fortworthreport.org
Far from a ‘one-trick pony’: Fort Worth leaders mourn Bob Watt Jr., longtime Stock Show leader
W.R. “Bob” Watt Jr. was a hero to many who love the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. “When we look at the rodeo today, we have Bob Watt to thank for a lot of it,” said Elaine Agather, chairman of the Dallas Region for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and current Stock Show secretary. “He quietly and consistently improved the rodeo, the stockyards, the grounds, year after year.”
Cedar Hill murder charge added to a man already jailed for a Dallas murder
Police have now added a second murder charge against a man already jailed for one killing in Dallas last month. Garrett Hamilton is now charged in the shooting death of motorcyclist Lorenz Nussbaum in Cedar Hill on November 2nd.
More than 30 vehicles vandalized in Fort Worth overnight, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are investigating a series of car vandalism that took place overnight Wednesday in Fort Worth, with more than 30 tires either slashed or flattened. "We are generating a report with more than 30 vehicles vandalized having their tires flattened or cut," Fort Worth police...
Resident in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) — It feels good to win, just ask the Fort Worth favorite TCU Horned Frogs this college football season, and the Dallas Cowboys at that point too with only a few losses, but a different kind of win is being celebrated in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Thursday.
havingfuninthetexassun.com
The Light Park’s Synchronized Light Show Will Ruin All Other Holiday Shows for You.
This is our 3rd year to go see The Light Park, and it’s even bigger and better than ever! I absolutely love the fun, synchronized lights that “sing” to the music, and this year they even have concessions stand, all from the convenience of your car! You’ll go down row after row of Christmas Lights, all synchronized to the song on your car radio! It’s so wonderful!
fox4news.com
New law inspired by Tarrant County case helps lead to rapist's capture
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Tarrant County judge sentenced a man to 25 years in prison for a 2019 sexual assault. Prosecutors say it was a new law that helped lead to the arrest. Molly Jane’s Law was passed after the murder of a Fort Worth woman in 2017.
fortworthreport.org
Trademark readies $150 million-plus redevelopment of iconic Lincoln Square in Arlington
A Fort Worth company is taking the lead in redeveloping a key economic asset in Arlington: the once-showpiece Lincoln Square shopping mall. Trademark Property Co. completed the purchase of the 470,000-square-foot shopping center at 1500 N. Collins St. in Arlington. In June, the Arlington City Council agreed to make two...
fortworthreport.org
Tickets on sale for internationally acclaimed ‘Lightscape’ at Fort Worth Botanic Garden, running Nov. 18 through Jan. 8
Following sold-out runs in the world’s largest cities including London, Melbourne, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York, the internationally acclaimed Lightscape will make its North Texas debut at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on Nov. 18 and run on select nights through Jan. 8, 2023. Bank of America, one of the world’s leading financial institutions, has signed on as the presenting sponsor of Lightscape at the 120-acre Fort Worth Botanic Garden.
Texas Election Day live updates: Latest polling numbers, candidate interviews
DALLAS — Election Day is finally here, North Texas!. If you're heading out to the polls first thing in the morning or right before they close at 7 p.m., WFAA has you covered. Want to catch up on all the hot races you need to know before you vote?...
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant To Open First Texas Location, But Where?
Texas, prepare yourself. Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant is set to open its first franchise location in the state by the end of 2022 or early 2023. Texans will soon be munching sandwiches, dipping tenders, and sipping shakes at one of Shaq's new dining establishments. The NBA Hall of Famer plans to populate the Lone Star State with around 50 locations.
fox4news.com
1 rushed to hospital in Fort Worth after shooting on I-30
FORT WORTH, Texas - An early morning shooting on I-30 in Fort Worth is causing serious delays for drivers. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The victim was apparently driving on I-30 near Cooks Lane, when they were shot. They were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital...
fox4news.com
Dallas murder suspect wanted after cutting off ankle monitor
DALLAS - One of the men facing a capital murder trial for a deadly July 4 weekend shooting last year is on the run. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is looking for Bryce Jones. They said he cut off his ankle monitor in the parking lot of a Mesquite...
Woman killed in Fort Worth, gunman was aiming at someone else
The gunman is still on the run in Fort Worth where a woman was killed over the weekend. Shots were fired Saturday at an apartment complex near Highway 360 and Trinity Boulevard.
CBS Austin
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
fortworthreport.org
Mental health experts emphasize the need for whole-family support to protect youth mental health
When Dr. Nanette Allison, a child and adolescent psychiatrist with JPS Health Network, takes her toddler to the pediatrician, she’s told how to “toddler-proof” her home. The focus makes sense: For children, unintentional injury is a leading cause of death. “But how many times have you heard...
Third Dallas murder involving a parolee with an ankle monitor recorded in less than two weeks, police say
DALLAS, Texas — Three Dallas murders involving a parolee fitted with an ankle monitor have now been recorded in less than two weeks, according to arrest documents obtained by WFAA. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told WFAA on Monday night that he's disappointed and wants better accountability for felons...
fox4news.com
Methodist Hospital shooter walked into young mother’s room before deadly rampage
DALLAS - A young mother says the man charged with killing two hospital workers last month accidentally came into her hospital room right before the shooting. She says she and the father of her child hid in a bathroom after hearing shots. A Methodist police officer shot Nestor Hernandez in...
Man jailed in Dallas on a murder charge connected to Lake Highlands killing
A man is now locked up on a murder charge following last week’s deadly shooting in the Lake Highlands neighborhood of Dallas. Thursday, a man named Brian Dillard was gunned down on Audelia near Walnut Hill.
Holly Jolly! Look Inside The Largest Christmas Decoration Store In Texas
Let me get this out of the way: Bah-Humbug. I know there's a lot of you that want to skip IMMEDIATELY to cranking up "All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey at ignorant levels as soon as Halloween ends but there's a bunch of us who rather get through turkey day done first. But alas, this article isn't for the rest of us, this is for the Holly Jollies ready to get Christmas started.
fox4news.com
Plano police investigating threat at Clark High School
PLANO, Texas - A high school in Plano is dealing with a school shooting threat on top of its existing election day safety concerns. In a letter to parents, Clark High School administrators confirmed police are investigating a threat that was posted on social media overnight. It implied potential violence at the school on Tuesday.
Comments / 1