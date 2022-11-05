ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Jackson High School on the road again in the state football playoffs

For the second consecutive year, the Jackson Red Devils football team is in the state playoffs, and for the second year, they will be hitting road for their first round game. Last season the Red Devils, who then finished fourth in Region 2-AAA, headed to Thomson to take on the Thomson Bulldogs, who finished No. 1 in 4-AAA. Trailing 21-0 in the third quarter, the Red Devils rallied to close the gap to 21-20 with a TD with no time left in regulation. Jackson went for the win with a two-point play, but came up short.
JACKSON, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Butts County Jail Blotter

The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Onrico Montez Jenkins♦ , 43, Halifax...
BUTTS COUNTY, GA

