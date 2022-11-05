Read full article on original website
News 8 KFMB
'Roll Tide' | Carlsbad High School quarterback commits to play at University of Alabama
CARLSBAD, Calif. — Southern California has always been known as one of the hotbeds for football talent across the United States. We saw that once again last week with Julian Sayin, the quarterback at Carlsbad High School committing to play college football at the University of Alabama. Sayin is...
footballscoop.com
The Pac-12 could reportedly have a new member as early as this week (Updated)
New Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff had a lot on his plate as he took over the league heading into some serious media rights negotiations, and with huge departures of USC and UCLA (at least for now) to the Big Ten. With talks picking up between the league and San Diego...
dailytitan.com
Men's basketball tips off season against No.19 San Diego State
The last time the Titans suited up for a game against a ranked opponent, they were sharing the court with the legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski and Duke University last March. Now, with a nearly entirely new line-up than the one that won the Big West Tournament, Cal State Fullerton men’s basketball returns to the court to open their season against No. 19 San Diego State on Monday night.
powayiliad.com
Fears of football becomes a reality
It is the fourth quarter of the game with two minutes to go. While the home team is about to make the winning touchdown, the quarterback hands the ball to the running back. He almost makes it into the end zone, but is rammed in the head and falls to the ground, and the crowd gasps.
pacificsandiego.com
TunaVille Market offers San Diegans dinner — straight from the docks
Before the crack of dawn on most days that they’re open — Wednesday through Saturday — Tommy Gomes and his TunaVille crew are on the docks outside their shop on Driscoll’s Wharf, meeting commercial fishing boat captains ready to offload their latest seasonal catch. The vessels,...
The Old California Mining Co. Secures New Home in San Marcos
Classic North County Steakhouse to Relocate and Rebrand as The Mining Co.
Total lunar eclipse coming to the skies above San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Something incredible will be happening in the sky above San Diego in the early morning hours Tuesday. CBS 8 talked with an expert about what to expect. “The eclipse of the moon affects nothing else but our eyes. If you were standing on the moon, of course, you would see the earth passing in front of the sun and you’d get a wonderful solar eclipse, but from here on the earth, we see the moon as it appears to be disappearing as it passes into the shadow of the earth,” said Dennis Mammana, an astronomer who now lives in Borrego Springs.
Young San Diego man achieves dream of buying his first home
For many in the market for their first home, one of the biggest hurdles can be qualifying for a mortgage.
95 Vietnam Veterans return on San Diego Honor Flight
San Diego Honor Flight returned Sunday afternoon with 95 Vietnam Veterans after a three-day Honor flight trip to Washington D.C. to see the memorials for their service.
MarketInk: San Diego’s Popular ‘DSC’ Radio Show Is Ending After 32 Years
A legendary San Diego morning radio show is coming to an end after 32 years. “The DSC Show,” heard weekdays from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. on KGB-FM 101.5, will end Friday, Dec. 16, following the recent retirement announcements of longtime DSC co-hosts Dave Rickards and Cookie “Chainsaw” Randolph.
Eater
17 Standout Restaurants to Try in Carmel Valley
Dining in this suburban North County neighborhood has become increasingly diverse; area residents, who once had to trek to other areas of the county to seek out a good meal, are now able to find tasty options closer to home. Addison, which now boasts two Michelin stars, has been operating there since 2006 but in recent years more restaurants have chosen to follow suit, raising the standard of cuisine offered in this burgeoning community.
NBC San Diego
Powerball Fever in Full Swing in San Diego County
Monday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.9 billion, making it the biggest jackpot ever. “Because of the big number, and I just thought it would be foolish of me not to, so I just thought, 'Hey, I’d throw a couple of dollars in and see what happens,' ” one Powerball player told NBC 7.
sandiegoville.com
San Diego's Historic The Marine Room Criticized For New Per Person Minimum & Increased Pricing
San Diego's historic The Marine Room is being criticized for its increased prices and a new policy that requires a $100 pre-paid minimum per person for dining in the restaurant's recently-renovated lounge area. Last month, La Jolla Shores' iconic, 81-year-old Marine Room revealed a refreshed dining room and new oceanfront...
Overturned big rig blocking I-15 lanes near Mission Valley
An overturned big rig is blocking several lanes of northbound Interstate 15 Tuesday near Mission Valley, Caltrans said in a tweet.
Man hit, killed by tour bus in downtown San Diego
A 72-year-old man died from his injuries last week after being struck by a tour bus in downtown San Diego, county medical officials said.
delmartimes.net
Del Mar Fairgrounds’ new $17 million concert venue, The Sound, sets Feb. 3 opening with Ziggy Marley
The Del Mar Fairgrounds’ new $17 million concert venue, which has been in the works since before the pandemic, now has an official name and opening date. The Sound will debut with a Feb. 3 performance by reggae-music star Ziggy Marley, whose 2021 San Diego performance was a stadium show at Petco Park.
Fire erupts in South Bay home
Firefighters on Friday were able to put out a structure blaze in the National City area, according to fire officials.
sandiegoville.com
Los Angeles-Based Silverlake Ramen To Open Second San Diego Location
A second area outpost of Los Angeles' super popular Silverlake Ramen is opening within Westfield UTC mall in San Diego's La Jolla. Founded by Japan-raised chef Tomas Aono and Jitaek Lim in 2012, the first Silverlake Ramen opened at Sunset Junction in Silver Lake and quickly had patrons lining up for hour-long waits to get a taste of the rich-flavored ramen broths filled with twice-marinated pork belly. The company now has 24 restaurants, most of which are franchisee owned, with several more in the works. The first San Diego branch of Silverlake Ramen opened last year below the AMC Theatre in the unit previously occupied by Bibigo Kitchen in Fashion Valley Mall.
NBC San Diego
‘I Saw the Shark Bite My Thigh:' Del Mar Shark Bite Victim Speaks Out
Lyn Jutronich has been swimming her entire life. Here in San Diego, she’s part of a group of ocean swimmers. It's safe to say, most days, you can find her in the water. “During the week, I have a swim partner that I meet up with a couple of times a week,” said Jutronich. “And he and I swim together the same route that we usually do with the group because it's familiar and we know the distance and we know there are lifeguards and people out. So we had met up [on that day]”
San Diegans pressing their luck with record nearly $2 billion Powerball jackpot
The manager at Village Wine and Spirits in Encinitas said the line was out the door when the store opened Monday morning.
