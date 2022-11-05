ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?

Missing Women of California- Possible Grimm Sleeper VictimsThe Charley Project. In July 2010, California authorities arrested Lonnie Franklin, also known as the Grimm Sleeper. Lonnie was convicted of the murders of 10 women, one a teenage girl, and suspected in the multiple disappearances of several women in the Los Angeles area. According to People Magazine, his crime spree spanned from 1984 to 2007. He earned the name Grimm Sleeper because he remained dormant from 1988 to 2002. The Los Angeles Police Department was aware of a serial killer in the area. All the victims were African American women. They failed to warn the citizens of Los Angeles that a serial killer was preying on these women for over 20 years until 2007, reports Vanity Fair.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Autopsy conducted on Aaron Carter; cause deferred

LANCASTER – An autopsy was conducted on the body of singer, rapper and former teen heartthrob Aaron Carter but his cause of death was not yet determined, authorities said Monday. Carter, who struggled with addiction and other issues, was found dead Saturday, Nov. 5, in a bathtub at his...
LANCASTER, CA
foxla.com

Singer Aaron Carter found dead inside his Lancaster home

LOS ANGELES - Singer Aaron Carter has died after apparently drowning at his Lancaster home Saturday morning. He was 34 years old. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death to the Associated Press. They did not provide any immediate further comment. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department...
LANCASTER, CA
foxla.com

Police chase ends up horrific crash in LA County

LOS ANGELES - Authorities were in pursuit of a vehicle in Los Angeles County Wednesday morning. Stu Mundel reports from up in SkyFOX. The pursuit started in Lakewood as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. The white pickup truck was traveling at a high rate...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

32-year-old SCV woman reported missing

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Santa Clarita woman, LASD officials said in a news release Tuesday morning. According to the release, Dayan Eishoo, 32 years old, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. Monday on the 27000...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Video shows wild street takeover in Los Angeles’ Florence neighborhood

A wild street takeover was captured on video in the Florence neighborhood of Los Angeles early Monday morning. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street intersection. Cars could be seen whipping around the intersection with passengers hanging out of windows as a crowd of spectators urged them on. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Nicole Miller

Brandon Miller of Inglewood married Nicole (Ford) Miller who was born and raised in Altadena. The pair exchanged nuptials during a beautifully romantic ceremony at the Altadena Town and Country Club on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The ceremony captured the real and unshakable love shared between Brandon and Nicole. The...
ALTADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA County says no to flavored tobacco

Los Angeles County has surprisingly supported a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products throughout the state of California. The sales were prohibited in 2020 but the tobacco industry successfully gathered enough signatures to put the measure before voters. The measure received 621,000 to ban the sale of certain...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Victim Found Shot Near Fast Food Restaurant

North Hills, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting on the 15600 block of Nordhoff Street in North Hills where one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach around 10:45 p.m. Monday, Nov.7. Los Angeles City Fire Department transported the victim...
LOS ANGELES, CA

