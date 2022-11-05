ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Comments / 1

Related
fortworthreport.org

Far from a ‘one-trick pony’: Fort Worth leaders mourn Bob Watt Jr., longtime Stock Show leader

W.R. “Bob” Watt Jr. was a hero to many who love the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. “When we look at the rodeo today, we have Bob Watt to thank for a lot of it,” said Elaine Agather, chairman of the Dallas Region for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and current Stock Show secretary. “He quietly and consistently improved the rodeo, the stockyards, the grounds, year after year.”
FORT WORTH, TX
havingfuninthetexassun.com

The Light Park’s Synchronized Light Show Will Ruin All Other Holiday Shows for You.

This is our 3rd year to go see The Light Park, and it’s even bigger and better than ever! I absolutely love the fun, synchronized lights that “sing” to the music, and this year they even have concessions stand, all from the convenience of your car! You’ll go down row after row of Christmas Lights, all synchronized to the song on your car radio! It’s so wonderful!
ARLINGTON, TX
fortworthreport.org

Tickets on sale for internationally acclaimed ‘Lightscape’ at Fort Worth Botanic Garden, running Nov. 18 through Jan. 8

Following sold-out runs in the world’s largest cities including London, Melbourne, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York, the internationally acclaimed Lightscape will make its North Texas debut at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on Nov. 18 and run on select nights through Jan. 8, 2023. Bank of America, one of the world’s leading financial institutions, has signed on as the presenting sponsor of Lightscape at the 120-acre Fort Worth Botanic Garden.
FORT WORTH, TX
92.9 NIN

Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant To Open First Texas Location, But Where?

Texas, prepare yourself. Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant is set to open its first franchise location in the state by the end of 2022 or early 2023. Texans will soon be munching sandwiches, dipping tenders, and sipping shakes at one of Shaq's new dining establishments. The NBA Hall of Famer plans to populate the Lone Star State with around 50 locations.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

1 rushed to hospital in Fort Worth after shooting on I-30

FORT WORTH, Texas - An early morning shooting on I-30 in Fort Worth is causing serious delays for drivers. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The victim was apparently driving on I-30 near Cooks Lane, when they were shot. They were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas murder suspect wanted after cutting off ankle monitor

DALLAS - One of the men facing a capital murder trial for a deadly July 4 weekend shooting last year is on the run. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is looking for Bryce Jones. They said he cut off his ankle monitor in the parking lot of a Mesquite...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Austin

Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana

"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
TEXAS STATE
Mix 93.1

Holly Jolly! Look Inside The Largest Christmas Decoration Store In Texas

Let me get this out of the way: Bah-Humbug. I know there's a lot of you that want to skip IMMEDIATELY to cranking up "All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey at ignorant levels as soon as Halloween ends but there's a bunch of us who rather get through turkey day done first. But alas, this article isn't for the rest of us, this is for the Holly Jollies ready to get Christmas started.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Plano police investigating threat at Clark High School

PLANO, Texas - A high school in Plano is dealing with a school shooting threat on top of its existing election day safety concerns. In a letter to parents, Clark High School administrators confirmed police are investigating a threat that was posted on social media overnight. It implied potential violence at the school on Tuesday.
PLANO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy