ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Warnock, Walker advance to runoff for Senate seat in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet in a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia after neither reached the general election majority required under state law. That sets up a four-week blitz that again will test whether voters are more concerned about inflation under Democratic control of Washington or the Republican candidate’s rocky past. The runoff campaign will be a four-week blitz that, depending on the outcomes in other Senate contests, could reprise the 2020 election cycle, when two Senate runoffs in Georgia doubled as a national winner-take-all battle for Senate control. Victories from Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., left the chamber divided 50-50 between the two major parties, with Vice President Kamala Harris giving Democrats the tie-breaking vote. It will mean another month of Warnock hammering Walker, who is making his first bid for public office, as unqualified and Walker assailing Warnock as a rubber-stamp for the White House.
GEORGIA STATE
KHON2

Congressman Ed Case wins reelection

Congressman Ed Case is heading back to Washington for another two-year term. The Congressman was reelected to Hawaii’s First Congressional District after defeating Republican Conrad Kress. Congressman Case joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss his victory and plans in Washington.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy