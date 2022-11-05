Fort Worth native highlights new and old attractions in “100 Things To Do In Fort Worth Before You Die”

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Related
papercitymag.com
One of Fort Worth’s Most Nostalgic Neighborhoods — The Story of Crestwood and a Charming $1.2 Million Bungalow
104 Crestwood brings a formal living with lush fern green from trim to ceiling. One of Fort Worth’s most nostalgic neighborhoods has a new home listing of note. Hugged by River Crest and nestled inside the Trinity River’s West Fork levees is Crestwood, with its historic homes and tree-lined streets. The large lots introduced a range of houses beginning in the 1930s with stately manor-style homes and quaint bungalows — and later filling in with of-the-moment ranches after World War II. Crestwood remains one of Fort Worth’s most sought-after addresses.
Rules about alcohol consumption could change for popular Fort Worth nightlife area
FORT WORTH, Texas — The weekends are packed with thousands of bar patrons in the West 7th area of Fort Worth. There are 20 different bars for people to choose from within a few blocks of each other. But not everyone converging on the popular weekend destination goes inside...
havingfuninthetexassun.com
6 Events Not To Miss in Fort Worth this November
Grab your jacket before you head out the door, because there is so much to do this month in Fort Worth, and the cooler temperatures are calling! One of the nicest months in Fort Worth, November ushers in the Holiday Season with fantastic events all month long! In addition to Fall hikes at Eagle Mountain Park or a Girl’s Day Out at the Shops of Clearfork, here’s some of our family favorites to do this month!
Up your flavor palette with this artisan chocolate made right here in North Texas
So many of us love chocolate, but how many of us look at chocolate like a glass of wine or a glass of whiskey? If you want to take your love of chocolate to the next level, come take a trip to The Touring Chocolatier.
Dallas-Fort Worth local $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
But a DFW resident is celebrating a serious win for their bank account.
Fort Worth City Council split on creating community police advisory board for more accountability
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth City Councilman Chris Nettles believes it's time for city leaders to create a community police policy advisory board. Nettles and his co-council members are scheduled to vote on the proposal at their regularly scheduled Nov. 8 board meeting. The vote comes after much...
New to North Texas? At this restaurant, they take care of your dog while you relax and eat
Alright if you're at work all day and then you want to head out at night, you might feel a little guilty about leaving the pet behind. Well, luckily for you, there is a place in North Texas where you can still take man's best friend.
fox4news.com
1 rushed to hospital in Fort Worth after shooting on I-30
FORT WORTH, Texas - An early morning shooting on I-30 in Fort Worth is causing serious delays for drivers. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The victim was apparently driving on I-30 near Cooks Lane, when they were shot. They were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital...
fortworthreport.org
Making plans? North Texas author can help with new book ‘100 Things to Do in Texas Before You Die’
In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, E. R. Bills, author of “100 Things to Do in Texas Before You Die,” spoke with Cristo Rey intern Rosalinda Franco about the inspiration for the book and what new items were added to the second edition. For a Fort Worth-specific bucket list, check out reporting fellow Izzy Acheson’s piece.
This Northlake Modern Farmhouse on Nine Acres Has Plenty of ‘Wow’ Factor
Don’t we all want a home with that unique ‘Wow’ factor?. A home doesn’t always have to be a mansion or cost millions of dollars or have gold-plated toilet seats (although that would be cool). Homes that are unique, interesting, or have that certain je ne sais quoi are the ones that we seem drawn to the most.
Thrillist
Dallas-Fort Worth’s 11 Best Restaurants for Group Dinners
‘Tis the season to be jolly, we all know that, but for everyone aside from the most introverted among us that means connecting in person with large groups of friends and family. Sure, you could have people over to hang out in your living room while snacking on takeout from one of Dallas-Fort Worth’s hottest restaurants right now. But that still requires cleaning up and having to figure out creative ways to get the last guest to leave so you can get some shut-eye. So, we recommend taking the gang out on the town—whether it’s a gaggle of gal pals, a group of guys, or a gathering with grandparents—so that somebody else can do all the hard work. All you have to do is select a wonderful place, be your charming self, and take all the credit for helping everyone create new memories over fabulous food and drink. Below are 11 of our favorite festive places for group dining across DFW.
Man arrested, woman rescued after car chase ends in Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are investigating a domestic dispute that led to a high-speed chase in northeast Fort Worth. Police said that officers were dispatched at around 11 p.m. to the parking lot of El Rancho Supermercado on East Belknap Street. They said they got a call stating witnesses saw a man assault and restrain a woman who was screaming, "Let me go."
'Haunted' Texas Jamba Location Closes Its Doors After 20 Years
At least six building tenants have reported ghosts.
fortworthreport.org
Dead fish in the Trinity River? Investigation is underway after Fort Worth warehouse fire
The sight was startling to residents walking along the West Fork of the Trinity River last month. Dozens of hand sanitizer bottles, some covered in ash, were seemingly dumped into an inlet not far from the Henderson Bridge in central Fort Worth. Dead fish accompanied the bottles. A TikTok video...
All aboard, foodies! This Grapevine food hall was built to look like an old train station
"It's an adventure every day and every weekend."
Driver caught doing doughnuts in stolen car led Fort Worth police on chase, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police say they have arrested two suspects after a car chase that traveled from Fort Worth to Arlington on Sunday night. According to police, the car they were chasing was reported stolen. Fort Worth officers say units were sent to a Hotrodders call shortly before...
luxury-houses.net
3-Edge Residence, a Bold, yet Subtle Single-story Home by FAR + DANG
3-Edge Residence designed by FAR + DANG, is a bold, yet subtle, low-lying single-story residence which respects the scale of the immediate context. Also, the sloped roof corresponds to the existing roof lines of the neighbors. The architectural strategy involved creating an L-shaped house with two wings, one for the living space and one for the bedroom spaces. The joint at which the two wings meet became the entry and foyer. Besides, the triangular intervention completed with a wood fence that, together with the L-shaped configuration, composes an interior courtyard fitting a swimming pool and outdoor living space.
CandysDirt.com
This Cute Remodeled Home With a Pool Near Casa View Won’t Break The Bank
Sometimes you look at a house and say “Oh, how cute is that?” Then you flip through and see the backyard with the way cool pool and a big old lot, and think “DANG, this comes with it, too?”. And considering the market right now, where interest...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth teen is cross country state champion
Angel Sanchez is a junior at Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School in Fort Worth. He's also the new 4A cross country state champion.
fwtx.com
Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County Hosts Largest Job Fair Thursday
There is an employer out there who wants you. The Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County will host its largest job fair of the year from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Arlington’s Globe Life Field. The 11th annual “Hiring Red, White & You!” will feature 160 local employers...
Comments / 0