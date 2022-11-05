Read full article on original website
coastreportonline.com
Proposition 29 expected to fail
Proposition 29 is expected to fail in California, according to KCRA 3 News. As of 11:30 p.m. on Election night, 69% of votes are against the bill and just 30% of votes have been counted in support. Proposition 29 would regulate the staffing of kidney dialysis clinics. If the ballot...
coastreportonline.com
California passes Prop 28 for music education
California is projected to pass Proposition 28 in the 2022 midterm election, according to the LAist. As of 11pm Tuesday, 63.01% of Californians voted “yes”, while 26.99% voted “no”. Proposition 28 will increase spending on art programs in public schools up to $1 billion. These public...
coastreportonline.com
Prop 31 passes; Prop 30 too close to call
Proposition 31 is projected to pass, while Proposition 30 is too close to call as of 11 p.m. on Nov. 8. California voters have approved Proposition 31, which would ban flavored tobacco products, according to ABC 7 News. Proposition 30 would increase the income tax on California residents that make...
coastreportonline.com
Newsom, Porter stump for votes at OCC ahead of election
Congresswoman Katie Porter and California Governor Gavin Newsom visited Orange Coast College on Monday to support Porter’s 47th District congressional campaign in the upcoming midterm election. In addition to Porter, Newsom and community members, Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens and California State Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris attended the event to...
coastreportonline.com
EDITORIAL: Coast Report’s 2022 proposition endorsements
The Coast Report Editorial Board votes to determine our endorsements for elections. Coast Report endorses selectively and with a majority vote. The endorsements for the 2022 election include Propositions 1, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31. Proposition 1 - Constitutional Right to Reproductive Freedom. Legislative Constitutional Amendment: “Yes” 5-1...
