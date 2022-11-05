Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Pick Up Gus Edwards in Fantasy Football This WeekFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Related
wmucsports.net
Maryland women’s basketball dominates George Mason in season opener
No. 17-ranked Maryland women’s basketball won its 2022-23 season opener against George Mason at Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax, Va. The Terps’ victory against the Patriots came in a game featuring a plethora of three-pointers. Overall, the Terps fired high numbers shooting 54.5% from beyond the arc. The...
wmucsports.net
Kevin Willard era begins with a Win over Niagara
Early in the second half, Maryland guard Jahmir Young scored two quick buckets off turnovers. Guard Ian Martinez forced a steal and lobbed the ball to forward Donta Scott, whose layup rolled around the rim and off, but Young got the rebound and nailed the second-chance bucket to increase Maryland’s lead to 43-35.
wmucsports.net
In a year filled with uncertainty, Maryland women’s basketball still has the bar set high
That’s what Maryland Women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese said about the gauntlet of games that Maryland basketball faces this year. They face 12 top-25 opponents, including a formidable matchup against South Carolina in their home opener. “Probably the hardest schedule we’ve ever faced,” Frese also remarked....
wmucsports.net
A mix of returners and newcomers hope to bring Maryland basketball back to its standard
Maryland men’s basketball had a field day this past offseason, with their drastically reworked roster giving them a chance to get right back into the thick of Big Ten contention. Headlining the returning starters is Donta Scott, the burly 6’8 forward who averaged a career-best 12.6 points per game...
Penn State vs. Maryland picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of Big Ten East rivals square off as Penn State looks to inch closer to a 10-win season when hosting Maryland in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. Penn State comes in at 7-2 but with two losses to Ohio State and Michigan that will keep it out of the division title chase, and ...
therecord-online.com
Jersey Shore playoff game moved up to Thursday
JERSEY SHORE, PA – Faced with a Friday weather forecast calling for rain and the game scheduled for Jersey Shore’s grass Thompson Street field, PIAA District 4 has announced the Bulldog Class 4A championship game with Selinsgrove has been moved up 24 hours to 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Multiple District 11 playoff football games moved to Thursday
Tropical Storm Nicole is rearranging the playoff football schedule. The following District 11 contests have been moved from Friday to Thursday night:. Class A final: Northern Lehigh (10-1) vs. Tri-Valley (10-1) at Lehighton. Class 3A semifinals: Notre Dame (9-2) at Northwestern Lehigh (9-2); Palmerton (7-4) at North Schuylkill (9-2). Class...
Schools express resolve after post-game vandalism at Milton Area
MILTON, Pa. — Earlier this year, Milton Area School District unveiled its new $14 million athletic complex. The Black Panthers hosted Selinsgrove Area High School on Friday for a PIAA playoff football game. The Seals came out on top, but it's what happened after the game that has everyone talking.
Football players linked to locker room vandalism will be held accountable: Pa. district
Officials from the Selinsgrove School District pledged to rectify “any and all wrongdoings” by their high school football team after some players were accused of vandalizing their opponent’s locker room after a playoff win Friday night. District officials on Monday said they were investigating the “locker room...
foxbaltimore.com
Single $1 million ticket sold in Maryland in record-shattering Powerball drawing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One ticket worth $1 million in the record-shattering Powerball drawing was sold in Catonsville, according to Maryland Lottery officials. The million-dollar ticket was sold at One Mile Liquor, located at 6600 Baltimore National Pike on November 7. One ticket that won the jackpot was sold in...
Visiting team vandalized locker room during football game, Pa. school district says
UPDATE: Pa. school plans to ‘rectify’ wrongdoing after its football players are linked to locker room damage. A Milton Area School District locker room was vandalized during Friday’s home playoff football game against Selinsgrove, according to a news release issued late Sunday. The vandalism is reported to...
This Maryland Town has Been Named the Most Charming in the State
For residents of Maryland, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Line State? It appears that Maryland's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Travel and Leisure article, the town of Easton has been dubbed the most charming in the state, keep reading to learn more.
wkok.com
UPDATE: Selinsgrove School District Says Milton Vandalism ‘Will Be Rectified’
MILTON – The Selinsgrove Area School District says it is now conducting an investigation following acts of vandalism found Friday night in the visitors’ locker room at Milton’s Alumni Stadium. Selinsgrove school district officials say they’re conducting their investigation with information provided by the Milton Area School District.
In addition to Nike, another big name retailer is coming to Tanger Outlets Hershey
Columbia Sportswear is coming to the Hershey area. The Columbia Factory Store will open on Nov. 11 at Tanger Outlets Hershey, the shopping center announced. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Bognet camp gathers as 8th District race continues
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Jim Bognet is seeking to take control of a congressional seat with a win. At Jim Bognet’s watch party, dozens of people showed up in support of Bognet. The Republican is a Hazle Township resident and was endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump back in March. This is a […]
Crane Operator Falls 30 Feet At Maryland Construction Site, Several Sent To Hospital
At least one crane operator was injured after reportedly falling at a construction site in Silver Spring, authorities say. Two adults suffering from trauma were rushed to a hospital after at least one fell around 30 feet at the construction site of the future Silver Place, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
PhillyBite
Top 10 Best Burgers in Washington, D.C.
- There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you. Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen. If you're...
WNEP-TV 16
Susan Wild vs Lisa Scheller | Election results for U.S. House Pennsylvania District 7
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Incumbent Susan Wild and Lisa Scheller are running in the general election for U.S. House Pennsylvania District 7. Wild had defeated Scheller and Anthony Sayegh in the general election for District 7 two years ago. Wild was the solicitor of Allentown from 2015 to 2017. She...
After election win, state representative to move to Pa. Senate
Republican Greg Rothman will be switching chambers after his win on Tuesday in the race for the senate seat in the 34th District. Rothman, who has served the last eight years in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, defeated Democrat, Jim Massey, who retired in 1999 as an administrator in state Department of Education implementing school nutrition programs.
mocoshow.com
Did You Know The Bar That Created The Buffalo Wing Has a Maryland Location?
Did you know the bar that invented the Buffalo wing has a location in Maryland? Located in nearby Frederick, Anchor Bar opened up shop at 5605 Spectrum Drive in 2019. It’s also opening another nearby location at 1610 Village Market Blvd. in Leesburg at some point in 2023. Anchor Bar now has over 50 franchises across the United Stayes. Curious to hear the story of the original Buffalo wings? Check it out below.
Comments / 0