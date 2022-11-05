Read full article on original website
middlebury.edu
Men’s Soccer Earns NCAA Tournament At-Large Berth
The 20th-ranked Middlebury men's soccer team will make its fifth-straight NCAA Tournament appearance when it heads to Hoboken, New Jersey for regional contests hosted by Stevens Institute of Technology. The Panthers earned an at-large berth and will play Rowan in the opening round on November 12 at 3:30 p.m. at the DeBaun Athletic Complex.
UConn routs Division I newcomer Stonehill
UConn made sure Stonehill’s Division I debut was memorable — for all the wrong reasons. The Huskies held Stonehill to
Boys Soccer State Tournament Scoreboard: Five WMass team advance & more
No. 27 Chicopee Comp at No. 6 Melrose, 5 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Valley Craft Ales Revives a Wilmington Landmark With Beer, Pizza and Lodging
Compared with nearby Dover, Wilmington isn't exactly a ski town. But its main intersection sees plenty of traffic bound for Mount Snow and southern Vermont's other ski areas, all winter long. "You pretty much have to turn here to go to the mountain, unless you're on the back roads," Justin...
The Marshall Tucker Band to perform in Rutland
The Marshall Tucker Band will be performing live at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland, Vermont on Friday, February 24, 2023, starting at 8 p.m.
"Bat Cave" inside Massachusetts mountain provides critical power resource
NORTHFIELD – There is a cave hidden in the hills of Northfield Mountain. Inside is a power source that can light up hundreds of thousands of homes in New England in a matter of minutes.It may look like any normal lake, but this pond is so much more. At one time, the water at Northfield Mountain served as the world's largest battery. FirstLight Power gave WBZ-TV exclusive access to what they call "The Bat Cave," one of the largest biggest single sources of green energy in the northeast. The tunnel might remind you of the villain's lair in some James...
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
South Burlington break-in leads to police standoff
Authorities say Teilya Brunet of Burlington surrendered after a standoff lasting more than three hours.
Motorcyclist dies after Hoosick Falls crash
A crash into a telephone pole proved fatal for a motorcyclist in Hoosick Falls Monday afternoon.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 6, 2022 edition
Christopher C. Petrucci and Shari M. Petrucci to Dominic Kirchner II, trustee, and Azusa Realty Trust, trustee of, 323 Southwick St., $235,000. Cremilda L. Deoliveira to Katherine Pinkerman and Katherine E. Pinkerman, 1 Plantation Drive, Unit 1, $226,000.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating fatal shooting in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. — A person is dead following a deadly shooting in Rutland City. The Vermont State Police major crimes unit is assisting the Rutland Police Department in investigating a suspicious death that happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday. No one is in custody. Police said the shooting...
newportdispatch.com
Police pursuit ends in arrest in Hartford
HARTFORD — A 66-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested for DUI following an incident in Hartford on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a pursuit coming from New Hampshire into Vermont on I-89 at around 11:20 p.m. Police say the vehicle stopped for New Hampshire Troopers after approximately...
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash in Killington leads to charges
KILLINGTON — A 41-year-old woman was arrested for DUI following a crash in Killington on Saturday. The single-vehicle crash took place on East Mountain Road at around 12:00 p.m. Police identified the driver as Amanda Davies, of Killington. Through the course of the investigation, police say they observed several...
WNYT
Vermont motorcycle crash leads to DUI arrest
A serious motorcycle crash ended with a DUI arrest in Bennington County. Officers said this crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Pownal. An SUV was heading southbound when a tire blew off, say investigators. That caused the driver to swerve into the other lane, hitting a man on a motorcycle.
North Adams pizza restaurant closed due to flooding
Ramuntos Brick Oven Pizza in North Adams has been closed as of November 5 due to flooding within the restaurant. Ramuntos posted on its Facebook stating they have no idea what caused extensive damage to the restaurant or when they will be reopneing.
Burlington Bar Could Lose Permit Over Noise Complaint
Burlington city councilors will debate whether to revoke or suspend an entertainment permit for Orlando's Bar & Lounge after hearing complaints that the venue has repeatedly let bands play past permitted hours. The downtown bar is allowed to have live, amplified music on its outdoor patio until 10:30 p.m. on...
Massachusetts Born Celebrity’s Net Worth for 2022 is a Cool $400 Million
We have recently started a series of posts looking at Berkshire County and Massachusetts celebrities that have some pretty amazing net worths. In August, we kicked it off with Berkshire County resident James Taylor who has a pretty impressive net worth which you can read about by going here. Taylor...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Massachusetts
A Shrewsbury restaurant is being credited for having the best truck stop eats in Massachusetts. Love Food's full list of the best truck stop spots in every state is included below:. Alabama- Derailed Diner, Oasis Travel Center (Robertsdale) Alaska- Hilltop Truck Stop (Fairbanks) Arizona- Omar's Hi-Way Chef, Tucson Truck Terminal...
NECN
5 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized After Police Chase Through Multiple Mass. Towns
A police chase that started in Worcester and went through multiple Massachusetts towns on Sunday ended with the arrest of five minors, Worcester police said. Police said it all started when a Worcester police officer spotted an SUV with a license plate shared in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired.
WGME
Police: Intoxicated Massachusetts man arrested after multi-state chase
ENFIELD, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) – Police in New Hampshire say a man was arrested for driving under the influence after a drawn-out chase that ended in Vermont Thursday night. Police responded to reports of an erratic driver on I-89 near Lebanon around 11 p.m. Troopers say they tried to pull the driver over but he refused to stop, continuing along the highway slowly and crossing between lanes without signaling.
