ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Birmingham woman killed in Tuscaloosa County crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon has left a Birmingham woman dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jamarria Montgomery, 31, was injured when the Hyundai Santa Fe she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree around 12:29 p.m. She was transported to DCH, where she was […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Remains of missing Columbiana man discovered in Calera

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The remains of a Columbiana man who was reported missing almost four years ago, were discovered in Calera Thursday. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said Derek Dewayne Harris was reported missing on December 31, 2018. The 2015 GMC Terrain he was last seen driving was located unattended on County Road 16 between County Road 22 and Spring Creek Road in Calera.
CALERA, AL
wbrc.com

Crash involving school bus in Calera

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police are at the scene of a crash involving a school bus this morning. It happened at Co. Rd. 16 and Camden Park. No injuries have been reported. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
CALERA, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa man on trial for vehicular manslaughter

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A vehicular manslaughter trial is underway in Tuscaloosa. Defendant Roger Crain is charged with manslaughter in connection for the death of his pregnant girlfriend. The assistant district attorney says Crain was in a car accident in 2019 on Highway 82 and his car left the roadway and crashed into a tree […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Several transit buses destroyed in Anniston fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Fire Department is on the scene of a fire where several buses were burned Monday morning. Anniston officials report that the fire was at New Flyer, a company that designs electric transit buses. This was a commercial vehicle fire that started away from the building and no one was […]
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

Pedestrian struck, killed while walking on I-65 identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man that was struck and killed while walking on I-65 Sunday morning has been identified. Martin Michael Cruse, 42, was hit by a vehicle around 5:30 a.m., while walking in a travel lane on I-65 South at Green Springs Avenue South, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cruse was […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Prattville kidnapping suspect arrested in Leeds

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - On Nov 5, Leeds Police arrested Michael Butler, 35, of Greenville after a pursuit in St. Clair County. Butler was wanted in Autauga County for kidnapping two juveniles on November 3. He was also facing robbery and attempted murder charges in Georgia. Chief Paul Irwin says...
LEEDS, AL
CBS 42

St. Clair County Sheriff’s investigating homicide

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning. According to authorities, officers responded and found Victoria Malet, 54, dead in the 2600 block of Cook Springs Road in Pell City around 11 a.m. Malet had been shot and the Sheriff’s Office is attempting to […]
PELL CITY, AL
wvtm13.com

Election results: Race for Jefferson County sheriff

One of the most contested races in Jefferson County is the race for sheriff. Incumbent Sheriff Mark Pettway made history four years ago, becoming the county's first Black sheriff. Can't see the above results? Click here. And now, he's looking for a second term against Republican challenger Jared Hudson. Pettway,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

District Attorney, Sheriff's races in Jefferson County

The Pride of Walker County, the Dora High School Marching Bulldogs is made up of 60 members and is under the direction of Jeremy McFall. This Fall the Marching Bulldogs have been performing a show called, "Darkness Into Light," during halftime of football games. This band traditional earns superior ratings and this year is no different, using its uniqueness and diverse group of students to make a successful sound.
Calhoun Journal

UPDATED: Fire at New Flyer in Anniston Leads to Evacuation

Update: From the earlier breaking news story regarding the fire there have been several updates. Anniston Fire Chief Jeff Waldrep stated that, “That our crews did a tremendous job in limiting the damage and the fire is under investigation to hopefully determine a cause. “ New Flyer issued a statement to the Calhoun Journal as […]
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

24-year-old killed after crashing into officer

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Northport Police are investigating a crash that left a 24-year-old man dead early Saturday morning. According to authorities, an accident was reported in the southbound lanes of Hugh Thomas Bridge going from the city of Northport into Tuscaloosa around 2:07 a.m. Upon arrival, Northport Police, Fire and Rescue and NorthStar […]
NORTHPORT, AL
wbrc.com

Multiple wrecks causing backup on I-65 southbound

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation reports multiple wrecks on I-65 SB in the Green Springs Avenue area. Heavy traffic is backing up the road way and multiple lanes on the right shoulder are closed. Use caution when travelling through the area and plan your route accordingly.
HOMEWOOD, AL
wbrc.com

Fatal crash on University Boulevard East in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police responded to a head on crash around 4:32 a.m. Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The crash was between an SUV and a sedan near the center line of the road. TPB says the driver of one of the involved vehicles was fatally injured in the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy