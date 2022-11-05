Read full article on original website
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
$2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner Makes HistoryAction NewsAltadena, CA
Where to Eat for Free on Veterans Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Airbnb RulesDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
Lakers vs. Clippers Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, November 9 (Clippers Rightful Favorites)
The battle of Los Angeles takes place on Wednesday night with the Los Angeles Clippers getting the nod for a home game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers are off to a brutal start, going 2-8 and ranking 28th in the NBA in net rating through their first 10 games. LeBron James missed the Lakers’ blowout loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday, but he’s currently not on the injury report for Wednesday’s game.
CONCACAF Champions League: LAFC drawn with Alajuelense, Orlando to face Tigres
Newly-crowned MLS Cup champions LAFC will play Costa Rica's Alajuelense in the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16, while Orlando City SC was drawn against Tigres in a noteworthy MLS-Liga MX match-up for the knockout round. The regional clashes were made official during Monday night's draw for the last-16...
FIFA 2022 World Cup USMNT roster prediction 5.0: Questions loom ahead of Wednesday's squad release
On Wednesday, the final 26-man roster for the United States men's national team's World Cup squad will be announced but prior to that, who could Gregg Berhalter choose to make up his squad? He has serious issues to deal with concerning the form and lack of playing time of critical members of the team like Christian Pulisic and Sergino Dest, but other members like Gio Reyna and Tim Weah are getting back to their best at an important time.
LAFC confirms keeper Crepeau broke leg on MLS Cup final foul
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau broke his right leg while committing a red-card foul during extra time in the team’s MLS Cup final victory over the Philadelphia Union, the team confirmed Sunday. Crépeau had surgery at Kaiser Permanente’s Baldwin Park Medical Center. He is likely to miss the World Cup for Canada, although the team didn’t confirm it. Crépeau was injured when he charged out of his net and collided with Philadelphia’s Cory Burke to prevent a clear scoring path to a potential go-ahead goal in a 2-2 games. Crépeau was taken off the field on a cart. Los Angeles finished play with 10 men, giving up a late goal before Gareth Bale’s dramatic equalizer in the eighth minute of injury time. Backup keeper John McCarthy then won the MLS Cup MVP award by making two saves in the penalty shootout.
Man City vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup fixture online and on TV tonight
The pressure is growing on Graham Potter as Chelsea face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup third round tonight, which could also see Raheem Sterling face his former side for the first time. Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at Stamford Bridge made it four Premier League games in a row without a win for Chelsea under Potter, as attention returns to the domestic cup competitions.With just one Premier League match left to play before the break for the Qatar World Cup, both Pep Guardiola and Potter may look to make changes after a hectic recent schedule.But there will also...
Dest misses 3rd straight AC Milan match as US roster nears
American right back Sergiño Dest missed his third straight match for AC Milan on Tuesday night, a day before U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter announces his World Cup roster. Dest did not dress for Milan's Serie A match at Cremonese. The club said last week that Dest was bothered by adductor fatigue.
Here We Go transfer buzz: Messi decision won't come in World Cup months; PSG, Inter Miami, Barcelona await
Lionel Messi's future will be in the news in the coming months once he makes a decision to either stay at Paris Saint-Germain or explore his options this summer. But first, his PSG will have to prepare to close out the first half of the club season before the start of the World Cup and then prepare for a Champions League round of 16 matchup against Bayern Munich after Monday's draw.
USMNT Defender Richards Out of World Cup With Injury
The 22-year-old Crystal Palace center back has not featured in match action in more than two months.
Premier League: Dates confirmed for 2023-24 season, including January break
The Premier League has said the 2023-24 season will take place from 12 August 2023 to 19 May 2024. The campaign will include a mid-season break between 13-20 January 2024. Also, no two rounds of matches in the Christmas and new year period will take place within 48 hours of each other.
Caps alum Volpatti hopes to inspire people with his book ‘FIGHTER’
For years, Aaron Volpatti’s friends and teammates insisted he needed to write a book. The former Capitals and Vancouver Canucks winger was never one to talk about himself, so the idea of publishing a book about the most traumatic experiences of his life wasn’t the most appealing idea.
