Neighbors Heard Screaming Coming From Aaron Carter's Home Amid DeathNews Breaking LIVELancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Said He Was On His Way to Florida to See Family Days Before DeathUncovering FloridaLancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dead at 34AMY KAPLANLancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dies In Bathtub After His Brother Sent Him Photos Of Whitney HoustonSiloamLancaster, CA
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?
Missing Women of California- Possible Grimm Sleeper VictimsThe Charley Project. In July 2010, California authorities arrested Lonnie Franklin, also known as the Grimm Sleeper. Lonnie was convicted of the murders of 10 women, one a teenage girl, and suspected in the multiple disappearances of several women in the Los Angeles area. According to People Magazine, his crime spree spanned from 1984 to 2007. He earned the name Grimm Sleeper because he remained dormant from 1988 to 2002. The Los Angeles Police Department was aware of a serial killer in the area. All the victims were African American women. They failed to warn the citizens of Los Angeles that a serial killer was preying on these women for over 20 years until 2007, reports Vanity Fair.
Coroners Remove the Remains of Singer Aaron Carter from His Lancaster Home
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: After a thorough investigation by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives at the scene of the death of singer Aaron Carter found in his Lancaster home unresponsive, coroners arrived at the location around 5:45 p.m. to remove Carter’s remains. Responding firefighters pronounced a...
theavtimes.com
Autopsy conducted on Aaron Carter; cause deferred
LANCASTER – An autopsy was conducted on the body of singer, rapper and former teen heartthrob Aaron Carter but his cause of death was not yet determined, authorities said Monday. Carter, who struggled with addiction and other issues, was found dead Saturday, Nov. 5, in a bathtub at his...
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?
In 2003, Laroya Nate Bray was a 15-year-old tenth-grader. Laroya attended Crenshaw High School but was getting ready to transfer to Dorsey High School in Los Angeles, California. Those close to Laroya describe her as being shy around strangers, but an otherwise outspoken person, the Charley Project reports.
Missing Los Angeles teen Andrew Wright back safe with family
A Los Angeles teen who went missing from his home on Halloween night has now returned safely and been reunited with his family, police said Sunday.
foxla.com
Singer Aaron Carter found dead inside his Lancaster home
LOS ANGELES - Singer Aaron Carter has died after apparently drowning at his Lancaster home Saturday morning. He was 34 years old. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death to the Associated Press. They did not provide any immediate further comment. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department...
foxla.com
Police chase ends up horrific crash in LA County
LOS ANGELES - Authorities were in pursuit of a vehicle in Los Angeles County Wednesday morning. Stu Mundel reports from up in SkyFOX. The pursuit started in Lakewood as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. The white pickup truck was traveling at a high rate...
signalscv.com
32-year-old SCV woman reported missing
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Santa Clarita woman, LASD officials said in a news release Tuesday morning. According to the release, Dayan Eishoo, 32 years old, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. Monday on the 27000...
smobserved.com
About to Walk the Dog? Dog Owners Warned That Their Pets May Consume Drugs on Los Angeles Sidewalks
"Pet owners please be aware!" says a Post on Twitter. We've anonymized the names. "I walked Rover at 5 PM last night. When I came home at midnight he was lethargic and having difficulty walking. When I took him outside his back legs barely worked correctly. Of course I rushed him to the hospital."
Apparent Fight Leads to Afternoon Shooting in Lancaster
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: An apparent fight led to a shooting which left one person wounded and at least two transported to a hospital Sunday afternoon.… Read more "Apparent Fight Leads to Afternoon Shooting in Lancaster"
Los Angeles Man Killed In Fatal 5 Freeway Crash Identified
The person who was killed in a fatal vehicle collision on the 5 Freeway early Monday morning has been identified. Miguel Guarchai Rosario, 27, from Los Angeles was killed in the fatal crash, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The fatal 5 Freeway crash occurred at about 3:15 a.m. Monday, ...
Video shows wild street takeover in Los Angeles’ Florence neighborhood
A wild street takeover was captured on video in the Florence neighborhood of Los Angeles early Monday morning. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street intersection. Cars could be seen whipping around the intersection with passengers hanging out of windows as a crowd of spectators urged them on. […]
1 dead, 3 wounded in stabbing in Los Angeles County fight
A man was killed and three others were wounded in a stabbing in an eastern Los Angeles County neighborhood, authorities said Monday.
Multiple Shots Fired in Front of West Covina Home, at Least 1 Injured
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: Multiple shots rang out in front of a West Covina home Sunday evening, Nov. 6, injuring at least one person who was transported to a local area hospital in unknown condition. It was unclear exactly how many victims were present during the 7:00 p.m....
Suit alleges Villanueva ‘has been waging a race war’ against Black LASD members
A Black Los Angeles County sheriff’s sergeant is suing the county, alleging he was subjected to retaliation for complaining of discrimination because of his race as well as the presence of members of the Banditos internal clique of deputies at the East Los Angeles Station. Sgt. Reginald Hoffman’s Los...
FBI says fugitive caught in Mexico was returned to L.A.
A fugitive wanted for his alleged involvement in a murder and attempted murder in 2009 was arrested and returned to Los Angeles this week, the FBI announced today.
lastandardnewspaper.com
Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Nicole Miller
Brandon Miller of Inglewood married Nicole (Ford) Miller who was born and raised in Altadena. The pair exchanged nuptials during a beautifully romantic ceremony at the Altadena Town and Country Club on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The ceremony captured the real and unshakable love shared between Brandon and Nicole. The...
2urbangirls.com
LA County says no to flavored tobacco
Los Angeles County has surprisingly supported a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products throughout the state of California. The sales were prohibited in 2020 but the tobacco industry successfully gathered enough signatures to put the measure before voters. The measure received 621,000 to ban the sale of certain...
fox10phoenix.com
VIDEO: Police chase suspect in motorcycle tries to blend in with other motorcyclists
LOS ANGELES - A police chase involving a motorcyclist took wild and wacky turns across Los Angeles County late Friday night. The suspect first led the Glendale Police Department on a chase before the suspect made their way to Eagle Rock, Universal Studios Hollywood, Hollywood and then West Hollywood. Over...
Victim Found Shot Near Fast Food Restaurant
North Hills, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting on the 15600 block of Nordhoff Street in North Hills where one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach around 10:45 p.m. Monday, Nov.7. Los Angeles City Fire Department transported the victim...
