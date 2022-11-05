Man barricaded in Pleasantville home after violating restraining order

A Pleasantville man is barricaded inside a home in Pleasantville after violating a restraining order, police said.

Bryan Still is in the attic of the home, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said. Negotiations are ongoing.

The 1000 block of Kline Avenue is closed. Emergency medical services and county Emergency Response Team are on scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

Still had a violation of a restraining order in September, court records show.

