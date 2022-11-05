Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Department of Public Safety implements changes, new trainingsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Somerville School Committee, city councilors endorse millionaire tax ballot questionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
iheart.com
Archers Head To Blue Hills To Hunt, Some Hikers Say They're Staying Away
MILTON, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Archers are grabbing their bows and arrows and heading to the Blue Hills. Until November 23, deer hunting is permitted for archers in ten zones throughout the Blue Hills to manage the reservation's deer population, according to the Department of Conservation and Recreation. Darren Johnson, New England Base Camp Director, said the hunt has also been helpful in maintaining other species populations.
The Return of the Holiday Market at Snowport
It wouldn’t be the holiday season in Boston without Seaport’s iconic winter experience, Snowport. Returning for the fourth year and serving as the ultimate holiday destination for Bostonians and tourists alike, Snowport will once again feature The Holiday Market at Snowport, created with The Makers Show. The luminous, open-air market, which debuted in 2021, returns in 2022 with over 120 small businesses to shop from, doubling last year’s lineup. Visitors will also find an expanded dining area and enchanting holiday décor throughout. In addition to The Holiday Market, Snowport will offer outdoor iceless curling, large-scale winter games, the Tree Market at Snowport, and an annual holiday tree lighting and celebration, Light Up Seaport (December 2). Snowport begins on November 11, 2022. Further details and dates are below. Visit www.bostonseaport.xyz/snowport and follow @seaportbos to learn more.
nbcboston.com
When Pigs Fly to Open in Lexington
A Maine-based bread company with three retail outlets in the Greater Boston area is getting ready to open a fourth, with this one being in the northwest suburbs. A message sent by Leah Klein of City Living Boston indicates that When Pigs Fly is planning to open in Lexington, with a message sent from the company indicating that it plans to have a grand opening on Nov. 28 and will open in a space in the center of town near where Massachusetts Avenue and Waltham Street meet. Once it opens, the new shop will join other outlets locally in Brookline, Jamaica Plain, and Somerville, as well as locations in Newburyport, Freeport, ME, and Kittery, ME (where their headquarters are and which is also home to a restaurant). In addition to its shops, When Pigs Fly also sells its breads at markets and stores throughout the region.
WCVB
Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
NECN
Amid Record November Warmth, Dog Rescued From Hot Car in Dedham, Mass.
Hot cars aren't typically a concern in Massachusetts the first week of November, but the region has been seeing record warmth the past few days, with temperatures reaching the high 70s, and police in Dedham say they rescued a dog trapped in a hot car Monday afternoon. Dedham police say...
WBUR
Boston is in store for another weird weather week
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. We have some big news: The first episode of The Common, our new daily podcast on all things happening in Greater Boston, just dropped! We’re starting off with a look at what the region’s growing Latino community thinks of Question 4, a referendum on the new law allowing undocumented residents to get a driver’s license.
nbcboston.com
Popular Christmas Store in Abington to Close
A popular Christmas store in Abington, Massachusetts has announced that it will be closing its doors. The Christmas Place posted on its Facebook page Sunday that the owners of the store have decided to retire and will be closing both their holiday-themed store and The Pool Place, their swimming pool supply store. Both stores are located at 1500 Bedford St.
New England, This is Where You Can Find Some of the Best Cookies
Be honest, who doesn't love a perfect cookie? You know, the one that is slightly crispy on the outside and is soft and chewy in the middle. Unless you absolutely hate cookies, the answer is "no one." I personally cannot resist a good cookie not to mention, going to college...
nshoremag.com
Radio Personalities from the North Shore Reflect on the Region
When listening to Boston radio stations, you may be surprised to know that on nearly every channel, many of the friendly and familiar voices you hear belong to broadcasters who call the North Shore home. Some grew up here, while others were drawn to the beauty of the area and its proximity to Boston.
Tuscan Brand Restaurants Serve Free Italian Feast for Veterans and Their Families
Every year, Tuscan Kitchen opens their doors to Veterans and a guest to enjoy an Italian feast for Veterans day. It is their way of saying "Thank you for your service". Since 2010, Tuscan Brands has served over fifteen thousand Veterans. They are proud to continue the tradition this year and serve an estimated 4,000 Veterans.
Marvin's Corner Lunch — Worcester's largest diner — offers plenty of charm
WORCESTER — Marvin's Corner Lunch at 133 Lamartine St. might be showing its age, but that only adds to its vintage charm. Built around 1955 by the DeRaffele Diner Company of New Rochelle, New York, and moved to Worcester in 1968, the city's largest diner may have steel framing that's not quite as lustrous as it once was, yellow paint peeling on the foundation and behind the rooftop neon sign, and chair cushions comically held together...
bostonchefs.com
Chicken & The Pig Opens at MarketStreet
The dining cycle has come full circle for Guy Ciolfi, the owner of the all-new fast casual restaurant Chicken & The Pig at MarketStreet. Facing restaurant shutdowns during the pandemic, Ciolfi decided to make a pivot from in-person dining at his successful Servizio Cafe & Corporate Catering Co. in Burlington, and bet the farm on a food truck. A little over a year later, his little truck that could has become so successful that it was time to find something a little more brick and mortar, and what better locale to put down some roots than in his hometown of Lynnfield?
Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle in This Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, and in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Bakeries in Boston
When it comes to baked goods, there are several options in Boston, but these eight bakeries stand out among the rest. They are known for their unique treats, talented chefs, and creative flavors. Their extensive menus will satisfy any sweet tooth. From traditional favorites to modern twists on old favorites, these bakeries have a little something for every type of sweet tooth. Find your favorite bakeshop, and you'll soon be back for more!
universalhub.com
For first time in centuries, native Americans use traditional fire technique to create canoe along the harbor, then paddle it into the water
For the past week, members of the Nipmuc and Massachusett tribes gathered daily at the Little Mystic Boat Ramp in Charlestown to burn a large pine log, then carve it out to create a mishoon or traditional canoe. Wraithe was there when they put the canoe into the water for...
Travelers can fly from Boston to 2 new European destinations aboard PLAY this spring
The seasonal service begins in March and May. Bostonians can travel to two new European destinations aboard PLAY this spring, the airline announced Monday. Iceland-based PLAY will launch flights from Logan International Airport to Stockholm on March 31, 2023, and Hamburg on May 16, 2023. The seasonal service will end in October.
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Massachusetts is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Henrietta's Table. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
New Retail Space, Drive-Thru Proposed on Gold Star Blvd.
WORCESTER - The Worcester Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10, where it will consider an application for construction of an 18,100 square foot commercial building at 70 Gold Star Blvd. The applicant, Parkingway Management LLC, registered in Jamaica Plain, proposes the site for...
iheart.com
Ten Homeless In Late Night Cranston Fire
A late night for Cranston Firefighters putting down a fire on Farmington Avenue. The Red Cross is helping those in need. There were no reported injuries.
Only 1 New England Landmark Made the Top 10 Must-See Places in the Country
So many places and landmarks across America are beautiful, iconic, and historic. So where do you begin to come up with those vacation choices or even more, those once-in-a-lifetime bucket list items? I will say that I think there are plenty of must-see places in New England for any traveler. However, when you're talking the country, I can see where that could be a tough list to create.
Comments / 0