Look: Michael Irvin Is Furious With Packers Report
The Green Bay Packers reportedly "tried" to land some wide receivers at the trade deadline. Green Bay swung and missed on guys like Chase Claypool, Darren Waller and D.J Moore, among others. Irvin doesn't want to hear it, though. "Bring the ship in," Irvin yelled. "Don't tell me about how...
ng-sportingnews.com
Patrick Mahomes' five most outrageous plays for Chiefs vs. Titans on 'Sunday Night Football'
Put Patrick Mahomes under the bright lights of prime time, and he's almost always guaranteed to put on a show. The Chiefs quarterback was at it again Sunday, lighting up the Titans for 446 yards and a touchdown on 43-of-68 passing (he also threw an interception), while rushing six times for 63 yards and a touchdown. His pass attempts were tied for the third-most in an NFL regular-season contest, and he became just the fifth quarterback ever to tally a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown, at least 400 passing yards and at least 50 rushing yards in the same game, per Stathead.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy WR PPR Rankings Week 10: Who to start, sit at wide receiver in fantasy football
Our Week 10 fantasy WR PPR rankings are full of potential sleepers and waiver-wire streamers, which will likely come in handy considering several key wide receivers are out because of byes and even more are dealing with injuries. First, let's start with the potential streamers. Donovan Peoples-Jones (Dolphins), Wan'Dale Robinson...
Cooper Kupp has interesting comments after Rams’ loss
The Los Angeles Rams have been struggling with the dreaded Super Bowl hangover this year, and one of their best players made some interesting comments about the poor play after Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady threw a touchdown pass to tight end Cade Otton with...
Top 13 waiver wire targets for Week 10 of fantasy football: Jeff Wilson Jr. still has plenty of value in Miami
Jeff Wilson Jr. was kicked out of San Francisco, but has quickly found a role, and plenty of carries, in the Miami Dolphins offense.
iheart.com
Josh McDaniels Is a Failure
The Las Vegas Raiders have now had two embarrassing losses in a row. Last week they got shut out by the New Orleans Saints and this week they blew a 17 point lead against the Jaguars. Ben Maller points out that what the Raiders thought they were getting from Josh McDaniels was just a lie.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Mark Andrews playing Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Ravens-Saints Week 9 Monday Night Football (Updated)
Mark Andrews is a top-tier fantasy tight ends, but he's been dealing with multiple injuries over the past few weeks and is listed as "doubtful" for Week 9's Monday night game in New Orleans. That opens the door for sleeper Isaiah Likely to go right from waiver wires to starting lineups.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Waiver Wire: FAAB advice for Week 10 pickups, free agents
The waiver gods haven't been kind to fantasy football owners lately. Most years, the top Week 10 waiver wire pickups are full of some midseason breakouts and at least one or two key injury replacements, but this year, we're truly picking through the free agent scraps. Guys like Jeff WIlson Jr., Greg Dulcich, Mecole Hardman, Treylon Burks, Terrace Marshall Jr., and Cole Kmet could certainly have impacts throughout the season, but few project to receive huge FAAB bids or high waiver claims this week. Nonetheless, you need to have your budget in order and know who to prioritize, and we're here to help.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why did the Colts fire Frank Reich? Bad offense, long-term QB issues lead to Indy's rare midseason coaching change
The Colts entered the 2022 NFL season with high hopes. After going 3-5-1 in their first nine games, the organization has decided to move on from its head coach. Frank Reich was fired on Monday midway through his fifth year with the Colts, as owner Jim Irsay announced on Twitter.
Yardbarker
Sean Payton shares which QB he would love to coach on 'Manningcast'
Sean Payton is enjoying his time away from coaching after being the head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021. Payton has made it clear that he wants to return to coaching again. And there is one quarterback he’d love to team up with if he had his way.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Andy Dalton is starting for the Saints instead of Jameis Winston
When the Saints opened the 2022 NFL season, Jameis Winston was serving as their starting quarterback. The veteran quarterback was entering his third year with the Saints, and he was hoping to build on what was a solid start to his 2021 campaign before it was derailed by a torn ACL.
