ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Is Mark Andrews playing Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Ravens-Saints Week 9 Monday Night Football

By Jovan Alford
ng-sportingnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Patrick Mahomes' five most outrageous plays for Chiefs vs. Titans on 'Sunday Night Football'

Put Patrick Mahomes under the bright lights of prime time, and he's almost always guaranteed to put on a show. The Chiefs quarterback was at it again Sunday, lighting up the Titans for 446 yards and a touchdown on 43-of-68 passing (he also threw an interception), while rushing six times for 63 yards and a touchdown. His pass attempts were tied for the third-most in an NFL regular-season contest, and he became just the fifth quarterback ever to tally a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown, at least 400 passing yards and at least 50 rushing yards in the same game, per Stathead.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Kicker Rankings Week 10: Who to start, sit at kicker in fantasy football

Welcome to "Should I drop Justin Tucker?" week, an annual fantasy football tradition. We'll answer that question (it's actually rather easy) before breaking down our Week 10 fantasy kicker rankings. Tucker is one of four kickers on bye this week, and every year his owners struggle with whether to drop...
ng-sportingnews.com

Ravens' John Harbaugh downplays animated sideline conversation with Marcus Peters during 'MNF' win vs. Saints

There wasn't much for the Ravens to be mad about during their 27-13 win on "Monday Night Football", but even winning teams can get emotional when plays don't go their way. That was the case with cornerback Marcus Peters and head coach John Harbaugh, who exchanged words on the sideline after Peters and the Baltimore defense allowed a 41-yard touchdown to Juwan Johnson in the fourth quarter, the only time the Saints found themselves in the end zone all game.
BALTIMORE, MD
ng-sportingnews.com

Where is Michael Thomas? Saints WR's 2022 season cut short with toe injury

Michael Thomas looked like he was en route to a bounce-back season early in his 2022 NFL campaign with the Saints. Thomas recorded three touchdowns in New Orleans' first two games and looked spry in his return from a balky ankle that had cost him the 2021 season. However, everything changed in Week 3 when he suffered an injury against the Panthers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ng-sportingnews.com

Is Chuba Hubbard playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Falcons-Panthers Week 10 Thursday Night Football

In the aftermath of the Christian McCaffery trade, Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard generated fantasy value with some uncertainty arising in exactly how Carolina would divvy up their backfield duties. After a solid performance in Week 7, Hubbard missed the Panthers' past two games because of an ankle injury, opening the door for D'Onta Foreman to take the RB1 job and run with it. Hubbard has a chance to make his return to the field this Thursday night when Carolina hosts Atlanta, but he'll surely get pegged with a "questionable" tag leading into TNF. Will the second-year Oklahoma State product play in Week 10?
CHARLOTTE, NC
ng-sportingnews.com

FanDuel Picks Week 10: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments

Week 10 should be a fun one for NFL DFS players, as the four bye-week teams (Ravens, Patriots, Jets, Bengals) only featured a handful of top-tier daily fantasy producers. Unfortunately, the Seahawks and Buccaneers will be playing in Munich, Germany on Sunday, which means they will not be a part of the main slate. Nonetheless, our Week 10 FanDuel lineup is loaded with talented and productive players who shined last week on all fantasy platforms.
ARIZONA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

How Tom Brady & the Buccaneers went 60 yards in 35 seconds to beat the Rams

Tom Brady has made a career of clutch play, and on Sunday, he reminded everyone of his fourth-quarter prowess. In a 16-13 home win over the Rams, the Buccaneers quarterback engineered the 43rd fourth-quarter comeback of his career. "That was awesome — that was f—ing awesome," Brady said following the...
TAMPA, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Darren Waller, David Njoku affecting Week 10 TE rankings

With Week 10 set to begin on Thursday night, fantasy football owners are checking the waiver wire and the latest injury reports to see who will be in and who will be out on Sunday. This week, we have two key tight ends (Darren Waller and David Njoku) who are dealing with lower body injuries and could be game-time decisions hours before Sunday's kickoff.
ng-sportingnews.com

Who is Parks Frazier? Meet new Colts coach Jeff Saturday's 30-year-old play-caller

The Colts are one of the NFL's most endearing dumpster fires in 2022, and that's not something that will change over the course of the next eight weeks. Eyebrows were raised when the Colts announced that former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday would be taking over the headset and playsheet for the remainder of the 2022 season, but the weirdness of the arranged marriage doesn't end there.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jonathan Taylor, Elijah Mitchell, Ezekiel Elliott, more RBs affecting Week 10 fantasy RB rankings

Aaron Jones' status was the only "new" RB injury (that we know of) from last week's games, but a handful of key running backs (Jonathan Taylor, Elijah Mitchell, Ezekiel Elliott, and Kyren Williams) have been on their respective team's injury reports for the past several weeks. The statuses of these backs play a big role in the Week 10 fantasy RB rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions, so it's crucial to know the latest updates.
ng-sportingnews.com

Why did the Colts hire Jeff Saturday? What to know about interim head coach, from Hebron Christian Academy to ESPN

With a hulking frame, unmatched aggression and an effervescent smile, Jeff Saturday stole Colts fans' hearts during his playing career. For his second act in Indianapolis, he's hoping to give them something back: a winning football team. That's easier said than done, admittedly. Saturday, the Indy legend-turned-ESPN analyst, was hired...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Keenan Allen, Deebo Samuel, Mike Williams, more affecting Week 10 WR rankings

Wide receiver injuries continue to plague fantasy football owners, and ahead of Week 10, the statuses of Keenan Allen, Deebo Samuel, Mike Willams, and Brandin Cooks are all up in the air. Knowing the latest updates is key. If any of these receivers is out again, it will have a significant domino effect on the Week 10 WR rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy