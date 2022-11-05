Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Houston Revels In Its Vindication Against Astros HatersMae A.Houston, TX
Why has Beto relied on out of state celebrities?Ash JurbergTexas State
Who is Kelvin Sampson's Longtime Wife?
In 2021, Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson took his team to the NCAA Tournament's Final Four for the first time in nearly 20 years. His resurrection story and road back to college basketball's upper echelon has been filled with ups and downs. Before taking over the Houston basketball program,...
Click2Houston.com
‘Pretty special,’ Texans’ Lovie Smith salutes Dusty Baker, Astros on championship
HOUSTON – In a nod of respect toward his friend, Dusty Baker, and the world champion Astros, Texans coach Lovie Smith saluted the veteran manager on earning his first World Series title. The Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies and celebrated Monday with a raucous parade. “It is great,” Smith...
cfisd.net
Cy-Fair wins 17-6A title; 4-team tie atop 16-6A as six football teams enter playoffs
Cy-Fair High School finished with an undefeated 7-0 record to win the District 17-6A championship. The Bobcats will face Houston Westside on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. at Ken Pridgeon Stadium. Nov. 7, 2022—CFISD ended its football season Nov. 5, claiming one outright district championship, one shared league title...
Houston school closures: Several districts, colleges cancel class ahead of Astros victory parade
HOUSTON — As the Houston Astros prepare for Monday's World Series victory parade, several school districts have announced they're closing to let students and staff to celebrate the title. The following school districts and schools have posted about being closed. The University of Houston said the school, including UH...
SMU, Houston Break FBS Scoring Record in Game for the Ages
The two AAC teams combined for 140 points on Saturday night in Dallas.
bayoubeatnews.com
Several Houston area school districts, colleges closed Monday in celebration of Astros World Series win
The World Series is the gift that keeps on giving, at least for the city of Houston! In celebration of the Houston Astros’ World Series win, several Houston area schools and colleges have canceled classes so students and faculty can participate in parades and festivities in the team’s honor.
Houston-area districts cancel school on Monday to allow families to attend Astros' victory parade
Multiple institutions in the Houston area are giving students, faculty, and staff the day off to celebrate the Astros winning the World Series!
Katy ISD among school districts who didn't close for Astros championship parade downtown
Alex Bregman and Geoff Blum both spoke up about the district's decision, but Katy ISD isn't the only one who didn't close. Unfortunately, one district even received threats for staying open.
KBTX.com
IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
Jackson State Crashed the 'Texas Southern Sellout' Party
Jackson State football team's dominance was too much for Texas Southern in front of a sellout crowd.
fox26houston.com
Students threaten Clear Creek ISD after district doesn't cancel school for Astros World Series Parade
Houston - Two Clear Creek ISD students are in police custody after making threats against schools in the school system on social media. School officials say the threats were made due to the Clear Creek School District being open during the Astros World Series parade celebration. After an investigation, law...
Alex Bregman wants Katy ISD to cancel classes for the Astros victory parade
HOUSTON — What's normally 'Houston versus Everybody' is now Houston versus Katy. As several school districts canceled classes Monday for the Houston Astros victory parade, a couple of districts aren't following suit. The most notable one is Katy ISD, which is the third-largest district in the area. Taking things...
Click2Houston.com
Artist from Atascocita tattoo shop ‘Hitlist Ink’ creates iconic Mattress Mack tattoo
ATASCOCITA – It’s been over 24 hours since the Astros Victory Parade, and one local man Tyrone Smith got a Mattress Mack tattoo to remember this year’s World Series run, forever. Melanie Camp went out to Atascocita to catch up with the fan who received the tattoo, and the artist who brought the design to life.
iheart.com
Here is All The Info You Need To know About The Astros' Victory Parade.
Several school districts, local colleges, and universities are canceling classes today for the Astros World Series victory parade. Houston ISD and the school districts of Alief, Fort Bend, and Lamar announced on Sunday that classes would not be held and all district offices would be closed today. The Aldine ISD and YES Prep Public Schools are canceling classes today.
Click2Houston.com
Election results for Texas State Senate races in the Greater Houston area on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election is being held on November 8. You can find results for Texas State Senate races in the Greater Houston area on Tuesday night here. Scroll down to find additional results for statewide, congressional, and state representative races as well as other contests in Harris and surrounding counties.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Celebrating our 2022 World Series Champs!
We’re all elated at the 2022 World Series win after the exciting Game 6 matchup vs. the Phillies at Minute Maid Park! It’s the Astros’ second World Series title in franchise history. Celebrate the incredible World Series win and an incredible season overall downtown on Monday, Nov....
Parking garage hat toss on repeat at 2022 Astros World Series Parade
HOUSTON — It wouldn't be an Astros World Series parade without a cap being tossed up several floors of a parking garage. One of the most iconic moments from the 2017 World Series parade was a baseball cap being thrown floor to floor of a parking garage after someone dropped it. The video went viral because it captured the heart of Houston — strangers coming together to help those in need.
cw39.com
Houston Astros Alex Bregman hosting World Series Parade after party
HOUSTON (KIAH) If you’re downtown for the Houston Astros World Series parade, stay downtown if you want to visit with Alex Bregman. He is hosting the after party on at little Woodrow’s Midtown at 2306 Brazos St.. That’s located at the end of the parade route. At Woodrows,...
Here Are The Details On The Astros World Series Parade!
Here's the details on tomorrow's Astros World Series championship parade! Will you be going??
Click2Houston.com
2 students arrested after making threats against Clear Creek ISD for not closing schools for Astros parade, district officials say
LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Two students have been arrested and charged after making social media threats against Clear Creek Independent School District, officials announced Monday. The accused were reportedly angry that CCISD did not close campuses so students and staff could enjoy the Astros World Series parade. Several other...
