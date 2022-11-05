The Pride of Walker County, the Dora High School Marching Bulldogs is made up of 60 members and is under the direction of Jeremy McFall. This Fall the Marching Bulldogs have been performing a show called, "Darkness Into Light," during halftime of football games. This band traditional earns superior ratings and this year is no different, using its uniqueness and diverse group of students to make a successful sound.

