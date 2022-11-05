ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoColumbialions.com

Columbia Falls at Rutgers in Season Opener

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Columbia opened its season with a 75-35 setback to Rutgers in front of a raucous sellout crowd at the Jersey Mike's Arena to open the 2022-23 college basketball season. Rutgers jumped out to a 15-0 lead and led 21-5 midway through the first half. But the Lions...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy