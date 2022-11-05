Read full article on original website
Birmingham woman killed in Tuscaloosa County crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon has left a Birmingham woman dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jamarria Montgomery, 31, was injured when the Hyundai Santa Fe she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree around 12:29 p.m. She was transported to DCH, where she was […]
Man shot during reported home invasion in Birmingham, death investigation underway
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A death investigation is underway in Birmingham after police responded to the call of a man shot Tuesday morning. According to Sgt. Monica Law with the Birmingham Police Department, West Precinct officers received a call of a home invasion in the 5300 block of Avenue O around 12:46 a.m. The homeowner […]
Remains of missing Columbiana man discovered in Calera
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The remains of a Columbiana man who was reported missing almost four years ago, were discovered in Calera Thursday. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said Derek Dewayne Harris was reported missing on December 31, 2018. The 2015 GMC Terrain he was last seen driving was located unattended on County Road 16 between County Road 22 and Spring Creek Road in Calera.
Crash involving school bus in Calera
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police are at the scene of a crash involving a school bus this morning. It happened at Co. Rd. 16 and Camden Park. No injuries have been reported. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
Tuscaloosa man on trial for vehicular manslaughter
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A vehicular manslaughter trial is underway in Tuscaloosa. Defendant Roger Crain is charged with manslaughter in connection for the death of his pregnant girlfriend. The assistant district attorney says Crain was in a car accident in 2019 on Highway 82 and his car left the roadway and crashed into a tree […]
Human remains found in Shelby County identified as man reported missing in 2018
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Human remains found late last week in Shelby County have been identified as a man reported missing from the area in 2018. According to Chief Hyche with the Calera Police Department, officers were notified that a cell tower worker had found skeletal remains in the woods off County Road 222. […]
Several transit buses destroyed in Anniston fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Fire Department is on the scene of a fire where several buses were burned Monday morning. Anniston officials report that the fire was at New Flyer, a company that designs electric transit buses. This was a commercial vehicle fire that started away from the building and no one was […]
Pedestrian struck, killed while walking on I-65 identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man that was struck and killed while walking on I-65 Sunday morning has been identified. Martin Michael Cruse, 42, was hit by a vehicle around 5:30 a.m., while walking in a travel lane on I-65 South at Green Springs Avenue South, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cruse was […]
Prattville kidnapping suspect arrested in Leeds
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - On Nov 5, Leeds Police arrested Michael Butler, 35, of Greenville after a pursuit in St. Clair County. Butler was wanted in Autauga County for kidnapping two juveniles on November 3. He was also facing robbery and attempted murder charges in Georgia. Chief Paul Irwin says...
Bullet-riddled Car Spotted In Eastern Jefferson County With Deceased Teen Inside
The death of a young guy in a car accident on Sunday night in Pinson has prompted an inquiry. According to Lt. Joni Money, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department was called to the junction of Highway 79 and Cleage Drive around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a collision.
St. Clair County Sheriff’s investigating homicide
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning. According to authorities, officers responded and found Victoria Malet, 54, dead in the 2600 block of Cook Springs Road in Pell City around 11 a.m. Malet had been shot and the Sheriff’s Office is attempting to […]
Election results: Race for Jefferson County sheriff
One of the most contested races in Jefferson County is the race for sheriff. Incumbent Sheriff Mark Pettway made history four years ago, becoming the county's first Black sheriff. Can't see the above results? Click here. And now, he's looking for a second term against Republican challenger Jared Hudson. Pettway,...
District Attorney, Sheriff's races in Jefferson County
UPDATE: 27-year-old man identified as body found in burning mobile home
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A 27-year-old man was identified as the body found in a burning mobile home on Friday, Nov. 4, around 3:20 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Sebedeo Mendez Nunez, of Bessemer, was found to have sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault in the […]
UPDATED: Fire at New Flyer in Anniston Leads to Evacuation
Update: From the earlier breaking news story regarding the fire there have been several updates. Anniston Fire Chief Jeff Waldrep stated that, “That our crews did a tremendous job in limiting the damage and the fire is under investigation to hopefully determine a cause. “ New Flyer issued a statement to the Calhoun Journal as […]
Family members searching for missing Hoover woman find unidentified human remains in Shelby County
Human remains were discovered over the weekend in Shelby County by a group searching for a missing Hoover woman. Family members and friends of Floriselda Milla Villanueva, who has been missing since Oct. 16, were carrying out a search Saturday in a wooded area near the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 260 in the Pea Ridge community.
24-year-old killed after crashing into officer
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Northport Police are investigating a crash that left a 24-year-old man dead early Saturday morning. According to authorities, an accident was reported in the southbound lanes of Hugh Thomas Bridge going from the city of Northport into Tuscaloosa around 2:07 a.m. Upon arrival, Northport Police, Fire and Rescue and NorthStar […]
Man arrested on capital murder charges in connection to man found fatally shot in car
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect Monday in connection to a man found fatally shot inside a car. Andrew Bonner, 20, of Bessemer was arrested on a capital murder charge in connection to the murder of Jesse Dewayne Cummings, Sr., who was killed in the 800 Block […]
Multiple wrecks causing backup on I-65 southbound
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation reports multiple wrecks on I-65 SB in the Green Springs Avenue area. Heavy traffic is backing up the road way and multiple lanes on the right shoulder are closed. Use caution when travelling through the area and plan your route accordingly.
Fatal crash on University Boulevard East in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police responded to a head on crash around 4:32 a.m. Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The crash was between an SUV and a sedan near the center line of the road. TPB says the driver of one of the involved vehicles was fatally injured in the...
