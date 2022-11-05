Read full article on original website
How to stay warm while working from home (without using the heating)
Winter is coming and with it comes big bills. Wondering how to keep warm when working from home? As typical domestic energy bills continue to rise sharply for UK households, now is the perfect time to brush up on the common-sense ways you can keep warm without turning up the thermostat.
DUSK's stylish new sofa range starts from just £199
Luxury bedding retailer DUSK has just launched a stylish sofa range, perfect for the modern home. The Soho Collection, which starts from just £199 for an ottoman, features sofas in a range of different sizes, styles and colours. Whether you're after a right-hand chaise sofa or a smaller two-seater in classic grey, there is something for every price point.
