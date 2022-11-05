Read full article on original website
Mr
3d ago
We need more speed cameras that ticket at 6mph over limit! We may need to rename a few more streets also
Reply(2)
11
Glock 19
3d ago
It's too bad they're such bad shots. Maybe they should get to the gun range for some additional training. 😂
Reply(4)
9
Cary Hernandez
3d ago
yes and what ? what else is new? what's the mayor going to do? nothing.....
Reply
15
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
UChicago Medicine Joins NWIIWA as Elite PartnerBuilding Indiana BusinessChicago, IL
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Chicago shooting: 2 teens shot in South Austin alley, police say
Two teenagers were shot in a West Side alley, Chicago police said.
River North club shuttered after deadly weekend shooting
A nightclub in River North was shuttered by the city on Tuesday after a fight outside escalated into a shootout over the weekend, leaving a man dead and three other people wounded.
Chicago shooting: 15-year-old girl shot inside parked vehicle in Englewood, police say
A teen girl was shot inside a parked vehicle on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
Chicago man fired gunshot at victim's vehicle after potential road rage incident in Cook County: ISP
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of firing shots at a victim after a potential road rage incident on an area expressway in May. Robert L. Bluntson, 54, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. At about 10:35 p.m. on May 29, Illinois State Police...
Drive-by shooting: Man shot, critically hurt on West Garfield Park sidewalk, Chicago police say
A man was shot and critically hurt in a West Side drive-by shooting, Chicago police said.
Caught on video: Man charged with setting guard shack on fire at FBI Chicago office
Security cameras captured James Lofton dousing his jacket with an accelerant and lighting it.
Alderman wants River North nightclub Hush closed in wake of deadly shooting, other incidents
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were shot outside a River North nightclub over the weekend and one of them was killed. The armed security guard for the nightclub shot back. As we work to learn about what led up to the shooting and the person who was killed, CBS 2's Tara Molina learned Monday that this was not the first issue at the club – Hush at 311 W. Chicago Ave. Some officials call the nightclub a drain on city resources – specifically police resources. We took an even closer look. The chain of events that led to the shooting...
fox32chicago.com
4 armed robberies reported within 5 minutes of each other on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are issuing a warning after four armed robberies occurred within five minutes of each other on the West Side Tuesday. According to police, in each incident, the offenders approached the victim and announced a robbery while armed with handguns. The offenders then took the victim's personal...
Uber driver shot and killed, passenger wounded in South Side ambush
Caron Arterberry was a rideshare driver for Uber.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with stabbing, dismembering person whose remains were found separately in West Side alleys
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged Tuesday in the fatal stabbing and dismemberment of an alleged drug dealer whose remains were found over five days in alleys close to the suspect’s home in Austin. Judson Taylor, 56, was arrested Sunday in the fatal stabbing of 37-year-old Kevin Perry...
3 brothers shot, 2 critically, in drive-by on South Side
CHICAGO — Three brothers — two of them teens — were injured in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According to police, the victims were standing outside of a residence in the 7600 block of South Wolcott Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday when an occupant in a vehicle fired shots, hitting the […]
Waukegan police searching for person who shot 7-year-old girl
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Waukegan police are looking for the person who shot a 7-year-old girl.Police said the child was in the car with two adults and two other children, near Washington and Butrick Monday night, when another car pulled up.Police said the drivers started shooting at each other. The girl was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover. One driver was arrested.
Woman fatally struck by SUV in Oak Lawn
OAK LAWN, Ill. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash Tuesday evening, according to police. According to police, a brown Toyota minivan driven by a woman turned from southbound Kostner Avenue onto westbound 95th Street and struck a female pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian was pinned under the vehicle, police say, before first […]
Triple shooting: 2 teens among 3 wounded after shot in Gresham drive-by, Chicago police say
Police said a group was standing outside 76th and Wolcott when a vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting.
fox32chicago.com
Man paralyzed from waist down was driving when gunmen in the car opened fire on off-duty suburban cop
CHICAGO - A man paralyzed from the waist down was allegedly behind the wheel when gunmen opened fire on an off-duty suburban police officer driving to work over the weekend, leading to a crash and a shootout that left the officer and a bystander wounded. Darreon Thompson, 24, was arrested...
Little Village group seeks federal help for unsolved homicides
CHICAGO — The Little Village Community Council is concerned about the number of unsolved homicides cases in its neighborhood and wants the FBI to step in and help. The council held a press conference Wednesday morning with members of its committee Mothers and Families United for Justice to formally ask the Chicago Police Department to […]
'It was numbing': 3 brothers shot in Auburn Gresham work with St. Sabina to combat gun violence
St. Sabina church offered a $15,000 reward for information on a shooting that injured three brothers. It's still reeling months after losing former student Khalil White-El.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 25, shot while riding bike in Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was shot while riding a bicycle Monday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 25-year-old was riding a bike around 10:44 a.m. in the first block of West Marquette Road when two gunmen approached on foot and started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to...
Fatal crash: Pedestrian struck, killed in Oak Lawn, police say
Lane closures on 95th Street will be in place for the remainder of Tuesday evening.
Chicago shootings: 9 shot, 2 killed in weekend violence, CPD says
At least nine people have been shot, two fatally, in weekend violence across Chicago, police said.
Comments / 28