CMU and MIT Researchers Developed a Machine Learning System Called Neural Acoustic Fields (NAFs) That can Simulate How a Listener Would Hear a Sound From Any Point in a Room

AI Researchers From China Propose (Diffusion Probabilistic Model) DPM-Solver++, A Training-Free Fast Diffusion ODE Solver For Guided Sampling
Nowadays, text-to-image synthesis is gaining a lot of popularity. A diffusion probabilistic model is a class of latent variable models that have arisen to be state-of-the-art on this task. Different models have been proposed lately, like DALLE-2, Imagen, Stable Diffusion, etc., which are surprisingly good at generating hyper-realistic images from a given text prompt. But how are they able to do so? Why are some models better than others in terms of image quality, speed, and reliability? How can we further improve these models? These are some questions the author of the paper has tried to answer.
Inside China’s plan to use newly discovered Moon crystal for limitless power
MOON crystals that harness an enormous amount of potential energy have been discovered, scientists say. Lunar crystals are composed of materials that were previously unknown, according to scientists. They contain an important ingredient in nuclear fusion, which powers the Sun and other similar stars, Discovery reported. In 2020, lunar basalt...
PDEBENCH: A Benchmark Suite of Time-Dependent Simulation to Benchmark The Performance of Novel Machine Learning Models
Recent advances in the emerging field of Scientific Machine Learning (also known as machine learning for physical sciences or data-driven science) have expanded the scope of traditional machine learning (ML) methods to include the time evolution of physical systems. Rapid progress has been made in this field in using neural networks to make predictions using available observations over continuous domains or with challenging constraints and physically motivated conservation laws. These neural networks offer a method for solving PDEs that complements traditional numerical solvers. Data-driven ML methods, for example, are helpful when observations are noisy or the underlying physical model needs to be fully known or defined.
Meet Prompt-to-Prompt: An Artificial Intelligence AI Model That Brings Image Editing Capabilities to Text-to-Image Models
It is okay to assume everybody has heard about the Stable Diffusion or DALL-E at this point. The huge craze about text-to-image models has taken over the entire AI domain in the last couple of months, and we have seen really cool executions. Large-scale language-image (LLI) models have shown extremely...
Researchers Use Drone and WiFi Networks to See Through Walls, Called Wi-Peep
There’s LiFi technology, which uses light to transmit data, and then Wi-Peep, a drone that uses WiFi networks to see through walls. This method exploits a security loophole called polite WiFi, which means that even if a network is password protected, smart devices will automatically respond to contact attempts from any device within range.
A technologically advanced society is choosing to destroy itself. It's both fascinating and horrifying to watch
As world leaders assemble for the United Nations climate change conference (COP27) in Egypt, it’s hard to be optimistic the talks will generate any radical departure from the inexorable rise in global carbon emissions over the past two centuries. After all, before last year’s Glasgow talks, experts warned the summit was the world’s last chance to limit global warming to 1.5℃ this century. And yet, a UN report last week found even if all nations meet their climate goals this decade, the planet would still heat by a catastrophic 2.5℃. There were hopes the global pandemic might have shifted the...
Meta AI Researchers Propose ‘JUICER,’ a Framework to Make Use of Both Binary and Free-Form Textual Human Feedback to Improve Dialogue Models After Deployment
The machine learning community has recently concentrated a lot of its research on the best ways to leverage human feedback to enhance the performance and answers of chatbots and other language dialogue models. Deployed dialogue agents may use user feedback to enhance their performance over time. Although rare, human feedback in the wild usually takes the form of up or down votes, unstructured text comments, and “gold” edits. However, humans cannot always give transparent or trustworthy cues indicating the same when a chatbot makes errors during encounters.
AI Researchers At Mayo Clinic Introduce A Machine Learning-Based Method For Leveraging Diffusion Models To Construct A Multitask Brain Tumor Inpainting Algorithm
The number of AI and, in particular, machine learning (ML) publications related to medical imaging has increased dramatically in recent years. A current PubMed search using the Mesh keywords “artificial intelligence” and “radiology” yielded 5,369 papers in 2021, more than five times the results found in 2011. ML models are constantly being developed to improve healthcare efficiency and outcomes, from classification to semantic segmentation, object detection, and image generation. Numerous published reports in diagnostic radiology, for example, indicate that ML models have the capability to perform as good as or even better than medical experts in specific tasks, such as anomaly detection and pathology screening.
Researchers invent first ever 3D quantum accelerometer for use in ships and submarines
The new device can replace GPS.
Scientists Increasingly Can’t Explain How AI Works
What's your favorite ice cream flavor? You might say vanilla or chocolate, and if I asked why, you’d probably say it’s because it tastes good. But why does it taste good, and why do you still want to try other flavors sometimes? Rarely do we ever question the basic decisions we make in our everyday lives, but if we did, we might realize that we can’t pinpoint the exact reasons for our preferences, emotions, and desires at any given moment.
Top Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Startups Based in Denmark (2022)
The world of now and tomorrow depends on artificial intelligence. Corporate leaders have firsthand knowledge of AI’s influence and potential in the startup arena. Because of this, businesses all over the world are attempting to use AI to find solutions to a variety of challenges. In this article, let’s look at some of Denmark’s most promising artificial intelligence startups.
Physicists Create First Quasiparticle Bose-Einstein Condensate – The Mysterious “Fifth State” of Matter
Physicists have created the first Bose-Einstein condensate — the mysterious “fifth state” of matter — made from quasiparticles. These are entities that do not count as elementary particles, although they can still have elementary-particle properties such as charge and spin. For decades, it was unknown whether...
Starlink ends its unlimited satellite Internet data policy as download speeds keep dropping
Starting in December 2022, Starlink satellite Internet subscribers who use more than 1TB of data per month will see their speeds throttled in peak 7AM-11PM hours. Usage in the off-peak hours of 11PM-7AM doesn't count towards the allotment, as a way to coax subscribers into moving their heavy downloads during the night time.
MIT and Samsung Engineers Create Tetrahertz Camera That Could be Used for Airport Security
Engineers from MIT, the University of Minnesota, and Samsung have created an innovative, low-cost camera capable of detecting terahertz pulses rapidly. It can do so with high sensitivity and at room temperature and pressure, enabling the camera to simultaneously capture information about the orientation of the waves in real-time. Due to its higher sensitivity and speed, it could be used for industrial inspection, airport security, as well as communications in the future.
Early Warning Within the 401(k) Industry
Early warning systems are quite valuable – for a number of reasons. They show up in many areas of life. An early warning can help the general public by alerting us to fire – in the form of smoke alarms; or in our cars – with those pesky ‘check engine’ lights. In each case, we are presented an opportunity to know what is occurring currently. And, with this early warning, we can quickly discern that if we do not pay attention, things are about to change, and not for the better!
