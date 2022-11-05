ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NPR

Public Radio Music Day 2022 celebrated the power of the local scene

Talk to anyone working, supporting, or listening to public radio music stations, and they'll always let you know that it does one thing above all else: represent their local community. This connection to community is part of what prompted the first Public Radio Music Day in 2020, and that genuinely unique feeling was made explicit with this year's motto for the third annual celebration: "Discovering the Sound of Local Communities."
NPR

How you can avoid disinformation about election vote counting and the results

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Nina Jankowicz of the Centre for Information Resilience about disinformation in the midterm elections. It is Election Day, the last chance to make your voice heard through your vote. Results might be slow coming, though, because of the number of mail-in ballots this year. That lag time before getting conclusive winners gives disinformation a chance to spread. There's already been a lot of it this campaign season from both foreign and domestic sources. Yesterday, the founder of a Russian private military organization known as the Wagner Group said that he has interfered in this year's midterms and some in the past, and he said he would commit to interfering in future U.S. elections. For more, we turn to Nina Jankowicz. She was the executive director of the Biden administration's short-lived Disinformation Governance Board and is now with the Centre for Information Resilience. Thank you so much for being with us.
NPR

Young conservative voters share their views on former President Trump

Young conservative voters aren't a monolith. They have different policy priorities and different views on what role former President Donald Trump should play in the Republican Party. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. In 2018 and 2020, young people turned out to vote in historically high numbers, helping Democrats cement their power in...
NPR

What to expect in the 2022 midterm elections

Polls, races to watch and vote counting: here's what to expect in the 2022 midterm elections. In many parts of the country, Americans will soon finish up voting. About 46 million people cast early ballots. And today, lines to vote in some places were hours long. NPR's senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro is here to tell us what to look out for this evening. Hey, Domenico.
NPR

What the Republican party could have done differently in the midterms

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Republican strategist Alice Stewart about what her party could have done differently in the 2022 midterm elections and what the 118th congress will bring. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. While election workers count ballots and candidates bite their nails, Democrats and Republicans are already looking at what...
NPR

The big picture as voting draws to a close

While some reporters are out at polling places today asking about specific issues, national political correspondent Mara Liasson is looking at the big picture. Hey, Mara. MARA LIASSON, BYLINE: Hi there, Ari. SHAPIRO: So what are some of the big questions that this election will answer?. LIASSON: One of the...
NPR

A chance meeting in war-torn Ukraine helps reconnect friends half a world away

NPR checks in on a woman in Ukraine, six months after her town was liberated from Russian occupation. Every journalist can probably tell you that when they're out reporting, there are certain moments, certain people they meet who they think about long after they left. For NPR's Kat Lonsdorf, one of those people was a woman named Ludmilla Boiko. Kat met her in Ukraine back in April, when she was there with a team for ALL THINGS CONSIDERED. They interviewed Ludmilla in the recently liberated town of Borodyanka.
NPR

What to watch as voting becomes vote counting

As voters continue to cast their ballots on this Election Day, let me bring in NPR's Miles Parks to talk about how the voting process has gone and what to watch for when vote counts start coming in. Hey, Miles. MILES PARKS, BYLINE: Hey there. NADWORNY: So let's start with...
NPR

How did midterm elections turnout for Democrats?

Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Democratic pollster Aileen Cardona-Arroy about how the midterm election results are taking shape for the Democratic party.
NPR

The issues that matter most to voters on Election Day

It's Election Day in America, and millions are heading to the polls today. Early voting numbers surpassed those from the last midterm in 2018. More than 45 million early votes were cast ahead of today. And after months of speculation about what will happen, this is the last chance for voters to have their say.
NPR

Folgers is trying to be cool — but it has a problem with its reputation

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing) The best part of waking up is Folgers in your cup. SELYUKH: This jingle is possibly the most famous thing about Folgers - an ad campaign so successful we're still singing it almost 40 years later - except it's almost 40 years later. Is Folgers the best part of waking up? When I began asking this, I got answers like Ayanna Jackson's.
NPR

What voters want from the candidates they're voting for

On Election Day, NPR heads to the polls across the country to find out what voters' expectations are for the next two years and what they want from the candidates they're voting for. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. On this midterm Election Day, many questions remain, including what might the next two...
