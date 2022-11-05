Read full article on original website
San Diego County's 11 mayoral races | Live Election Results
SAN DIEGO — On November 8, voters in 11 cities throughout San Diego County voted for their next mayor. These include voters in Carlsbad, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Encinitas, Escondido, Imperial Beach, La Mesa, National City, Poway, San Marcos and Vista.
San Diegans Voted on Trash Pickup, Height Limits, Marijuana Taxes & More. Here's the 2022 Election Results
Here are the election results for some of San Diego County's biggest local ballot measures:. Early returns are trending favorable for the passage of this ballot measure. If passed, this would support a cannabis sales tax of 6% for retail, 3% for distribution, 2% for testing, cultivation at 3% or $10 (inflation adjustable) per canopy square foot, and 4% for other businesses.
Where to find San Diego election results
FOX 5 San Diego will provide real-time election results Tuesday night after polls close.
California mayor’s race could determine its ‘welcoming city’ status for migrants
On Tuesday, the city of Chula Vista is electing a new mayor who could overhaul the city's current "welcoming city" status when it comes to migrants.
McCann takes early lead in race for Chula Vista mayor
City Councilmember John McCann has built an early lead in the Chula Vista mayoral race, early results in the California General Election showed Tuesday night.
San Diego Measure B Election Results | Change trash, recycling code & fees
SAN DIEGO — Those living in the City of San Diego voted on Measure B in the November 8, 2022 general election to decide if the city can amend the existing municipal code to change how they recover costs for solid waste management services. Measure B Live Election Results.
Voters favor Measure C, Coastal Zone height limits, in early results
A ballot measure that would amend a 1972 law that limits the height of buildings to 30 feet in the Coastal Zone of the City of San Diego was leading in early election results Tuesday night.
Voices of the Voters: ‘People Need a Place to Live’ vs. ‘Sometimes Change Isn’t Good’
San Diego voters had some things to say about housing development and city trash policies before rain turned visits to the polls into mad dashes to avoid getting soaked. I spent my morning talking to voters in Mira Mesa, University City and Clairemont choosing their City Council representatives – though some chose to sit out those races.
The Votes Are in: Here Are San Diego County's Election Results
The polls are closed and the votes are being counted. Here are your 2022 General Election results for San Diego County and for the state of California. The votes won't be officially certified until 30 days after the election. 🗳️ NBC 7 has you covered with your election coverage. Head...
Election Results: Here's Who is Ahead in Races for San Diego City Council Districts 2, 4, 6 and 8
Three incumbent San Diego City Council members will fight to retain their seats during the 2022 General Election as four of nine seats are up for grabs on Election Day. Here's a look at early results in districts 2, 4, 6 and 8. Early results include mail-in ballots and vote center ballots counted through Nov. 7, and don't include any ballots from Election Day.
'Livable San Diego' files lawsuit over Mayor's 'Build Better' program
SAN DIEGO — A community association called 'Livable San Diego' filed a lawsuit against the City of San Diego, claiming the 'Build Better' program is in "violation of the United States Constitution, California Constitution, Mitigation Fee Act, and CEQA." 'Build Better SD' is a program approved by the San...
State and local San Diego election results
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom won retention of his position two minutes after polls closed. Alex Padilla (D) took won the open senate seat.
County Supervisors Jim Desmond, Nathan Fletcher Seek Second Terms on Nov. 8
Two county supervisors originally elected four years ago will be seeking a second term in Tuesday’s election, with the District 4 incumbent facing a political newcomer, while the District 5 incumbent’s opponent is a water district official. A Democrat representing District 4, Board of Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher...
Early voters split on trash collection fee for some San Diegans
A ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing "The People's Ordinance" trash collection model in the city of San Diego appeared to be splitting voters Tuesday evening.
How San Diego's political map shifted from red to blue and what comes next
Take a look at a San Diego County voter registration map and you'll see a county that has become quite a bit more blue over the past two decades. Then talk to some voters who’ve left the Republican Party and they'll have no problem telling you why. For Mountain...
How to Track your 2022 Statewide General Election Ballot
San Diego County Voters who returned ballots in the mail or at a drop box location have the option to track the ballot’s progress online. The ballot tracking process is part of a “Where’s My Ballot?” service offered by the California Secretary of State. The service is available in every county in California and allows voters to become notified when their ballot is mailed, received, and counted.
