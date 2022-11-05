ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ramblinwreck.com

Lechuga Earns Third ACC Diving Accolade of the Season

Throughout the season, Lechuga has been an undeniable champion in the men’s diving events and he continued that success this past weekend. In Tech’s win over Pitt and Boston College, the senior swept the men’s 1 Meter (388.95) and 3 Meter dives (416.70). Throughout competition this season, Lechuga has remained undefeated in the two events.
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Blue Cain Signs Letter-of-Intent with Men's Basketball

THE FLATS – Four-star guard Blue Cain of Knoxville, Tenn., has signed a letter-of-intent to join Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team, head coach Josh Pastner announced. The 6-4 Cain, who is finishing his high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., after attending Knoxville Catholic School, is ranked No. 98 overall and No. 13 among shooting guards in the 247Sports composite rankings. He was listed No. 84 by On3 at the time of his verbal commitment to Tech in early June. He chose the Yellow Jackets over Yale, Tennessee, Syracuse, South Carolina and others.
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Tech Concludes Fall Invite

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team concluded its fall season by recording two wins in doubles and singles play on the final day of the GT Fall Invite. Andres Martin was crowned the singles champion while Vanderbilt’s Slavic and Englehardt were named the doubles champions.
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Football Coaches Show Returns Live on Wednesday

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech Football Coaches Show, Georgia Tech football’s weekly radio program with interim head coach Brent Key and the “Voice of the Yellow Jackets” Andy Demetra, will hold its final live show of the 2022 football regular season on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 7-8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Pizza (1005 Hemphill Ave NW, ATL 30318).
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Top Moments at McCamish Pavilion

Ten years have passed since the opening of McCamish Pavilion on the night of Nov. 9, 2012, to a sellout crowd of fans that watched the Yellow Jacket men’s basketball team defeat Tulane. The sparkling, state-of-the-art facility that the Tech men’s and women’s basketball teams call home has hosted more than 340 Yellow Jackets basketball games as well as a number of Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Dream games. It also is the home of Georgia Tech’s commencement exercises and convocations, as well as a number of other non-sporting events, including memorial services, television, movie and photo shoots, concerts, a speech by former President Barack Obama and the inauguration of Georgia’s current governor, Brian Kemp. McCamish Pavilion also served as a voting precinct during the 2020 presidential election.
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Bergmann Garners Fourth ACC Player of the Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Senior outside hitter Julia Bergmann has been named ACC Player of the Week for the second consecutive week and the fourth time this season after tying the program record of 38 single-match kills amidst a plethora of milestones over the weekend, the league office announced on Monday. Louisville’s Claire Chaussee also shares the honor this week.
GREENSBORO, NC
ramblinwreck.com

Bergmann’s Historic Day Propels No. 10 Jackets Past Noles

Florida State had all the momentum early in the first set, speeding out to a 7-1 lead. Georgia Tech would climb back with four straight points to cut the deficit to 7-5, but the Seminoles responded with a streak of six to extend the lead to 13-5. As the set continued to flow, Tech pulled back near once more with six points in seven chances, drawing within three to trail 15-12. Florida State put things out of reach from there, going on an eight-point run and capping the set soon after for a 25-14 win in set one.
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Jackets Race Past Clayton State in Opener

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech shot 61.8 percent from the field in the second half to overcome a sluggish start and pull away from Clayton State, 93-63, in Monday night’s 2022-23 season opener at McCamish Pavilion. Clayton State went on a 10-3 run late in the first half...
MORROW, GA
Signing Day Central

Signing Day Central

THE FLATS — Wednesday, Nov. 9 is National Signing Day, the first opportunity for student-athletes in sports except football to sign National Letters of Intent to attend Georgia Tech beginning in 2023. The lists below will be updated throughout the day as the signed NLIs roll in. Baseball |...
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Michael Isenhour Toy Drive Set to Begin

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech Student-Athlete Advisory Board (SAAB) kicks off the 22nd-annual Michael Isenhour Toy Drive on Saturday, Nov. 12. Toy donations will be accepted at Saturday’s football game vs. Miami (3:30 p.m. – Bobby Dodd Stadium). Benefitting the Atlanta Children’s Shelter, fans are asked...
ATLANTA, GA

