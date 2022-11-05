ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OR

kptv.com

Oregon election results for key races

See more election results on the Secretary of State websites for Oregon and Washington. *** Results on the Oregon Sec. of State’s website refresh every 15 minutes. Watch live election coverage, here.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Another Oregon ticket wins $1 million in Powerball

For the second time in less than a week, someone in Oregon has won $1 million in Powerball. It came as someone in California won the record $2.04 billion prize. The Powerball website said there were 22 winners in 16 states of a $1 million prize for having all five white ball numbers correct.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Snow returns to Oregon mountain passes, leading to crashes

ODOT says be prepared for bad weather, have supplies when heading over the mountain passes. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

November 2022 local ballot measure results

Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 12:22 p.m. on November 9. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 53% No: 47%. Measure 2-137:...
OREGON STATE
The Skanner News

In the 1920’s, Oregon’s Klan Focused on Religion, Not Race

The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
PORTLAND, OR
thelundreport.org

Feds Will Penalize 21 Oregon Hospitals For High Readmissions

Twenty-one hospitals in Oregon will be penalized with reduced Medicare payments due to higher-than-expected readmission rates over the past few years, according to federal data compiled by Kaiser Health News. Those hospitals include some of the largest facilities in the state: Salem Hospital, Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon houseboat floats to Washington in wind storm

A Pacific Northwest windstorm was so powerful, it caused a houseboat moored on the Oregon side of the Columbia River to break loose and float to the Washington state side. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that nobody was inside when the home broke free from a marina in the 3300 block of NE Marine Drive, which appears to be near Troutdale.
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 11/8 – Search Warrants Served at Two Locations Near Cave Junction, Shady Cove City Leaders Under State Investigation, Election Day in Oregon

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. OSP SW Region DES and JMET Serve Search Warrants at Two Locations Near Cave Junction. On November 2, 2022, the Oregon State Police...
SHADY COVE, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/7 – Suspected Hunting Accident on Lake Creek Road, 75-year-old Woman Arrested after 112 mph Pursuit on I-5 from Merlin to Ashland

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Responding to Suspected Hunting Accident, Victim in Hospital, Suspect Left Scene. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a...
ASHLAND, OR
KGW

Midterm Election 2022: Results from the top races in Oregon and Portland

Here are the results for the biggest Oregon races including the race for governor, Portland's charter reform and a statewide measure requiring permits for gun sales. The 2022 Midterm Election is here, and Oregonians will soon begin learning the outcomes of important races throughout our region. Voters are electing a new governor, choosing new federal representatives and deciding policy for hot topics like health care, gun control and Portland's government structure.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

High wind warning issued for Portland area, NW Oregon, as ‘extreme’ rain continues into weekend

A high wind warning is in effect in the northwest Oregon coastal mountains, Estacada, Sandy and other parts of western Oregon until 11 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said an “extreme atmospheric river continues to impact the area with heavy rain and very windy conditions through tonight. Another round of heavier precipitation on tap for Sunday, with Cascade snow returning as snow levels drop behind the departing system.”
PORTLAND, OR
philomathnews.com

Lower-income Oregon veterans can sign up for free dental

The Oregon Health Authority is gearing up to launch a no-cost dental program for lower-income veterans. This month it opened the application process, and on Jan. 1 the program will launch. No one knows how many will sign up and qualify among Oregon’s 300,000 veterans but it could be thousands.
OREGON STATE

