Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bluehens.com
Field Hockey Preview: NCAA Tournament Opening Round against Lehigh
NEWARK, Del. – Delaware field hockey (9-11) is set to play Lehigh (13-7) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday, November 9 at 2 p.m. in Chapel Hill, N.C. at Karen Shelton Stadium at the University of North Carolina. The winner of Wednesday's game plays top-seed...
bluehens.com
Women’s Basketball Storms Past Longwood, 82-62
FARMVILLE, Va. – The University of Delaware women's basketball team opened the 2022-23 season in Farmville, Va. Monday evening against Longwood. It was a battle of reigning conference tournament champions as the Blue Hens (1-0) prevailed with a dominating 82-62 victory over the Lancers (0-1). The victory gives first-year head coach Sarah Jenkins her first-career win at the helm.
bluehens.com
Men’s Basketball Cruises to 78-54 Victory Against Wilmington
NEWARK, Del. - Delaware men's basketball opened its 2022-23 campaign by cruising to a 78-54 victory against in-state opponent Wilmington on Monday night. The Blue Hens shot 47.5 percent from the floor with Jyáre Davis and Jameer Nelson Jr. combining for 38 points. With their 12 blocks, the Blue...
bluehens.com
Volleyball Match Preview: Chicago State
NEWARK, Del. – The regular-season finale is here and it is set inside friendly confines of the Bob Carpenter Center. The University of Delaware volleyball team welcomes Chicago State on Wednesday, Nov. 9 for its home finale slated for a 6 p.m. start. What You Need to Know:. This...
bluehens.com
Men's Basketball Opens 2022-23 Season Against Wilmington
NEWARK, Del. – Defending Colonial Athletic Association Champion Delaware men's basketball is set to start its 2022-23 campaign against the Wilmington Wildcats on Nov. 7. in the Bob Carpenter Center at 7 p.m. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a 2022 CAA Champion Rings poster. After the game, the Blue Hens will stick around and sign the poster.
bluehens.com
Women's Basketball Game Preview: Longwood
Farmville, Va. – Just one more sleep until the University of Delaware women's basketball program will tip off the 2022-23 campaign. The Blue Hens will open its 52nd season on the road in Farmville, Va. against Longwood Monday evening (Nov. 7) inside Willett Hall. Opening tip is slated for a 7 p.m.
bluehens.com
Volleyball Secures Season Series Sweep At William & Mary In Five-Set Thriller
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – It's deja vu all over again! The University of Delaware played their eighth five-set thriller, third straight this season, and prevailed once again (25-21, 21-25, 27-25, 20-25, 15-7) over William & Mary (11-11, 6-8 CAA) Sunday afternoon inside Kaplan Arena to close out CAA play. With the win, the Blue Hens (14-10, 10-6 CAA) secured the season series sweep while prolonging the Tribe's chance of clinching the upcoming CAA tournament and still sit in fourth place in league standings.
aledotimesrecord.com
Jeff Rankin: ‘Jack the Hugger’ terrorized Monmouth in 1913
Fads come and go. People who were alive during the 1970s, for example, remember the national obsessions with streaking, CB radios and Pet Rocks. Every generation has them and most of them are benign and eventually forgotten. Such was the case with a fad that swept the nation during the early 20th century, and gripped the city of Monmouth 109 years ago this month — in November 1913.
Galesburg, November 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The United Township High School basketball team will have a game with Galesburg High School on November 07, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
The History of Von Maur Over 150 Years
Through two world wars, the Great Depression, recessions, massive retail consolidation and the rise of the internet and alternative shopping, the 150-year-old Von Maur has managed to survive and slowly grow through its 150-year history. The key to its longevity: operating pleasant, stress-free, easy-to-shop department stores; selectively opening and closing stores; maintaining a relatively large payroll to provide service on the selling floors; never assuming too much debt; taking a long-term view to growth; staying independent; and, perhaps most important of all, having a loyal customer base. 1872: J.H.C. Petersen & Sons Co. is founded on West Second Street in Davenport,...
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
fox9.com
Riverboat casino that sank in Mississippi River resurfaces amid historic drought
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Record-low water levels in the Mississippi River have unearthed a flurry of rare finds. The latest? The nation’s first riverboat casino that sunk during a storm last year. The Diamond Lady, America’s first riverboat casino, set sail in 1991 and operated for a few years before...
KWQC
A look at local early voting numbers ahead of Election Day
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Thousands of ballots have already been cast locally in the 2022 Midterm Elections. As of Monday morning, about 24,000 early voting ballots had been collected in Scott County, according to Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins. “We were expecting about another twelve to thirteen thousand ballots so...
KBUR
Hamilton, Ill. Man injured after jumping from moving vehicle
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a man suffered serious injuries after jumping out of a moving vehicle. According to a news release, on Sunday, November 6th, at about 3:55 PM the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a traffic crash on Illinois Highway 96 near County Road 1600 North.
$150K Powerball ticket sold in Cordova
If you bought a Powerball ticket in Cordova on Saturday, you may want to check the numbers. Somebody bought a ticket at the Express Lane on Route 84 North in Cordova and matched four out of the five numbers drawn, plus the Powerball. While that wasn’t enough to win the mega-jackpot, it was good enough […]
25newsnow.com
It’s not $1 billion, but still a nice payday for some local Powerball players
(25 News Now) - Even though no one won the Powerball jackpot, some Central Illinois players still hit it big. To win the jackpot, likely to top $1.5 billion before the next drawing Saturday night, someone must match all five numbers and the Powerball. Wednesday, three tickets sold in Illinois,...
KWQC
Green Tree Brewery turns a new leaf
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -Green Tree Brewery is under new ownership and over the weekend, there was a celebration saying goodbye to the original owners that operated the successful brewery for seven years, Doc and Denise Day. The new owners, Matt Welding and Curt Johnson, stop by to update viewers on...
ourquadcities.com
1 killed in two-car crash Thursday
A woman was killed Thursday in a Knox County crash involving two vehicles, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.y. The crash happened at 7:10 p.m. Thursday on U. S. Route 34 westbound near Seminary Street in Galesburg, the release says. Roly V. Molenga, 22, of Galesburg, was...
977wmoi.com
Fatal Two Vehicle Crash in Knox County
VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Roly V. Molenga, a 22-year-old female from Galesburg, IL – Deceased. Unit 2 – Kyle J. Reffett, a 39-year-old male from Avon, IL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. PASSENGERS:...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Friday, November 4, 2022
11/03/22 – 4:20 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft at the intersection of 24th Street and Avenue N. 11/03/22 – 5:29 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Steven Roy Eugene Brown, 56, of Fort Madison, at the intersection of 29th Street and Avenue L, on a charge of driving under suspension.
Comments / 0