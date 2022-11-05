ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Maryland women’s basketball dominates George Mason in season opener

No. 17-ranked Maryland women’s basketball won its 2022-23 season opener against George Mason at Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax, Va. The Terps’ victory against the Patriots came in a game featuring a plethora of three-pointers. Overall, the Terps fired high numbers shooting 54.5% from beyond the arc. The...
Kevin Willard era begins with a Win over Niagara

Early in the second half, Maryland guard Jahmir Young scored two quick buckets off turnovers. Guard Ian Martinez forced a steal and lobbed the ball to forward Donta Scott, whose layup rolled around the rim and off, but Young got the rebound and nailed the second-chance bucket to increase Maryland’s lead to 43-35.
Jersey Shore playoff game moved up to Thursday

JERSEY SHORE, PA – Faced with a Friday weather forecast calling for rain and the game scheduled for Jersey Shore’s grass Thompson Street field, PIAA District 4 has announced the Bulldog Class 4A championship game with Selinsgrove has been moved up 24 hours to 7 p.m. on Thursday.
This Maryland Town has Been Named the Most Charming in the State

For residents of Maryland, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Line State? It appears that Maryland's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Travel and Leisure article, the town of Easton has been dubbed the most charming in the state, keep reading to learn more.
UPDATE: Selinsgrove School District Says Milton Vandalism ‘Will Be Rectified’

MILTON – The Selinsgrove Area School District says it is now conducting an investigation following acts of vandalism found Friday night in the visitors’ locker room at Milton’s Alumni Stadium. Selinsgrove school district officials say they’re conducting their investigation with information provided by the Milton Area School District.
Bognet camp gathers as 8th District race continues

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Jim Bognet is seeking to take control of a congressional seat with a win. At Jim Bognet’s watch party, dozens of people showed up in support of Bognet. The Republican is a Hazle Township resident and was endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump back in March. This is a […]
Top 10 Best Burgers in Washington, D.C.

- There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you. Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen. If you're...
After election win, state representative to move to Pa. Senate

Republican Greg Rothman will be switching chambers after his win on Tuesday in the race for the senate seat in the 34th District. Rothman, who has served the last eight years in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, defeated Democrat, Jim Massey, who retired in 1999 as an administrator in state Department of Education implementing school nutrition programs.
Did You Know The Bar That Created The Buffalo Wing Has a Maryland Location?

Did you know the bar that invented the Buffalo wing has a location in Maryland? Located in nearby Frederick, Anchor Bar opened up shop at 5605 Spectrum Drive in 2019. It’s also opening another nearby location at 1610 Village Market Blvd. in Leesburg at some point in 2023. Anchor Bar now has over 50 franchises across the United Stayes. Curious to hear the story of the original Buffalo wings? Check it out below.
