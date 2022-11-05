Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Red Raiders vs. Kansas Jayhawks: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks. Here is how to watch and listen.
Former Texas tormentor Gary Patterson now helping Longhorns face his former team — undefeated TCU
AUSTIN, Texas — Longhorn Nation always thought Gary Patterson spent more time game-planning for Texas when he was the head coach at TCU, resulting in Patterson’s 7-3 record against the Longhorns once the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12. So naturally, one of the first questions Steve Sarkisian...
Red Raiders Loss to TCU Presents Potential Glaring Issue
The Red Raiders quarterback carrousel continued to be an issue in the loss to TCU.
Lubbock, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Plainview High School basketball team will have a game with Coronado High School on November 07, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Sudan football player recovering after injury left him unconscious
A Sudan High School football player is now at home recovering after a scary injury that left him unconscious during last Friday night’s game against Ralls.
fox34.com
Football Playoff pairing info for Area High School Teams available
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playoff Football is here!. Fifty Area Teams are in the Postseason and 50 Area High School Football Teams are in the playoffs. KCBD’s The End Zone will have coverage Thursday, Friday & Saturday. BEST of Luck to All of Our Teams!. 6A. El Paso Eastlake...
CBS Sports
Texas Tech vs. NW State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The #25 Texas Tech Red Raiders and the NW State Demons are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 9 p.m. ET Monday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders went 27-10 last season and got to the Sweet Sixteen before losing to the Duke Blue Devils 78-73. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for NW State (9-23), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
Popular Texas Food Truck Involved In 'Devastating' Accident
The food truck recently won the "Best Food Truck in Lubbock" award.
Lubbockites Reveal How They Would Improve Lubbock If They Won the 1.9 Billion Powerball
The odds might be better that you'll be eaten by a shark while hit by lightening, but what if you DID when the 1.9 Billion Powerball tonight (11/7/2022)? Would you invest it, blow it, or use it for some good?. I asked a bunch of my Lubbock friends, "if you...
Texas Tech student files $40 million lawsuit against Houston lawyer, claims libel for tweet
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Texas Tech University student convicted of a misdemeanor in the shooting and injury of a homeless man in Nashville filed a defamation lawsuit against a Houston lawyer for a post on Twitter, according to a release from the Quackenbush Law Firm in Amarillo. The lawsuit was filed against Ben Crump on behalf of […]
Election Results for Lubbock and Lubbock County, November 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are election results from Lubbock and Lubbock County. CLICK HERE if the page does not redirect automatically.
everythinglubbock.com
QB Producer, owned by Randi Mahomes, offers stylish purses
LUBBOCK, Texas—Randi Mahomes and her best friend and their daughters started a company, QB Producer. They offer quality bags that are stadium approved plus bags and shirts. Their mission is to set an example for the women in their families that you can have your dream. You can find their merchandise in Lubbock at Cardinal Sports Center, J. Hoffmans and Stock Style shop. Or shop on their website at qbproducer.com or find them on Facebook: qbproducer.
Vote center locations, Lubbock and Lubbock County, November 2022
Below is a list of polling paces (voting center locations) in the Lubbock County General and Special Elections Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Lubbock Is Still Tornado Country
Believe it or not, tornados are a threat in the Hub City. The question, "Does Lubbock get tornadoes?" is frequently asked online. It's my guess the question is asked by people considering moving here for employment or school. Of course, the town was ripped apart on May 11th, 1970, and I don't know how people can imagine something like that is a "one and done".
fox34.com
4 vehicle crash on Texas Tech Pkwy and Erskine
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a four-vehicle crash at Texas Tech Parkway and Erskine Street in front of the Stripes Convenience Store. The crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. According to LPD the crash involved a red Chevy Colorado, a red SUV, a gray passenger car, and another vehicle of unknown make and model. The Westbound lanes of Erskine have been closed as responders work the scene.
How is Lubbock’s new Loop coming along? Updates on Loop 88 one year later
LUBBOCK, Texas — After breaking ground one year ago, the 36-mile, six lane freeway known as Loop 88, is still underway. With the vast growth in the 806, officials said our roadways needed an outer loop. “We’re seeing growth ongoing while we’re under construction. And so, you know, a lot of people will see those […]
Lubbock Powerball Players Return To Work Sobbing After Blowing Rent Money On Tickets
Why!? I was feeling so lucky this time around. $2.04 billion dollars is pretty damn incredible. Of course, the winner just HAD to be someone in California. My boss fittingly pointed out that now, that person "can afford to live in California." Bummer, man. It was even more exciting because...
Lucky in Lubbock: South Plains lottery winners through the years
Here's a list of lottery winners in the Lubbock area
Lubbock’s Marco’s Pizza Sets Grand Opening Date
Back in May, I told y'all the good news about a cheese pizza place coming to Lubbock. The time to try it has finally come and people have been asking!. It's a big pizza chain called Marco's Pizza that has officially announced they're coming to an area near us very soon. They offer pizza, pizza bowls, subs, salads, and sides: cheese bread, chicken dippers, chicken wings and, for dessert, cinnasquares.
Dallas County Judge election results: Democrat Clay Jenkins vs. challenger Republican Lauren Davis
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — The top administrative position in Dallas County was being contested this Election Day between Democratic Incumbent Judge Clay Davis and his challenger Republican Lauren Davis. Jenkins, 58, has held the office for more than a decade, first elected in 2011. He is also the chair...
Comments / 0