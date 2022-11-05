ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

NBC San Diego

San Diegans Voted on Trash Pickup, Height Limits, Marijuana Taxes & More. Here's the 2022 Election Results

Here are the election results for some of San Diego County's biggest local ballot measures:. Early returns are trending favorable for the passage of this ballot measure. If passed, this would support a cannabis sales tax of 6% for retail, 3% for distribution, 2% for testing, cultivation at 3% or $10 (inflation adjustable) per canopy square foot, and 4% for other businesses.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

The Votes Are in: Here Are San Diego County's Election Results

The polls are closed and the votes are being counted. Here are your 2022 General Election results for San Diego County and for the state of California. The votes won't be officially certified until 30 days after the election. 🗳️ NBC 7 has you covered with your election coverage. Head...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Election Results: Here's Who is Ahead in Races for San Diego City Council Districts 2, 4, 6 and 8

Three incumbent San Diego City Council members will fight to retain their seats during the 2022 General Election as four of nine seats are up for grabs on Election Day. Here's a look at early results in districts 2, 4, 6 and 8. Early results include mail-in ballots and vote center ballots counted through Nov. 7, and don't include any ballots from Election Day.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Allgire Foundaiton kicks off this holiday season with 15,000 care packages for low-income San Diego County residents

The Allgire Foundation hosted its second-annual smiles for a miles community event to assemble more than 15,000 care packages for San Diego County residents who live in adorable housing communities. Smiles for miles began to combat food insecurity, which is at an all-time high, according to Scott Silber, Executive Director...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
pacificsandiego.com

TunaVille Market offers San Diegans dinner — straight from the docks

Before the crack of dawn on most days that they’re open — Wednesday through Saturday — Tommy Gomes and his TunaVille crew are on the docks outside their shop on Driscoll’s Wharf, meeting commercial fishing boat captains ready to offload their latest seasonal catch. The vessels,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

How to Track your 2022 Statewide General Election Ballot

San Diego County Voters who returned ballots in the mail or at a drop box location have the option to track the ballot’s progress online. The ballot tracking process is part of a “Where’s My Ballot?” service offered by the California Secretary of State. The service is available in every county in California and allows voters to become notified when their ballot is mailed, received, and counted.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

