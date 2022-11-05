ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Is Gus Edwards playing Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Ravens-Saints Week 9 Monday Night Football

By Jovan Alford
ng-sportingnews.com
 4 days ago
ng-sportingnews.com

Patrick Mahomes' five most outrageous plays for Chiefs vs. Titans on 'Sunday Night Football'

Put Patrick Mahomes under the bright lights of prime time, and he's almost always guaranteed to put on a show. The Chiefs quarterback was at it again Sunday, lighting up the Titans for 446 yards and a touchdown on 43-of-68 passing (he also threw an interception), while rushing six times for 63 yards and a touchdown. His pass attempts were tied for the third-most in an NFL regular-season contest, and he became just the fifth quarterback ever to tally a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown, at least 400 passing yards and at least 50 rushing yards in the same game, per Stathead.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy WR PPR Rankings Week 10: Who to start, sit at wide receiver in fantasy football

Our Week 10 fantasy WR PPR rankings are full of potential sleepers and waiver-wire streamers, which will likely come in handy considering several key wide receivers are out because of byes and even more are dealing with injuries. First, let's start with the potential streamers. Donovan Peoples-Jones (Dolphins), Wan'Dale Robinson...
ng-sportingnews.com

Where is Michael Thomas? Saints WR's 2022 season cut short with toe injury

Michael Thomas looked like he was en route to a bounce-back season early in his 2022 NFL campaign with the Saints. Thomas recorded three touchdowns in New Orleans' first two games and looked spry in his return from a balky ankle that had cost him the 2021 season. However, everything changed in Week 3 when he suffered an injury against the Panthers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ng-sportingnews.com

Ravens' John Harbaugh downplays animated sideline conversation with Marcus Peters during 'MNF' win vs. Saints

There wasn't much for the Ravens to be mad about during their 27-13 win on "Monday Night Football", but even winning teams can get emotional when plays don't go their way. That was the case with cornerback Marcus Peters and head coach John Harbaugh, who exchanged words on the sideline after Peters and the Baltimore defense allowed a 41-yard touchdown to Juwan Johnson in the fourth quarter, the only time the Saints found themselves in the end zone all game.
BALTIMORE, MD
ng-sportingnews.com

Is Chuba Hubbard playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Falcons-Panthers Week 10 Thursday Night Football

In the aftermath of the Christian McCaffery trade, Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard generated fantasy value with some uncertainty arising in exactly how Carolina would divvy up their backfield duties. After a solid performance in Week 7, Hubbard missed the Panthers' past two games because of an ankle injury, opening the door for D'Onta Foreman to take the RB1 job and run with it. Hubbard has a chance to make his return to the field this Thursday night when Carolina hosts Atlanta, but he'll surely get pegged with a "questionable" tag leading into TNF. Will the second-year Oklahoma State product play in Week 10?
CHARLOTTE, NC
ng-sportingnews.com

How Tom Brady & the Buccaneers went 60 yards in 35 seconds to beat the Rams

Tom Brady has made a career of clutch play, and on Sunday, he reminded everyone of his fourth-quarter prowess. In a 16-13 home win over the Rams, the Buccaneers quarterback engineered the 43rd fourth-quarter comeback of his career. "That was awesome — that was f—ing awesome," Brady said following the...
TAMPA, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

Why didn't Saints trade Alvin Kamara? Contract terms, weak NFC South kept RB in New Orleans

Alvin Kamara, one of the most valuable trade pieces of the 2022 season, remained with the Saints following a wild finish at the NFL trade deadline. New Orleans decided to keep Kamara, 27, as a cornerstone offensive player in a season that has seen up-and-down play at the quarterback position. And the Saints' decision to keep him certainly wasn't for a lack of interest from other teams. As reported by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints simply weren't interested in trading him.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ng-sportingnews.com

FanDuel Picks Week 10: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments

Week 10 should be a fun one for NFL DFS players, as the four bye-week teams (Ravens, Patriots, Jets, Bengals) only featured a handful of top-tier daily fantasy producers. Unfortunately, the Seahawks and Buccaneers will be playing in Munich, Germany on Sunday, which means they will not be a part of the main slate. Nonetheless, our Week 10 FanDuel lineup is loaded with talented and productive players who shined last week on all fantasy platforms.
ARIZONA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Who is Parks Frazier? Meet new Colts coach Jeff Saturday's 30-year-old play-caller

The Colts are one of the NFL's most endearing dumpster fires in 2022, and that's not something that will change over the course of the next eight weeks. Eyebrows were raised when the Colts announced that former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday would be taking over the headset and playsheet for the remainder of the 2022 season, but the weirdness of the arranged marriage doesn't end there.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 10 Fantasy Sleepers: Jeff Wilson Jr., Wan'Dale Robinson, Rachaad White among potential breakouts

With two fewer teams on bye this week, fantasy football owners have a slightly larger pool of players to choose from for their start 'em, sit 'em decisions. With the fantasy football playoffs starting to come into focus, our Week 10 fantasy sleeper picks aim to help you find worthwhile under-the-radar picks that could overperform relative to their projections. Guys like Elijah Mitchell, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Rachaad White might find their way into lineup discussions this week, and we're here to give our take on more players you should consider.
TENNESSEE STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Waiver Wire: FAAB advice for Week 10 pickups, free agents

The waiver gods haven't been kind to fantasy football owners lately. Most years, the top Week 10 waiver wire pickups are full of some midseason breakouts and at least one or two key injury replacements, but this year, we're truly picking through the free agent scraps. Guys like Jeff WIlson Jr., Greg Dulcich, Mecole Hardman, Treylon Burks, Terrace Marshall Jr., and Cole Kmet could certainly have impacts throughout the season, but few project to receive huge FAAB bids or high waiver claims this week. Nonetheless, you need to have your budget in order and know who to prioritize, and we're here to help.
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Keenan Allen, Deebo Samuel, Mike Williams, more affecting Week 10 WR rankings

Wide receiver injuries continue to plague fantasy football owners, and ahead of Week 10, the statuses of Keenan Allen, Deebo Samuel, Mike Willams, and Brandin Cooks are all up in the air. Knowing the latest updates is key. If any of these receivers is out again, it will have a significant domino effect on the Week 10 WR rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions.

