Lockhart, TX

KSAT 12

Headed to WurstFest? These are some of the must try eats

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX – It’s that time of year again. The 10-day festival incorporates live music, dancing, and food, all celebrating German culture. Wurstfest, which is held in New Braunfels, has been drawing in crowds since 1961, when it started as a festival to honor sausage. Since then, thousands of people visit daily to enjoy the festival’s sights, sounds and good eats.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
austinmonthly.com

Where to Order Thanksgiving Dinner in Austin

For those less interested in cooking and more interested in the meal itself, here’s our guide to the best meats, sides, and pies ready for pre-order in Austin. What’s on the menu: Turkey gravy, chorizo dressing, pimento cheese mashed potatoes, smoked tomato collard greens, horchata bread pudding. Price:...
AUSTIN, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 8 Best BBQ Joints in Austin

What Are The Best Barbecue Spots in Austin, Texas?. Franklin Barbecue is one of the most popular barbecue restaurants in Austin, Texas. Getting in line to eat here is a must! Try brisket, pulled pork, or other smoked meats. The line is often long, so be sure to plan accordingly. The meats are prepared to order and are incredibly tender and juicy. A full meal here includes sides of mashed potatoes, cornbread, and beans.
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

This Austin Restaurant Had a Pet Alligator Named Charlie

On a spring morning in 1964, a municipal dog catcher hovered over UT’s Littlefield Fountain, net in hand, while an elusive 4-foot-long alligator scuttled underneath the algae-filled water. Reports hinted that it belonged to a fraternity, but when nobody claimed the reptile, police planned on dropping him off at a zoo. That is until restaurateur Ralph Moreland showed up at the station ready to adopt.
AUSTIN, TX
worldatlas.com

5 Most Charming River Towns in Texas

Texas’s geographic layout has several rivers running through the area, giving it a natural beauty and making it an ideal place to visit. The state is home to six major river systems that provide the perfect backdrop for small towns to grow and thrive. The area’s geography also lends itself to recreational activities such as boating, fishing, hunting, and camping.
TEXAS STATE
theshelbyreport.com

Sprouts Farmers Market To Open Location In San Antonio, TX

Sprouts Farmers Market will open its new store Nov. 11 at 9702 State Highway 151 in San Antonio, Texas. A ribbon cutting will take place the morning of Nov. 11 at 6:45 a.m. with Dr. Rocha-Garcia, councilwoman. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. Sprouts’ grand opening...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kut.org

Israel and Watson will head to a December runoff in the race to elect Austin's next mayor

More than half of Austin voters could not agree on one candidate to be the city’s next mayor, so voters will return to the polls in a month to determine the winner. With some Election Day results still rolling in past midnight, Celia Israel had 40% of the vote and Kirk Watson had 35%. Because both are just shy of the more than 50% of votes needed to secure office, the two will likely faceoff in a runoff election Dec. 13.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

It'Sugar relocating to bigger location in Northwest Austin

It'Sugar, a retail chain carrying oversized candy, will move into a bigger location to offer greater variety of candy. (Courtesy Pablo Mason/It'Sugar) It’Sugar, a retail chain offering classic and oversized candy, apparel, accessories and novelty gifts at 11621 Rock Rose Ave., Ste. 100, Austin, will move to a bigger 4,000-square-foot location across the street next to Hat Creek Burgers in early January. The new space will carry everything the existing location carries with more candy. 737-292-2272. www.itsugar.com.
AUSTIN, TX
post-register.com

Col. Jack Salmon, U.S. Air Force (retired)

Col. Jack Salmon, 84, of Universal City, passed away Oct. 23, 2022 in La Jolla, CA. where he had been living with his son and grandchildren. Jack was the first of nine children born to Milton Henry and Estanislada “Tanis” (Guardiola) Salmon in Caldwell County on July 8, 1938. He grew up on a farm in the Martindale and Staples area, attending school in Martindale and graduating from Seguin High School in 1957 where he was voted “Most Handsome”. He played football, basketball and field sports for the Seguin Matadors. He learned great work ethics from both parents while working on the farm. He also worked at the San Marcos Cotton gin and one summer at the cotton gin in Bishop.
UNIVERSAL CITY, TX
atasteofkoko.com

7 Best Spots For High Tea In Austin

High tea in Austin, Texas, is a must-try experience for any tea lover. With a wide range of afternoon tea menus to choose from, there is something to suit every taste and preference. From classic afternoon tea offerings like finger sandwiches and scones to more unique items like chocolate fondue and champagne cocktails, the options are truly endless. Choose s light tea or a full tea menu and use high tea as a celebration for special occasions.
AUSTIN, TX

