main Line Property — and Its Historic Trees — Indicates All Is Still Not Well at Oakwell
Oakwell Estate in Villanova.Image via Monica Herndon at The Philadelphia Inquirer. A Main Line estate — Oakwell — continues to be central to a dispute between its former owner and the Lower Merion School District. The exact fate of the 10-acre property and its century-old trees remains unclear, as Frank Kummer and Oona Goodin-Smith chronicled in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PhillyBite
Best Philadelphia Hotels With Indoor Pools
- There are several Philadelphia hotels with indoor pools. For example, Home2 Suites by Hilton Philadelphia Convention Center has a nice indoor saline pool. This type of pool is a much safer alternative to chlorine pools. It also has a heated spa. Whether you're in town for business or pleasure, there's probably a Philadelphia hotel with a pool near you.
southjerseyobserver.com
Get Into The Holiday “Spirit” With City Cruises Philadelphia
As the holiday season quickly approaches, City Cruises Philadelphia will host lively holiday cruises with offerings for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day where family and friends can come together and enjoy a unique holiday experience on the water. Thanksgiving Day Early Dinner Cruise.
billypenn.com
Hundreds cheer the red carpet eating of 40th rotisserie chicken, ‘a part of Philly history’
It’s 12 o’clock on Sunday. The clocks have just been turned back. The sky is overcast, but the breeze is warm. The abandoned pier behind the Columbus Boulevard Giant — right near the South Philly Walmart — is bustling. Hundreds of people of all ages (too...
Philadelphia Home Depot workers vote against unionizing, as organizers file union-busting complaint
Home Depot workers in Philadelphia have voted against unionizing, dashing organizers’ hopes that the Northeast Philly location would be the first in the nation to do so. Employees at the store on Roosevelt Boulevard on Saturday night voted 165 to 51 against being represented by Home Depot Workers United.
fox29.com
South Philadelphia shootout: SEPTA police fire at suspect after woman fatally shot
PHILADELPHIA - A deadly shooting on a South Philadelphia street quickly became a shootout with SEPTA police Tuesday morning. Two SEPTA officers were patrolling in the area of Broad and Ellsworth Streets in a vehicle when they heard a number of gun shots ring out, according to Acting Chief Chuck Lawson.
NBC Philadelphia
Crash Slows I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia During Monday Morning Drive
A multi-vehicle wreck slowed a stretch of northbound Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia during the Monday morning commute. The crash was reported before 6:30 a.m., according to 511PA. The highway was initially closed between Exit 27 and Exit 30. By 7 a.m., one lane could slowly be seen getting past the scene leading up to the Cottman exit.
we3travel.com
Tips for Experiencing Christmas at Longwood Gardens
Many people have favorite holiday traditions, whether it is seeing The Nutcracker or the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, a visit to NYC to see the tree in Rockefeller Plaza, or simply enjoying holiday decorations in their local community. For those in the greater Philadelphia area, those traditions may include experiencing the magic of Christmas at Longwood Gardens.
Gunman Opens Fire On SEPTA Train Leaving 1 Dead, Another Hurt: Police
One man was dead and a teen was wounded when a gunman opened fire on a SEPTA train, Philadelphia police announced. Shots rang out at around 2:45 p.m. on a Broad Street Line train near Fairmont Avenue in north Philadelphia's Francisville neighborhood, the department said. The victim, a 21-year-old black...
‘We plan to count until the count is done’: How Philly and its suburbs will tally votes on Election Day
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Don’t get it twisted. Mail voting is still very popular in the Keystone State. However, fewer Pennsylvanians requested mail ballots this year in comparison to 2020. With that said, results may not be known on election night...
Allison Mintz & James Tomosky: A Shore Thing
James and Allison met during a West Wildwood summer visit with friends, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Allison, from East Lansdowne and Havertown; and James, also from East Lansdowne, hit it off that weekend.
billypenn.com
Why Philly had such a big drop in mail ballot requests this year
Interest in mail voting has declined since it first became an option for Pennsylvanians in 2020. One of the counties with the biggest drop this year? Philadelphia. Reasons range from mistrust in the postal service to excitement about voting in person, especially among younger voters, people involved with voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia told Billy Penn.
Main Line Media News
Man draws prison for role in botched robbery that ended in fatal shooting of Pottstown man
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man who admitted that he helped plan a robbery with two other men that went awry and ended with the gunshot slaying of a Pottstown man will spend at least seven years behind bars. Daijon Naseer Harrison, 23, of the 2100 block of North Woodstock...
