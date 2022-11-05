ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Spun

Look: Michael Irvin Is Furious With Packers Report

The Green Bay Packers reportedly "tried" to land some wide receivers at the trade deadline. Green Bay swung and missed on guys like Chase Claypool, Darren Waller and D.J Moore, among others. Irvin doesn't want to hear it, though. "Bring the ship in," Irvin yelled. "Don't tell me about how...
Patrick Mahomes' five most outrageous plays for Chiefs vs. Titans on 'Sunday Night Football'

Put Patrick Mahomes under the bright lights of prime time, and he's almost always guaranteed to put on a show. The Chiefs quarterback was at it again Sunday, lighting up the Titans for 446 yards and a touchdown on 43-of-68 passing (he also threw an interception), while rushing six times for 63 yards and a touchdown. His pass attempts were tied for the third-most in an NFL regular-season contest, and he became just the fifth quarterback ever to tally a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown, at least 400 passing yards and at least 50 rushing yards in the same game, per Stathead.
Fantasy WR PPR Rankings Week 10: Who to start, sit at wide receiver in fantasy football

Our Week 10 fantasy WR PPR rankings are full of potential sleepers and waiver-wire streamers, which will likely come in handy considering several key wide receivers are out because of byes and even more are dealing with injuries. First, let's start with the potential streamers. Donovan Peoples-Jones (Dolphins), Wan'Dale Robinson...
Josh McDaniels Is a Failure

The Las Vegas Raiders have now had two embarrassing losses in a row. Last week they got shut out by the New Orleans Saints and this week they blew a 17 point lead against the Jaguars. Ben Maller points out that what the Raiders thought they were getting from Josh McDaniels was just a lie.
Fantasy Waiver Wire: FAAB advice for Week 10 pickups, free agents

The waiver gods haven't been kind to fantasy football owners lately. Most years, the top Week 10 waiver wire pickups are full of some midseason breakouts and at least one or two key injury replacements, but this year, we're truly picking through the free agent scraps. Guys like Jeff WIlson Jr., Greg Dulcich, Mecole Hardman, Treylon Burks, Terrace Marshall Jr., and Cole Kmet could certainly have impacts throughout the season, but few project to receive huge FAAB bids or high waiver claims this week. Nonetheless, you need to have your budget in order and know who to prioritize, and we're here to help.
NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Seahawks, Jets rise; Rams, Raiders fall

The good news is that we've reached the halfway point of the NFL season. The bad news is we still have no idea what's going on. Half of the league has taken its bye week. It's a sufficiently large sample size to make assumptions about how the rest of the season will play out. And yet, with each passing week we're forced to question what we know.
Why didn't Saints trade Alvin Kamara? Contract terms, weak NFC South kept RB in New Orleans

Alvin Kamara, one of the most valuable trade pieces of the 2022 season, remained with the Saints following a wild finish at the NFL trade deadline. New Orleans decided to keep Kamara, 27, as a cornerstone offensive player in a season that has seen up-and-down play at the quarterback position. And the Saints' decision to keep him certainly wasn't for a lack of interest from other teams. As reported by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints simply weren't interested in trading him.
NFL DFS picks Week 10: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups

The 2022 NFL season has brought so much pain to so many fantasy football owners, either because of busts, injuries, or a combination of both. Many have undoubtedly lost hope in their season-long team's chances of competing for a playoff spot, never mind competing for a fantasy title. Luckily, the world of NFL DFS gives us a chance to pick a new, healthy squad on DraftKings or FanDuel in Week 10. As long as we pinpoint a few solid value sleepers, we always have a good shot at winning some money.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jonathan Taylor, Elijah Mitchell, Ezekiel Elliott, more RBs affecting Week 10 fantasy RB rankings

Aaron Jones' status was the only "new" RB injury (that we know of) from last week's games, but a handful of key running backs (Jonathan Taylor, Elijah Mitchell, Ezekiel Elliott, and Kyren Williams) have been on their respective team's injury reports for the past several weeks. The statuses of these backs play a big role in the Week 10 fantasy RB rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions, so it's crucial to know the latest updates.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Darren Waller, David Njoku affecting Week 10 TE rankings

With Week 10 set to begin on Thursday night, fantasy football owners are checking the waiver wire and the latest injury reports to see who will be in and who will be out on Sunday. This week, we have two key tight ends (Darren Waller and David Njoku) who are dealing with lower body injuries and could be game-time decisions hours before Sunday's kickoff.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Keenan Allen, Deebo Samuel, Mike Williams, more affecting Week 10 WR rankings

Wide receiver injuries continue to plague fantasy football owners, and ahead of Week 10, the statuses of Keenan Allen, Deebo Samuel, Mike Willams, and Brandin Cooks are all up in the air. Knowing the latest updates is key. If any of these receivers is out again, it will have a significant domino effect on the Week 10 WR rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Ravens' John Harbaugh downplays animated sideline conversation with Marcus Peters during 'MNF' win vs. Saints

There wasn't much for the Ravens to be mad about during their 27-13 win on "Monday Night Football", but even winning teams can get emotional when plays don't go their way. That was the case with cornerback Marcus Peters and head coach John Harbaugh, who exchanged words on the sideline after Peters and the Baltimore defense allowed a 41-yard touchdown to Juwan Johnson in the fourth quarter, the only time the Saints found themselves in the end zone all game.
BALTIMORE, MD

