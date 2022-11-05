Read full article on original website
Related
Progressive candidates score crucial wins in midterm elections
Support from Bernie Sanders and other pols and key turnout by Gen Z voters led to victories in Texas, Florida and other states
Democrats say they have won control of Pennsylvania's state House for first time in more than a decade
Joanna McClinton, a Democratic state representative from Philadelphia, is on track to be the first woman and first Black speaker of the House.
Warnock, Walker advance to runoff for Senate seat in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet in a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia after neither reached the general election majority required under state law. That sets up a four-week blitz that again will test whether voters are more concerned about inflation under Democratic control of Washington or the Republican candidate’s rocky past. The runoff campaign will be a four-week blitz that, depending on the outcomes in other Senate contests, could reprise the 2020 election cycle, when two Senate runoffs in Georgia doubled as a national winner-take-all battle for Senate control. Victories from Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., left the chamber divided 50-50 between the two major parties, with Vice President Kamala Harris giving Democrats the tie-breaking vote. It will mean another month of Warnock hammering Walker, who is making his first bid for public office, as unqualified and Walker assailing Warnock as a rubber-stamp for the White House.
Youngkin apologizes for Pelosi attack comments
In a letter to the speaker, the Virginia governor expressed regret for making light of the assault on Paul Pelosi in a campaign speech.
Michigan voters elect Republican John James to US House in newly-created 10th District
GOP candidate John James has been elected to the U.S. House in Michigan's newly created 10th Congressional district, beating Democratic challenger Carl Marlinga.
Congressman Ed Case wins reelection
Congressman Ed Case is heading back to Washington for another two-year term. The Congressman was reelected to Hawaii’s First Congressional District after defeating Republican Conrad Kress. Congressman Case joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss his victory and plans in Washington.
Calmes: The biggest losers — the GOP and Donald Trump
The Republican Party's vaunted red wave turned into a 'red wedding.' And it's their own fault.
Comments / 0