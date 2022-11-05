Read full article on original website
Nebraska high school volleyball teams won state titles Saturday
By Nathan Charles The 2022 Nebraska high school volleyball season ended Saturday in Lincoln with familiar names rising to the top. Papillion-La Vista, Skutt Catholic, Lincoln Lutheran and Howells-Dodge each raised trophies for at least the second year in a row. In Class B, Skutt extended its ...
Five Central Nebraska coaches picked as NSAA Coaches of the Year
LINCOLN - The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) are pleased to announce the 2021-2022 NFHS NSAA State Coaches of the Year. Central Nebraska coaches are highlighted in bold. Evan Bohnet, South Sioux City – Girls Wrestling. Kelly Cooksley, Broken...
Nebraska Women’s Basketball Opens Season With Big Win Against Omaha
Every Husker to see the floor hit a three-pointer
How to watch, stream Iowa high school football playoff semifinal games
We've reached the Iowa high school football semifinals, which means it's UNI-Dome time as the quests for state championships reach the home stretch. Plenty of thrilling matchups are on tap this week. If you can't make it up to Cedar Falls, there are ways to still follow each game from afar. Here's...
SBLive Iowa Power 25 volleyball rankings: Hull Western Christian finishes on top
By Bret Hayworth | Photos by Matthew Putney Iowa high school volleyball teams have completed the state tournament for five classes, from 1A to 5A, over a slew of exciting matches at Xtream Arena in Iowa Coralville. Here are the Top 25 teams in the final SBLive Iowa power rankings of the 2022 ...
Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Nebraska High School Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 31-Nov. 6)
By Nathan Charles Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Nebraska high school athlete of the week for Oct. 31-Nov. 6. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email ...
