nftevening.com
Street Artist Sean Webster Launches An NFT Collection
Celebrated 20-year-old street artist from Liverpool, Sean Webster, is releasing his own NFT collection – The Pals Universe. The collection will consist of 4,444 NFTs and will be available on November 11, 2022. He will also draw the collection in his distinctive doodle style that has caught the attention of many notable individuals. Previously, Sean has created commission pieces for celebrities including Robbie Williams, Sean Lennon, Newton Faulkner, Brian Ray, and Phil X of Bon Jovi.
nftevening.com
NFT Platform Babylons To Launch Its Official NFT Collection
Leading NFT and GameFi marketplace, Babylons is all set to drop its official NFT collection. The PFP collection, featuring high-end artwork, promises to give holders a slew of benefits. What’s more, prior to the official NFT drop, the platform will launch a free-to-mint NFT collection for its growing Web3 community.
nftevening.com
Azuki NFT Collection Announces Streetwear Collab with AMBUSH
Azuki, one of the world’s leading NFT brands created by Chiru Labs, is teaming up with AMBUSH, the famous Japanese streetwear brand. The limited edition fashion collaboration will celebrate traditional Eastern craftsmanship, AMBUSH’s signature minimalistic design, and web3 culture. The capsule drop offers four unique items: two hoodies...
nftevening.com
Solana’s two biggest NFT Names Clash in Online Feud
Solana NFTs have been growing in popularity, and now, two of the biggest names in the space are involved in an online feud. @Frankdegods, the founder of DeGods and y00ts, has found himself in a somewhat strange altercation with @ShiLLin_ViLLian, aka Alex. Both are hugely popular names in the NFT Twitter community, with big followings. So, why are Frankdegods and ShiLLin_ViLLian clashing?
nftevening.com
Isyana Sarasvati ‘Mystery NFT’ To Drop This Month!
Indonesian music star Isyana Sarasvati’s NFT collection – ‘My Mystery NFT’ – is all set to drop this month. The curated collection featuring music and art NFTs is centred around themes of self-exploration. First announced in October, the collection’s allowlist sale will go live on November 10, followed by the public sale from November 12 to 16. So, let’s take a closer look at Isyana Sarasvati’s NFT collection.
nftevening.com
Black Panther Digital Collectibles Go Live on Veve
Veve, the digital collectible marketplace, just released Marvel’s digital comic – Black Panther (2016) #1. This is a limited edition collection, that’s fully readable and includes 5 different cover variants. In addition, the drop was done in a blind box format. In other words, multiple collectibles were released in a single drop and the buyer is randomly assigned a collectible.
nftevening.com
Nickelodeon’s Invader Zim and AAAHH!!! Real Monsters NFTs Drop Today!
The Nickelodeon S2 NFT drop is finally here, and it includes some of the television network’s most famous characters from popular shows ‘Invader Zim’ and ‘AAAHH!!! Real Monsters’. Following the RECUR Pass Holder & Nickelodeon.xyz holder presale yesterday, the next stage goes live today! Anyone with a RECUR pass can purchase one of the TV Packs in the advanced window sale. The presale lasts one hour, between 1 PM – 2 PM ET. After this, the general sale will begin. There are 10,000 NFT TV packs for $50 each in the latest RECUR x Nickelodeon NFT collection.
nftevening.com
Arianee Partners With NFT Attendance Badge Protocol, POAP
Arianne, a leading web3 solutions platform, is partnering with POAP, the NFT attendance badge protocol experts. The new partnership will introduce various new features and allow brands to mint POAP badges directly from the Arianee NFT management platform. Together, the two web3 companies plan to boost mass adoption in web3 and make proof of attendance tokens widely accessible.
nftevening.com
OpenSea Introduce Optional Creator Royalties
In a Twitter thread this morning, OpenSea, the leading NFT marketplace, announced new optional creator royalties. As the biggest NFT marketplace by some margin, how OpenSea operates impacts the wider NFT space. The detailed Twitter thread has opened up a massive debate in the NFT community and signals a major change in the web3 NFT ecosystem. In recent months, OpenSea has remained quiet about the topic but has now finally spoken out.
