Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Karen Bass and Rick Caruso Vie to Be Los Angeles‘ Next Mayor
Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are in a close battle to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, as voters proved highly divided over who is best equipped to tackle the city’s homelessness crisis. In early returns, the vote was split almost evenly, with Bass taking 50.4% to 49.6%...
Anya Taylor-Joy Makes a Blue Statement in Alexander McQueen Dress With Opera Gloves & Sharp Pumps at ‘The Menu’ UK Premiere
Anya Taylor-Joy arrived in bold blue style for the UK premiere of “The Menu” held at the BFI Southbank in London today. The Emmy-nominated actress appeared on the red carpet alongside her co-star Nicholaus Hault. Both Joy and Hault star in the comedy horror film, which focuses on a young couple who visits an exclusive destination restaurant on a remote island where the acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu, along with some shocking surprises. For the occasion, Joy wore an electric blue dress from Alexander McQueen’s spring 2023 collection. The garment included a plunging corset top with a sweetheart neckline...
‘Andor’ Episode 10 Recap: Escapism
Star Wars means a lot to me. The original film is the first movie I can remember watching, a copy taped off of CBS by my father, who carefully paused the recording to cut out the commercial breaks. I remember seeing Return of the Jedi in the theater at age 5. I had all the action figures I could get my hands on. My Millennium Falcon hangs from the ceiling in my children’s bedroom; my AT-AT passed into the possession of my niece. During my adolescence and teenage years, when nerd culture was a complete non-starter, I kept that love...
Lindsay Lohan Struts in NYC Rocking Vibrant Color-Blocked Suit—See the Photos
Lindsay Lohan made a statement in the streets of New York this week while on her way to appear as a guest on Good Morning America. The former child star, now 36, absolutely popped in a colorful patchwork suit while posing for paparazzi on Wednesday, Nov. 8 as as she headed into the GMA studio in New York City.
13 gifts for every 'What We Do In the Shadows' fan
Celebrate the FX original show with these vampy-campy gifts.
Luke Gulbranson Addresses His Drama With Craig Conover
The boys are fighting! Luke Gulbranson is addressing where he currently stands with Craig Conover following their big blowup on season 2 of Winter House. “I mean, he is who he is. I am who I am,” Luke told Us Weekly at BravoCon 2022. “You know, some people are friends and meant to be friends and some just aren’t.” However, Luke didn’t just stop there. “Craig is Craig. And I really don’t have an opinion [about him],” he finished.
Comments / 0