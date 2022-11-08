ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Aaron Carter Dead at 34: Hilary Duff, Katie Thurston and More Stars React to Singer’s Death

By Nicole Massabrook
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SKVSg_0j0Ney0A00
Carrie Ann Inaba, Aaron Carter. Shutterstock (2)

Hollywood is mourning the death of Aaron Carter. The singer was 34.

Among those to share heartfelt tributes was Hilary Duff, who dated the “That’s How I Beat Shaq” performer when they were young teenagers. “For Aaron — I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world,” the Lizzie McGuire alum, now 35, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, November 5. “You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent … boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy ♥️.”

Carter was found dead at his California home on Saturday, a rep confirmed to Us Weekly. A 911 call was made at 11 a.m. local time, according to reports from TMZ and The Hollywood Reporter.

The younger brother of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, Aaron rose to fame in the 2000s as a singer and rapper and later became a reality TV star, appearing on House of Carters, Dancing With the Stars and Marriage Bootcamp: Family Edition.

Aaron started a family of his own with ex Melanie Martin in November 2021 when she gave birth to son Prince. The model, 30, uploaded a TikTok video of herself crying in a car shortly after news of Carter’s death broke.

“My baby,” the model, 30, captioned an Instagram Story photo with the late rapper on Saturday. “I can’t breathe.” She went on to share photos of her son’s father kissing her hand and greeting their newborn baby.

One day prior to Aaron’s death, Mic Garcia‘s (a.k.a. ChecktheStar) new single, titled “Lately,” featuring the Florida native was released. “Thank you for believing in me, for working with me teaching so much about the industry, teaching me how to sing,” Garcia wrote via Instagram on Saturday. “Thank you for bringing me in. Thank you for you. [Thank you] for all the good memories staying up allll night making music. [Thank you] for all the good vibes man, you helped me so much! Like I told u big bro ur a Legend! And I’ll make sure I do everything in my power to keep up your legacy like you asked! You are loved by the world.”

Garcia added via his Instagram Story, “Love you brother I’m going to the studio to record on the track u sent me. I promise they will be beautiful.”

Scroll down to see how other stars responded to the news of Aaron’s death:

Comments / 2

Related
Us Weekly

Gabrielle Union Was Shocked After Husband Dwyane Wade Tattooed Her Initials on His Wrist: The ‘Best B-Day Gift’

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Wearing his heart on his sleeve. Dwyane Wade surprised wife Gabrielle Union by getting her initials tattooed on his wrist during a family trip to South Africa. "The moment you find out your man has made you his 17th 🧐 tattoo. 🖤🖤🖤," the 50-year-old Bring It On star wrote via Instagram on Thursday, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Us Weekly

‘Married at First Sight’ Couples Who Are Still Together Today

When it comes to reality TV couples, it’s not easy to make a relationship last – but many from Married at First Sight have proven that they could do just that! The Lifetime series follows multiple couples who are paired up by relationship experts and agree to tie the knot upon their first meeting. The […]
Us Weekly

‘Survivor’ Contestant Roger Sexton Dead at 76 After Lengthy Battle With Dementia

Former Survivor contestant Roger Sexton has died after a lengthy battle with dementia. He was 76. According to his obituary, the former reality star passed away on October 26 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Walla Walla, Washington. The TV personality faced a “valiant courageous battle with Lewy body dementia” and was surrounded by his friends and caretakers in his final moments, per the tribute.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Us Weekly

Who Is Whoopi Goldberg’s Daughter? Everything To Know About Alex Martin Dean

Whoopi! Academy Award-winning actress-turned-television host Whoopi Goldberg has been a beloved (and sometimes controversial) star for decades. Whether you’re more familiar with her because of films like Ghost and Sister Act or you’re an avid fan of The View, you certainly know of her. But what do you know about her daughter (and only child), […]
Us Weekly

Lindsay Lohan’s Best Style Moments Since Returning to Acting

Lindsay Lohan is making a comeback! The actress has returned to film — and she's doing it in style. While promoting her new movie, Falling for Christmas — which premiered on Netflix on November 10, 2022, Lohan dazzled Us with a revamped wardrobe. For an appearance on Good Morning America on November 7, she lit […]
Us Weekly

Watermelon-Smashing Comedian Gallagher Dead at 76: Performer Dies After ‘Short Health Battle’

Gallagher, the comedian known for smashing watermelons during his act, has died at age 76. The North Carolina native — whose full name was Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr. — died on Friday, November 11, “after a short health battle,” his manager, Craig Marquardo, confirmed to CNN. The spokesperson confirmed that the performer “passed away surrounded by his family in Palm Springs, California.”
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Us Weekly

Sydney Sweeney Slams Backlash Over Family’s MAGA-Inspired Hats: ‘It’s Turning Into a Wildfire’

Dealing with the drama. Sydney Sweeney is weighing in after she received political backlash over mom Lisa Mudd Sweeney’s controversial birthday party. “Honestly I feel like nothing I say can help the conversation,” the Euphoria star, 25, told British GQ in an interview published on Friday, November 11. “It’s been turning into a wildfire and nothing I can say […]
WASHINGTON STATE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

243K+
Followers
24K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy