BREAKING: Dwight Howard Signs With New Team
On Monday night, Dwight Howard announced that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards. The eight-time NBA All-Star played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
Stephen A. Smith argues the Nets are trying to 'emasculate' Kyrie Irving with conditions for return
Following the Brooklyn Nets’ decision to suspend Kyrie Irving for what the team called a “failure to disavow antisemitism,” the organization reportedly delivered to Irving a list of six tasks he must complete before a return to the court can be considered. One of those conditions was...
Golden State Warriors Announce 2 Roster Moves
The Golden State Warriors announced that they have sent two players to the G League.
Ed Reed deletes tweet backing Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving has faced a tremendous amount of criticism in the wake of his decision to show support for an antisemitic movie, but at least one NFL legend appears to be on his side. Former Baltimore Ravens star Ed Reed took to Twitter over the weekend to support Irving. In...
Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose
It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
Amar'e Stoudemire Explains Why Kyrie Irving Needs To Apologize: "As An Israelite, It's Our Job To Be A Holy Nation"
Amar'e Stoudemire clarified what he thinks Kyrie Irving needs to be sorry about.
NBC Sports
Kyrie Irving, Adam Silver have ‘productive,’ ‘understanding’ meeting
Meeting with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was not on the publicly released list of six steps Kyrie Irving had to take before he could return to the court for the Nets (although the players union may appeal that). However, it’s not a bad idea. Silver and Irving met on...
Report: Nets Owner Being Urged Not to Hire Ime Udoka
The suspended Celtics coach has been reported to be the favorite to get the Brooklyn job.
BREAKING: 2x NBA Champion Signs With New Team
Quinn Cook, who has won NBA Championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, has signed with a team in China, according to Sportando.
Kevin Durant's business partner Rich Kleiman says he and the Nets superstar want to own and operate an NBA team
Rich Kleiman and Kevin Durant, who are involved in sports ownership in soccer and pickleball through their company 35V, have their eyes set on the NBA one day.
AP source: Suspended Kyrie Irving meets with Adam Silver
NEW YORK (AP) — Suspended Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the meeting said. The Nets banned Irving for at least five games without pay on Thursday after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs.
NBC Sports
Tyronn Lue says there remains no timetable for Kawhi Leonard return
Leonard has appeared in just two games for the Clippers since the season began on Oct. 20. He’s averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and two assists. He missed all of last season while rehabbing from surgery for a partially torn ACL in his right knee. “We knew coming off...
Abdul-Jabbar says Kyrie Irving is ‘being unwittingly used to promote hatred and antisemitism’
NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said on Monday that he believes Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is being “used” to spread antisemitic messages amid the controversy surrounding his tweet promoting an antisemitic film. Last week, the Brooklyn Nets last week suspended the 30-year-old star for at least...
