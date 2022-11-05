ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friendswood, TX

FanBuzz

Who is Kelvin Sampson's Longtime Wife?

In 2021, Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson took his team to the NCAA Tournament's Final Four for the first time in nearly 20 years. His resurrection story and road back to college basketball's upper echelon has been filled with ups and downs. Before taking over the Houston basketball program,...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Here is All The Info You Need To know About The Astros' Victory Parade.

Several school districts, local colleges, and universities are canceling classes today for the Astros World Series victory parade. Houston ISD and the school districts of Alief, Fort Bend, and Lamar announced on Sunday that classes would not be held and all district offices would be closed today. The Aldine ISD and YES Prep Public Schools are canceling classes today.
HOUSTON, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

Celebrating our 2022 World Series Champs!

We’re all elated at the 2022 World Series win after the exciting Game 6 matchup vs. the Phillies at Minute Maid Park! It’s the Astros’ second World Series title in franchise history. Celebrate the incredible World Series win and an incredible season overall downtown on Monday, Nov....
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Parking garage hat toss on repeat at 2022 Astros World Series Parade

HOUSTON — It wouldn't be an Astros World Series parade without a cap being tossed up several floors of a parking garage. One of the most iconic moments from the 2017 World Series parade was a baseball cap being thrown floor to floor of a parking garage after someone dropped it. The video went viral because it captured the heart of Houston — strangers coming together to help those in need.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston Astros Alex Bregman hosting World Series Parade after party

HOUSTON (KIAH) If you’re downtown for the Houston Astros World Series parade, stay downtown if you want to visit with Alex Bregman. He is hosting the after party on at little Woodrow’s Midtown at 2306 Brazos St.. That’s located at the end of the parade route. At Woodrows,...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 students arrested after making threats against Clear Creek ISD for not closing schools for Astros parade, district officials say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Two students have been arrested and charged after making social media threats against Clear Creek Independent School District, officials announced Monday. The accused were reportedly angry that CCISD did not close campuses so students and staff could enjoy the Astros World Series parade. Several other...
LEAGUE CITY, TX

