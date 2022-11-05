Read full article on original website
Proposition 29 expected to fail
Proposition 29 is expected to fail in California, according to KCRA 3 News. As of 11:30 p.m. on Election night, 69% of votes are against the bill and just 30% of votes have been counted in support. Proposition 29 would regulate the staffing of kidney dialysis clinics. If the ballot...
California passes Prop 28 for music education
California is projected to pass Proposition 28 in the 2022 midterm election, according to the LAist. As of 11pm Tuesday, 63.01% of Californians voted “yes”, while 26.99% voted “no”. Proposition 28 will increase spending on art programs in public schools up to $1 billion. These public...
EDITORIAL: Coast Report’s 2022 proposition endorsements
The Coast Report Editorial Board votes to determine our endorsements for elections. Coast Report endorses selectively and with a majority vote. The endorsements for the 2022 election include Propositions 1, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31. Proposition 1 - Constitutional Right to Reproductive Freedom. Legislative Constitutional Amendment: “Yes” 5-1...
Petrie-Norris likely to win District 73
Cottie Petrie-Norris had a 56.81% of votes compared to her opponent, Steven Choi, with 43.19% of votes in the race for California State Assembly 73 as of 11 p.m., according to OC Vote. Democratic candidate Petrie-Norris previously served for state assembly in District 74 and Republican candidate Choi is an...
