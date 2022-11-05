ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 28

Mr
3d ago

We need more speed cameras that ticket at 6mph over limit! We may need to rename a few more streets also

Reply(2)
11
Glock 19
3d ago

It's too bad they're such bad shots. Maybe they should get to the gun range for some additional training. 😂

Reply(4)
9
Cary Hernandez
3d ago

yes and what ? what else is new? what's the mayor going to do? nothing.....

Reply
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Alderman wants River North nightclub Hush closed in wake of deadly shooting, other incidents

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were shot outside a River North nightclub over the weekend and one of them was killed. The armed security guard for the nightclub shot back. As we work to learn about what led up to the shooting and the person who was killed, CBS 2's Tara Molina learned Monday that this was not the first issue at the club – Hush at 311 W. Chicago Ave. Some officials call the nightclub a drain on city resources – specifically police resources. We took an even closer look. The chain of events that led to the shooting...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 brothers shot, 2 critically, in drive-by on South Side

CHICAGO — Three brothers — two of them teens — were injured in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According to police, the victims were standing outside of a residence in the 7600 block of South Wolcott Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday when an occupant in a vehicle fired shots, hitting the […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Waukegan police searching for person who shot 7-year-old girl

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Waukegan police are looking for the person who shot a 7-year-old girl.Police said the child was in the car with two adults and two other children, near Washington and Butrick Monday night, when another car pulled up.Police said the drivers started shooting at each other. The girl was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover. One driver was arrested. 
WAUKEGAN, IL
WGN News

Woman fatally struck by SUV in Oak Lawn

OAK LAWN, Ill. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash Tuesday evening, according to police. According to police, a brown Toyota minivan driven by a woman turned from southbound Kostner Avenue onto westbound 95th Street and struck a female pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian was pinned under the vehicle, police say, before first […]
OAK LAWN, IL
WGN News

Little Village group seeks federal help for unsolved homicides

CHICAGO — The Little Village Community Council is concerned about the number of unsolved homicides cases in its neighborhood and wants the FBI to step in and help. The council held a press conference Wednesday morning with members of its committee Mothers and Families United for Justice to formally ask the Chicago Police Department to […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, shot while riding bike in Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot while riding a bicycle Monday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 25-year-old was riding a bike around 10:44 a.m. in the first block of West Marquette Road when two gunmen approached on foot and started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy