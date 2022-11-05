ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

middlebury.edu

Men’s Soccer Earns NCAA Tournament At-Large Berth

The 20th-ranked Middlebury men's soccer team will make its fifth-straight NCAA Tournament appearance when it heads to Hoboken, New Jersey for regional contests hosted by Stevens Institute of Technology. The Panthers earned an at-large berth and will play Rowan in the opening round on November 12 at 3:30 p.m. at the DeBaun Athletic Complex.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
CBS Boston

"Bat Cave" inside Massachusetts mountain provides critical power resource

NORTHFIELD – There is a cave hidden in the hills of Northfield Mountain. Inside is a power source that can light up hundreds of thousands of homes in New England in a matter of minutes.It may look like any normal lake, but this pond is so much more. At one time, the water at Northfield Mountain served as the world's largest battery. FirstLight Power gave WBZ-TV exclusive access to what they call "The Bat Cave," one of the largest biggest single sources of green energy in the northeast. The tunnel might remind you of the villain's lair in some James...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigating fatal shooting in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. — A person is dead following a deadly shooting in Rutland City. The Vermont State Police major crimes unit is assisting the Rutland Police Department in investigating a suspicious death that happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday. No one is in custody. Police said the shooting...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police pursuit ends in arrest in Hartford

HARTFORD — A 66-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested for DUI following an incident in Hartford on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a pursuit coming from New Hampshire into Vermont on I-89 at around 11:20 p.m. Police say the vehicle stopped for New Hampshire Troopers after approximately...
HARTFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle crash in Killington leads to charges

KILLINGTON — A 41-year-old woman was arrested for DUI following a crash in Killington on Saturday. The single-vehicle crash took place on East Mountain Road at around 12:00 p.m. Police identified the driver as Amanda Davies, of Killington. Through the course of the investigation, police say they observed several...
KILLINGTON, VT
WNYT

Vermont motorcycle crash leads to DUI arrest

A serious motorcycle crash ended with a DUI arrest in Bennington County. Officers said this crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Pownal. An SUV was heading southbound when a tire blew off, say investigators. That caused the driver to swerve into the other lane, hitting a man on a motorcycle.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
sevendaysvt

Burlington Bar Could Lose Permit Over Noise Complaint

Burlington city councilors will debate whether to revoke or suspend an entertainment permit for Orlando's Bar & Lounge after hearing complaints that the venue has repeatedly let bands play past permitted hours. The downtown bar is allowed to have live, amplified music on its outdoor patio until 10:30 p.m. on...
BURLINGTON, VT
iheart.com

This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Shrewsbury restaurant is being credited for having the best truck stop eats in Massachusetts. Love Food's full list of the best truck stop spots in every state is included below:. Alabama- Derailed Diner, Oasis Travel Center (Robertsdale) Alaska- Hilltop Truck Stop (Fairbanks) Arizona- Omar's Hi-Way Chef, Tucson Truck Terminal...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

5 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized After Police Chase Through Multiple Mass. Towns

A police chase that started in Worcester and went through multiple Massachusetts towns on Sunday ended with the arrest of five minors, Worcester police said. Police said it all started when a Worcester police officer spotted an SUV with a license plate shared in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired.
WORCESTER, MA
WGME

Police: Intoxicated Massachusetts man arrested after multi-state chase

ENFIELD, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) – Police in New Hampshire say a man was arrested for driving under the influence after a drawn-out chase that ended in Vermont Thursday night. Police responded to reports of an erratic driver on I-89 near Lebanon around 11 p.m. Troopers say they tried to pull the driver over but he refused to stop, continuing along the highway slowly and crossing between lanes without signaling.
LEBANON, NH

