Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
KSAT 12
Headed to WurstFest? These are some of the must try eats
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX – It’s that time of year again. The 10-day festival incorporates live music, dancing, and food, all celebrating German culture. Wurstfest, which is held in New Braunfels, has been drawing in crowds since 1961, when it started as a festival to honor sausage. Since then, thousands of people visit daily to enjoy the festival’s sights, sounds and good eats.
austinmonthly.com
Where to Order Thanksgiving Dinner in Austin
For those less interested in cooking and more interested in the meal itself, here’s our guide to the best meats, sides, and pies ready for pre-order in Austin. What’s on the menu: Turkey gravy, chorizo dressing, pimento cheese mashed potatoes, smoked tomato collard greens, horchata bread pudding. Price:...
VIA 313 Pizzeria to Open Kyle Location
The chain has been recognized by food outlets such as Pizza Today, Food Network, and Food & Wine for its “Built Right” pizza, constructed carefully from scratch.
Voters in 5 Texas cities deciding on local cannabis decriminalization; San Antonio could be next
San Antonio activists are hoping to put charter amendments decriminalizing cannabis on the May 2023 ballot.
NOW OPEN: The Silos at Freiheit Village in New Braunfels
Shea Racine is a bartender at The Silos at Freiheit Village. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Silos at Freiheit Village opened Sept. 16 at 2064 Central Plaza, New Braunfels. The outdoor food court and bar features several gourmet food trailers with covered picnic tables and an indoor bar. Zach Seelhammer, restaurant...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 8 Best BBQ Joints in Austin
What Are The Best Barbecue Spots in Austin, Texas?. Franklin Barbecue is one of the most popular barbecue restaurants in Austin, Texas. Getting in line to eat here is a must! Try brisket, pulled pork, or other smoked meats. The line is often long, so be sure to plan accordingly. The meats are prepared to order and are incredibly tender and juicy. A full meal here includes sides of mashed potatoes, cornbread, and beans.
austinmonthly.com
This Austin Restaurant Had a Pet Alligator Named Charlie
On a spring morning in 1964, a municipal dog catcher hovered over UT’s Littlefield Fountain, net in hand, while an elusive 4-foot-long alligator scuttled underneath the algae-filled water. Reports hinted that it belonged to a fraternity, but when nobody claimed the reptile, police planned on dropping him off at a zoo. That is until restaurateur Ralph Moreland showed up at the station ready to adopt.
worldatlas.com
5 Most Charming River Towns in Texas
Texas’s geographic layout has several rivers running through the area, giving it a natural beauty and making it an ideal place to visit. The state is home to six major river systems that provide the perfect backdrop for small towns to grow and thrive. The area’s geography also lends itself to recreational activities such as boating, fishing, hunting, and camping.
This Small Town Diner Has the Best Pie in all of Texas
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Texas. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Mouton’s Southern Bistro undergoes expansions, renovations after 10 years of serving Leander, Cedar Park
Ben Mouton opened Mouton’s Southern Bistro in Leander in early 2012. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) After more than 10 years in business, owner Ben Mouton has fresh plans for Mouton’s Southern Bistro’s Leander and Cedar Park locations. An expansion of the Cedar Park location is expected to be...
theshelbyreport.com
Sprouts Farmers Market To Open Location In San Antonio, TX
Sprouts Farmers Market will open its new store Nov. 11 at 9702 State Highway 151 in San Antonio, Texas. A ribbon cutting will take place the morning of Nov. 11 at 6:45 a.m. with Dr. Rocha-Garcia, councilwoman. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. Sprouts’ grand opening...
Report: Homes in white Austin neighborhoods worth more than in communities of color
AUSTIN, Texas — A new report released on Wednesday finds homes in majority white Austin neighborhoods are appraised at triple the amount when compared to homes in minority-majority neighborhoods. This report looked at homes with comparable amenities like schools, supermarkets, transportation, income levels, crime rate and housing plans, among other things.
Texas election results: Greg Casar wins Congressional District 35 race
The congressional district represents more than 800,000 residents. The district runs along I-35 and includes parts of the San Antonio metropolitan area, portions of Bexar County, thin strips of Comal and Hays counties, a portion of Caldwell County and portions of southern and eastern Austin in Travis County.
kut.org
Israel and Watson will head to a December runoff in the race to elect Austin's next mayor
More than half of Austin voters could not agree on one candidate to be the city’s next mayor, so voters will return to the polls in a month to determine the winner. With some Election Day results still rolling in past midnight, Celia Israel had 40% of the vote and Kirk Watson had 35%. Because both are just shy of the more than 50% of votes needed to secure office, the two will likely faceoff in a runoff election Dec. 13.
It'Sugar relocating to bigger location in Northwest Austin
It'Sugar, a retail chain carrying oversized candy, will move into a bigger location to offer greater variety of candy. (Courtesy Pablo Mason/It'Sugar) It’Sugar, a retail chain offering classic and oversized candy, apparel, accessories and novelty gifts at 11621 Rock Rose Ave., Ste. 100, Austin, will move to a bigger 4,000-square-foot location across the street next to Hat Creek Burgers in early January. The new space will carry everything the existing location carries with more candy. 737-292-2272. www.itsugar.com.
Meta reverses plan to occupy 66-story downtown Austin skyscraper
The tech conglomerate will sublease its space at Sixth and Guadalupe.
post-register.com
Col. Jack Salmon, U.S. Air Force (retired)
Col. Jack Salmon, 84, of Universal City, passed away Oct. 23, 2022 in La Jolla, CA. where he had been living with his son and grandchildren. Jack was the first of nine children born to Milton Henry and Estanislada “Tanis” (Guardiola) Salmon in Caldwell County on July 8, 1938. He grew up on a farm in the Martindale and Staples area, attending school in Martindale and graduating from Seguin High School in 1957 where he was voted “Most Handsome”. He played football, basketball and field sports for the Seguin Matadors. He learned great work ethics from both parents while working on the farm. He also worked at the San Marcos Cotton gin and one summer at the cotton gin in Bishop.
KSAT 12
What happened and who won in the midterm elections in Texas, San Antonio area
Tuesday’s midterm election results amounted to few surprises in Texas and Bexar County. Republicans won all statewide races while Democrats performed relatively well in Bexar County. The state saw a drop in turnout — as did Bexar County — compared to the 2018 midterm. Less than 550,000...
Texas Resident Brings Home Some Dough In Historic $1.2 Powerball Drawing
A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Texas.
atasteofkoko.com
7 Best Spots For High Tea In Austin
High tea in Austin, Texas, is a must-try experience for any tea lover. With a wide range of afternoon tea menus to choose from, there is something to suit every taste and preference. From classic afternoon tea offerings like finger sandwiches and scones to more unique items like chocolate fondue and champagne cocktails, the options are truly endless. Choose s light tea or a full tea menu and use high tea as a celebration for special occasions.
