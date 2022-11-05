Read full article on original website
Related
kptv.com
Oregon election results for key races
See more election results on the Secretary of State websites for Oregon and Washington. *** Results on the Oregon Sec. of State’s website refresh every 15 minutes. Watch live election coverage, here.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Another Oregon ticket wins $1 million in Powerball
For the second time in less than a week, someone in Oregon has won $1 million in Powerball. It came as someone in California won the record $2.04 billion prize. The Powerball website said there were 22 winners in 16 states of a $1 million prize for having all five white ball numbers correct.
Oregon and SW Washington full election results for 2022
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Chavez-DeRemer takes lead from McLeod-Skinner
The hotly contested race to represent Oregon's 5th Congressional District shows Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer overcame an early lead by Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner.
KTVZ
Snow returns to Oregon mountain passes, leading to crashes
ODOT says be prepared for bad weather, have supplies when heading over the mountain passes. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to...
kezi.com
November 2022 local ballot measure results
Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 12:22 p.m. on November 9. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 53% No: 47%. Measure 2-137:...
Power knocked out in Oregon, Washington as rain, snow, and cold move in
With more rain forecasted and even snow for some, many Oregonians and Washingtonians are already feeling the impacts with outages reported across the state.
Hoyle opens big lead over Skarlatos in Oregon 4th
Democrat Val Hoyle has opened up a 10-point lead over Republican Alek Skarlatos in the race for Oregon's redrawn 4th Congressional District.
In the 1920’s, Oregon’s Klan Focused on Religion, Not Race
The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
thelundreport.org
Feds Will Penalize 21 Oregon Hospitals For High Readmissions
Twenty-one hospitals in Oregon will be penalized with reduced Medicare payments due to higher-than-expected readmission rates over the past few years, according to federal data compiled by Kaiser Health News. Those hospitals include some of the largest facilities in the state: Salem Hospital, Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland...
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon houseboat floats to Washington in wind storm
A Pacific Northwest windstorm was so powerful, it caused a houseboat moored on the Oregon side of the Columbia River to break loose and float to the Washington state side. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that nobody was inside when the home broke free from a marina in the 3300 block of NE Marine Drive, which appears to be near Troutdale.
These are the Oregon counties with the current highest COVID-19 infection rates
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oregon using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 11/8 – Search Warrants Served at Two Locations Near Cave Junction, Shady Cove City Leaders Under State Investigation, Election Day in Oregon
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. OSP SW Region DES and JMET Serve Search Warrants at Two Locations Near Cave Junction. On November 2, 2022, the Oregon State Police...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/7 – Suspected Hunting Accident on Lake Creek Road, 75-year-old Woman Arrested after 112 mph Pursuit on I-5 from Merlin to Ashland
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Responding to Suspected Hunting Accident, Victim in Hospital, Suspect Left Scene. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a...
Midterm Election 2022: Results from the top races in Oregon and Portland
Here are the results for the biggest Oregon races including the race for governor, Portland's charter reform and a statewide measure requiring permits for gun sales. The 2022 Midterm Election is here, and Oregonians will soon begin learning the outcomes of important races throughout our region. Voters are electing a new governor, choosing new federal representatives and deciding policy for hot topics like health care, gun control and Portland's government structure.
High wind warning issued for Portland area, NW Oregon, as ‘extreme’ rain continues into weekend
A high wind warning is in effect in the northwest Oregon coastal mountains, Estacada, Sandy and other parts of western Oregon until 11 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said an “extreme atmospheric river continues to impact the area with heavy rain and very windy conditions through tonight. Another round of heavier precipitation on tap for Sunday, with Cascade snow returning as snow levels drop behind the departing system.”
philomathnews.com
Lower-income Oregon veterans can sign up for free dental
The Oregon Health Authority is gearing up to launch a no-cost dental program for lower-income veterans. This month it opened the application process, and on Jan. 1 the program will launch. No one knows how many will sign up and qualify among Oregon’s 300,000 veterans but it could be thousands.
centraloregondaily.com
Central Oregon outpacing most of state in returning ballots; 1 day left
With a little more than 24 hours left before ballots are due in Oregon’s election, Central Oregon is outpacing the most of the state in terms of turning in their ballots. Ballots are due by 8:00 p.m. Tuesday in a drop box or postmarked anytime Tuesday. As of 11:30...
A tight congressional race in Oregon could signal the breadth of the GOP's reach
The contest in Oregon's new 6th Congressional District, once a blue stronghold, was recently rated a "toss-up" amid GOP gains.
Oregon governor’s race between Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan among those too close to call, results expected today
As expected, Tuesday’s general elections in Oregon resulted in several races that were too close to call. The delay on decisive results was caused by particularly hotly contested races in normally blue Oregon, extended deadlines for voters to turn in ballots and a few hiccups during vote counting. Here’s...
Comments / 0