The Nickelodeon S2 NFT drop is finally here, and it includes some of the television network’s most famous characters from popular shows ‘Invader Zim’ and ‘AAAHH!!! Real Monsters’. Following the RECUR Pass Holder & Nickelodeon.xyz holder presale yesterday, the next stage goes live today! Anyone with a RECUR pass can purchase one of the TV Packs in the advanced window sale. The presale lasts one hour, between 1 PM – 2 PM ET. After this, the general sale will begin. There are 10,000 NFT TV packs for $50 each in the latest RECUR x Nickelodeon NFT collection.

1 DAY AGO