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Seahawks, Jets rise; Rams, Raiders fall
The good news is that we've reached the halfway point of the NFL season. The bad news is we still have no idea what's going on. Half of the league has taken its bye week. It's a sufficiently large sample size to make assumptions about how the rest of the season will play out. And yet, with each passing week we're forced to question what we know.
ng-sportingnews.com
Sean Payton-Lamar Jackson package deal? Former Saints coach teases team-up in 2023
Sean Payton is channeling his inner Colonel "Hannibal" Smith. If and when Sean Payton decides to return to the NFL, he'll likely have his pick of available jobs. He'd also potentially have his pick of available quarterbacks, if things break his way. While rumors have attached the former Saints head...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why didn't Saints trade Alvin Kamara? Contract terms, weak NFC South kept RB in New Orleans
Alvin Kamara, one of the most valuable trade pieces of the 2022 season, remained with the Saints following a wild finish at the NFL trade deadline. New Orleans decided to keep Kamara, 27, as a cornerstone offensive player in a season that has seen up-and-down play at the quarterback position. And the Saints' decision to keep him certainly wasn't for a lack of interest from other teams. As reported by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints simply weren't interested in trading him.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL DFS picks Week 10: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups
The 2022 NFL season has brought so much pain to so many fantasy football owners, either because of busts, injuries, or a combination of both. Many have undoubtedly lost hope in their season-long team's chances of competing for a playoff spot, never mind competing for a fantasy title. Luckily, the world of NFL DFS gives us a chance to pick a new, healthy squad on DraftKings or FanDuel in Week 10. As long as we pinpoint a few solid value sleepers, we always have a good shot at winning some money.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jonathan Taylor, Elijah Mitchell, Ezekiel Elliott, more RBs affecting Week 10 fantasy RB rankings
Aaron Jones' status was the only "new" RB injury (that we know of) from last week's games, but a handful of key running backs (Jonathan Taylor, Elijah Mitchell, Ezekiel Elliott, and Kyren Williams) have been on their respective team's injury reports for the past several weeks. The statuses of these backs play a big role in the Week 10 fantasy RB rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions, so it's crucial to know the latest updates.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Darren Waller, David Njoku affecting Week 10 TE rankings
With Week 10 set to begin on Thursday night, fantasy football owners are checking the waiver wire and the latest injury reports to see who will be in and who will be out on Sunday. This week, we have two key tight ends (Darren Waller and David Njoku) who are dealing with lower body injuries and could be game-time decisions hours before Sunday's kickoff.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Keenan Allen, Deebo Samuel, Mike Williams, more affecting Week 10 WR rankings
Wide receiver injuries continue to plague fantasy football owners, and ahead of Week 10, the statuses of Keenan Allen, Deebo Samuel, Mike Willams, and Brandin Cooks are all up in the air. Knowing the latest updates is key. If any of these receivers is out again, it will have a significant domino effect on the Week 10 WR rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Ravens' John Harbaugh downplays animated sideline conversation with Marcus Peters during 'MNF' win vs. Saints
There wasn't much for the Ravens to be mad about during their 27-13 win on "Monday Night Football", but even winning teams can get emotional when plays don't go their way. That was the case with cornerback Marcus Peters and head coach John Harbaugh, who exchanged words on the sideline after Peters and the Baltimore defense allowed a 41-yard touchdown to Juwan Johnson in the fourth quarter, the only time the Saints found themselves in the end zone all game.
ng-sportingnews.com
Bengals have salty response to Week 11 Steelers game getting flexed out of 'Sunday Night Football'
The Bengals' Week 11 "Sunday Night Football" game vs. the Steelers is no more. Rather, it no longer will be played on "SNF." Instead, Cincinnati's AFC North battle vs. Pittsburgh has been flexed to a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS, leaving the Chiefs-Chargers game to move up and take over the 8:20 p.m. ET slot on NBC.
