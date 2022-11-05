ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Highschool Basketball Pro

Lubbock, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Plainview High School basketball team will have a game with Coronado High School on November 07, 2022, 15:00:00.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Football Playoff pairing info for Area High School Teams available

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playoff Football is here!. Fifty Area Teams are in the Postseason and 50 Area High School Football Teams are in the playoffs. KCBD’s The End Zone will have coverage Thursday, Friday & Saturday. BEST of Luck to All of Our Teams!. 6A. El Paso Eastlake...
LUBBOCK, TX
CBS Sports

Texas Tech vs. NW State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The #25 Texas Tech Red Raiders and the NW State Demons are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 9 p.m. ET Monday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders went 27-10 last season and got to the Sweet Sixteen before losing to the Duke Blue Devils 78-73. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for NW State (9-23), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

QB Producer, owned by Randi Mahomes, offers stylish purses

LUBBOCK, Texas—Randi Mahomes and her best friend and their daughters started a company, QB Producer. They offer quality bags that are stadium approved plus bags and shirts. Their mission is to set an example for the women in their families that you can have your dream. You can find their merchandise in Lubbock at Cardinal Sports Center, J. Hoffmans and Stock Style shop. Or shop on their website at qbproducer.com or find them on Facebook: qbproducer.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Is Still Tornado Country

Believe it or not, tornados are a threat in the Hub City. The question, "Does Lubbock get tornadoes?" is frequently asked online. It's my guess the question is asked by people considering moving here for employment or school. Of course, the town was ripped apart on May 11th, 1970, and I don't know how people can imagine something like that is a "one and done".
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

4 vehicle crash on Texas Tech Pkwy and Erskine

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a four-vehicle crash at Texas Tech Parkway and Erskine Street in front of the Stripes Convenience Store. The crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. According to LPD the crash involved a red Chevy Colorado, a red SUV, a gray passenger car, and another vehicle of unknown make and model. The Westbound lanes of Erskine have been closed as responders work the scene.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Marco’s Pizza Sets Grand Opening Date

Back in May, I told y'all the good news about a cheese pizza place coming to Lubbock. The time to try it has finally come and people have been asking!. It's a big pizza chain called Marco's Pizza that has officially announced they're coming to an area near us very soon. They offer pizza, pizza bowls, subs, salads, and sides: cheese bread, chicken dippers, chicken wings and, for dessert, cinnasquares.
