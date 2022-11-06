Veterans, military families honored during annual Veteran's Day parades

Fayetteville and Raleigh kicked off their annual Veterans Day parades Saturday to honor veterans for their service and sacrifice.

The event in Fayetteville moved through downtown and ended just before Segra Stadium on Hay Street.

The event also honored 'heroes at home', the families of military personnel who also serve the country through their courage and sacrifice.

"I feel honored. I appreciate them for recognizing the veterans," Joseph Robinson said. "They deserve all the recognition they can get.":

Raleigh's annual Veteran's Day parade which took place downtown was followed by a special ceremony.

The parade had more than 80 groups from various veterans' organizations, local high school Junior ROTC units and other military and veteran-related groups.

Veterans were also honored from World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Gulf War and Operation Iraqi Freedom/Operation Enduring Freedom eras in special ceremony at the Capitol Building.