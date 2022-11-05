Col. Jack Salmon, 84, of Universal City, passed away Oct. 23, 2022 in La Jolla, CA. where he had been living with his son and grandchildren. Jack was the first of nine children born to Milton Henry and Estanislada “Tanis” (Guardiola) Salmon in Caldwell County on July 8, 1938. He grew up on a farm in the Martindale and Staples area, attending school in Martindale and graduating from Seguin High School in 1957 where he was voted “Most Handsome”. He played football, basketball and field sports for the Seguin Matadors. He learned great work ethics from both parents while working on the farm. He also worked at the San Marcos Cotton gin and one summer at the cotton gin in Bishop.

