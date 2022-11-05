Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Public Radio Music Day 2022 celebrated the power of the local scene
Talk to anyone working, supporting, or listening to public radio music stations, and they'll always let you know that it does one thing above all else: represent their local community. This connection to community is part of what prompted the first Public Radio Music Day in 2020, and that genuinely unique feeling was made explicit with this year's motto for the third annual celebration: "Discovering the Sound of Local Communities."
JD Vance, endorsed by Trump, snubs him in Ohio Senate victory speech
Senate election results made J.D. Vance the victor in Ohio on Tuesday night, but he didn't mention former President Donald Trump in his victory speech, despite the endorsement.
Race for U.S. Congress is tight, no Republican 'red wave'
PHOENIX, Ariz., Nov 9 (Reuters) - Republicans made modest gains in U.S. midterm elections but Democrats did better than expected, leaving control of Congress and the future of President Joe Biden's agenda unclear on Wednesday morning.
Factbox-U.S. midterm elections: The race for control of the Senate
WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Control of the U.S. Senate was unclear on Wednesday morning following midterm elections that will determine whether President Joe Biden's Democrats keep control of the chamber, as 35 of its 100 seats are up for grabs.
NPR
How you can avoid disinformation about election vote counting and the results
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Nina Jankowicz of the Centre for Information Resilience about disinformation in the midterm elections. It is Election Day, the last chance to make your voice heard through your vote. Results might be slow coming, though, because of the number of mail-in ballots this year. That lag time before getting conclusive winners gives disinformation a chance to spread. There's already been a lot of it this campaign season from both foreign and domestic sources. Yesterday, the founder of a Russian private military organization known as the Wagner Group said that he has interfered in this year's midterms and some in the past, and he said he would commit to interfering in future U.S. elections. For more, we turn to Nina Jankowicz. She was the executive director of the Biden administration's short-lived Disinformation Governance Board and is now with the Centre for Information Resilience. Thank you so much for being with us.
NPR
Young conservative voters share their views on former President Trump
Young conservative voters aren't a monolith. They have different policy priorities and different views on what role former President Donald Trump should play in the Republican Party. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. In 2018 and 2020, young people turned out to vote in historically high numbers, helping Democrats cement their power in...
NPR
What to expect in the 2022 midterm elections
Polls, races to watch and vote counting: here's what to expect in the 2022 midterm elections. In many parts of the country, Americans will soon finish up voting. About 46 million people cast early ballots. And today, lines to vote in some places were hours long. NPR's senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro is here to tell us what to look out for this evening. Hey, Domenico.
NPR
What the Republican party could have done differently in the midterms
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Republican strategist Alice Stewart about what her party could have done differently in the 2022 midterm elections and what the 118th congress will bring. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. While election workers count ballots and candidates bite their nails, Democrats and Republicans are already looking at what...
NPR
Sen. Mark Kelly is in a tough Senate reelection bid in swing state Arizona
Some time after today, we find out if a tradition of politics endures. Normally - though, not always - the president's party loses seats in Congress in a midterm election. Republican strategist Scott Jennings told us yesterday that is why his party enters the vote counting with a perceived advantage.
NPR
The big picture as voting draws to a close
While some reporters are out at polling places today asking about specific issues, national political correspondent Mara Liasson is looking at the big picture. Hey, Mara. MARA LIASSON, BYLINE: Hi there, Ari. SHAPIRO: So what are some of the big questions that this election will answer?. LIASSON: One of the...
NPR
A chance meeting in war-torn Ukraine helps reconnect friends half a world away
NPR checks in on a woman in Ukraine, six months after her town was liberated from Russian occupation. Every journalist can probably tell you that when they're out reporting, there are certain moments, certain people they meet who they think about long after they left. For NPR's Kat Lonsdorf, one of those people was a woman named Ludmilla Boiko. Kat met her in Ukraine back in April, when she was there with a team for ALL THINGS CONSIDERED. They interviewed Ludmilla in the recently liberated town of Borodyanka.
NPR
What to watch as voting becomes vote counting
As voters continue to cast their ballots on this Election Day, let me bring in NPR's Miles Parks to talk about how the voting process has gone and what to watch for when vote counts start coming in. Hey, Miles. MILES PARKS, BYLINE: Hey there. NADWORNY: So let's start with...
NPR
Wisconsin's midterm results could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate
Wisconsin is pivotal in determining the majority in the U.S. Senate, just like it's been in recent elections. NPR's H.J. Mai traveled to eastern Wisconsin and talked to a couple of rural voters about what's driving their choices. H J MAI, BYLINE: It's a Sunday afternoon in Sheboygan, Wis. Producer...
NPR
How did midterm elections turnout for Democrats?
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Democratic pollster Aileen Cardona-Arroy about how the midterm election results are taking shape for the Democratic party.
NPR
The issues that matter most to voters on Election Day
It's Election Day in America, and millions are heading to the polls today. Early voting numbers surpassed those from the last midterm in 2018. More than 45 million early votes were cast ahead of today. And after months of speculation about what will happen, this is the last chance for voters to have their say.
NPR
Folgers is trying to be cool — but it has a problem with its reputation
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing) The best part of waking up is Folgers in your cup. SELYUKH: This jingle is possibly the most famous thing about Folgers - an ad campaign so successful we're still singing it almost 40 years later - except it's almost 40 years later. Is Folgers the best part of waking up? When I began asking this, I got answers like Ayanna Jackson's.
NPR
Live: Control of the Senate is unclear, but Republicans did not get the wave they hoped for
It's too early to declare the balance of power in the U.S. House, where Republicans seek to continue the historical trend of shifting control away from a first-term president’s party in midterm elections. The trends: The House still looks like it's headed for GOP hands, but not by a...
NPR
Democrats tried to secure more gubernatorial wins. How did they do?
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Noam Lee, executive director for the Democratic Governors Association, about the party's results in gubernatorial races.
NPR
What voters want from the candidates they're voting for
On Election Day, NPR heads to the polls across the country to find out what voters' expectations are for the next two years and what they want from the candidates they're voting for. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. On this midterm Election Day, many questions remain, including what might the next two...
NPR
One of the most watched Senate races in the country was in Ohio
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Sean Trende, political reporter with Real Clear Politics about election results in the swig state of Ohio.
Comments / 0