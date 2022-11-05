Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
AP projects Andrew Sorrell to win Alabama auditor’s race
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Republican Andrew Sorrell and Libertarian Leigh LaChine competed in the race for the Alabama state auditor position. The Associated Press is projecting Republican Andrew Sorrell as the winner in Tuesday’s general election. Sorrell has represented District 3 in the Alabama House since 2018. During his...
WALA-TV FOX10
AP projects Kay Ivey to win Alabama governor’s race
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Associated Press is projecting Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will retain her office after beating two opponents in the November general election. “Tonight, our voters have spoken loud and clear by their support for our conservative record for results, and it’s a record I’m sure proud of too!” Ivey said to a crowd at her downtown Montgomery campaign party.
WALA-TV FOX10
Making history, Britt declares herself ‘mama on a mission’ as she cruises to Senate victory
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - Cruising to an expectedly comfortable victory on Tuesday, Republican Katie Britt pledged to be a “mama on mission” for Alabama families. Fox News and the Associated Press called the race immediately after the polls closed. With the win, Britt will become the first woman elected to the Senate from Alabama. But it is “Alabama First” that she is more focused on, she told an enthusiastic crowd gathered at the Alley Station Warehouse in Montgomery.
WALA-TV FOX10
Opponents express concerns about ‘Aniah’s Law’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There is an amendment on Tuesday’s ballot that could change the state’s bail process if passed. Amendment 1 would allow a judge to deny bail to someone charged with a violent felony. The amendment, known as “Aniah’s Law,” named after Aniah Blanchard. Police say...
WALA-TV FOX10
Florida GOP gains four State Senate seats
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Republicans gained four seats in the state Senate on Tuesday, ousting two incumbents as Democrats were eclipsed in the midterm elections up and down the ballot. The general election marked Florida voters’ first opportunity to cast ballots in newly drawn state House and Senate seats,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gov. Ron DeSantis wins reelection as Florida’s Governor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has won reelection to a second term in a victory over Democrat Charlie Crist. His victory Tuesday bolsters his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions and continues a rightward shift for what was once considered the nation’s largest swing state.
WALA-TV FOX10
Influenza activity unusually severe in Alabama among children
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Pediatric leaders across the state of Alabama are warning families about unusually high and severe influenza activity throughout the state, especially in children. “This is the highest flu activity that we have seen this early in the season since the 2009 Influenza A/H1N1 pandemic” reported Wes...
WALA-TV FOX10
$50,000 Powerball ticket bought in Gautier; second winner in Mississippi
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi has two winners after Tuesday morning’s Powerball drawing; both players won $50,000 by matching four out of five white balls and the Powerball, according to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. One of these two tickets was purchased in Gautier, at Keith’s Superstore #112 on Highway...
WALA-TV FOX10
CDC: Alabama among states with ‘very high’ flu activity
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The flu season is really taking off early this year. Right now, a significant number of people are testing positive for the flu. Nationwide hospitalization rates for the virus are at a decade high. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Alabama is one...
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne Target employee leads to drug trafficking arrests
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A couple from California was arrested in Daphne over the weekend and charged with drug trafficking. After searching a converted school bus, police said they found an assortment of illegal drugs. Investigators say the couple claims they were in route to Florida and stopped off in Daphne on the way.
WALA-TV FOX10
Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward Bahamas, Florida
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida’s Atlantic coastline on Tuesday and was forecast to develop into a hurricane over the next couple of days, forecasters said. A range of warnings and watches remain in place. Many areas are still reeling from...
WALA-TV FOX10
AAA Alabama: Gas prices could drop despite holiday travel demand
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tis the season for holiday travel and despite inflation, AAA Alabama is expecting more people on the roads. “I think now that we’re, sort of, out and away from this pandemic a little bit, I think the travel numbers will be way up again, probably very close to what we saw pre-pandemic,” said Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama.
Comments / 0