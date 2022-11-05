Read full article on original website
Related
Stone Cold Steve Austin Reveals He Lost A Shoe Deal Waiting For Nike
WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin recently took part in a shoe shopping special with Complex in which he discussed a variety of topics. Austin explained how he lost out on a shoe deal back in the day, and what shoes he wears now. You can...
WWE NXT Results for November 8, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT is presented from the WWE Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Follow along here for results of all the matches and noteworthy moments and keep refreshing for updates. Be sure to chat it up in the comments below and tell us your thoughts while watching this episode!
Chris Jericho Talks Calling Out Lamar Jackson On AEW Dynamite, More
AEW wrestler and current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho recently spoke with ESPN’s Sedano & Kap to talk about a variety of professional wrestling topics. The Ocho discussed the differences between himself and his on-screen character, and calling out Lamar Jackson on AEW Dynamite. You can check out some...
A New Match Announced For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
We’ve got a new match announced for this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The company announced on Monday that Axiom will face off against JD McDonagh on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT. You can check out the official announcement below:. Axiom is proving to be one of...
Wheeler Yuta: AEW Is “Absolutely Not” At War With WWE
AEW’s Wheeler Yuta has refuted the idea that All Elite Wrestling is at war with WWE. Since AEW was founded in 2019, the company has taken shots at WWE’s product, which WWE has done in return on occasion. During a recent appearance on MackMania, Yuta clarified that despite...
Nikki Cross Reacts To Botched WWE 24/7 Title Trash Can Segment On Raw
Nikki Cross isn’t letting her botched segment during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw get to her. On the show, Cross won the 24/7 Championship from Dana Brooke, marking the Scot’s 10th reign with the title. Backstage, Cross attempted to throw the title in the trash...
Lio Rush: ‘I Don’t Think AEW Knew Exactly What To Do With Me’
Lio Rush had a short tenure with AEW that began with his pay-per-view debut at Double Or Nothing in 2021. His contract with AEW expired in February 2022, and he became a free agent. Rush’s Twitter response to AEW President Tony Khan’s controversial statement on New Year’s Eve 2021 led to his contract not being renewed.
WWE Survivor Series Gets First WarGames Match
The first WarGames match was announced for Survivor Series 2022 on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW. It was announced that Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss will team up against Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Nikki Cross. While Damage CTRL has one spot left to fill on their team, the trio of Belair, Asuka, and Bliss still have two more partners to find.
Update On WWE’s Plans To Return To Saudi Arabia
WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia was an incredible success. A new report has some news about when the company will be returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. According to a new report from Pwinsider, the current plan is for WWE to return in May...
The Producers For Last Night’s Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed
You can check out a complete list of producers from this week’s episode of WWE RAW below, courtesy of Fightful:. * Jamie Noble produced the Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle match. * Adam Pearce produced the Cedric Alexander vs. Baron Corbin match. * Jason Jordan produced all...
Nick Aldis Teases Joining WWE – Feud With Karrion Kross After NWA Exit
Nick Aldis has teased that he could soon be part of WWE after handing in his notice with the NWA. Aldis, a two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, joined the promotion in 2017 and has been arguably the promotion’s top star. Within the last week, Aldis has confirmed that he...
Impact Wrestling News – Bully Ray, Samoa Joe, Zicky Dice, Kevin Nash, Sting, More
Impact Wrestling posted the following Digital Exclusive featuring Bully Ray & Zicky Dice:. Impact Wrestling posted a video of PJ Black’s recent promo. You can check that out below:. Impact Wrestling posted the following video today, looking at Samoa Joe’s TNA Wrestling debut:. “The Samoan Submission Machine arrives...
Candice LeRae Says Becky Lynch Set A High-Bar For WWE Return After Pregnancy
WWE RAW Superstar Candice LeRae has spoken about the high bar set by Becky Lynch for new mothers returning to wrestling. LeRae, who gave birth to her and Johnny Gargano’s first child Quill earlier this year, returned in September as part of the RAW roster. Lynch’s first reign as...
Ric Flair Blasts WWE For Inducting ‘Bully’ JBL Into The Hall Of Fame
Ric Flair has called out WWE for allowing the induction of John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield into the Hall of Fame despite his history of alleged bullying. JBL has faced accusations of bullying for years, with stars including Mark Henry, Matt Hardy, Daivari, Ivory, and others all having called him a bully in interviews.
Vince McMahon Wanted An Exploding Death Match In WWE
WWE has often been criticized for being too ‘safe’ compared to alternatives in wrestling, but Vince McMahon reportedly approved an exploding death match in 2006. McMahon is no stranger to competing in violent matches, including a Ladder match (King of the Ring 1999) Hell in a Cell (Unforgiven 2006), and bled buckets in a Buried Alive match (Survivor Series 2003.)
MJF Added To The Cast Of “The Iron Claw” Movie
Deadline is reporting that MJF has joined the cast of “The Iron Claw.” This will be MJF’s first feature film. It’s unclear what role the AEW star will play. The movie is written and directed by Sean Durkin, and it’s slated to be financed and produced by A24. The film will be about The Von Erichs, an iconic wrestling family in Texas.
Nick Aldis Suspended By The NWA, Pulled From Hard Times 3 PPV
On Sunday, former NWA World Champion Nick Aldis announced that he was giving notice to the National Wrestling Alliance ahead of his contract expiring. The promotion announced today that Aldis is now suspended. NWA COO Joe Calli confirmed that Aldis is under contract through December 31. Aldis was scheduled to...
Bandido Officially Signs With AEW
According to a report from F4WOnline, Bandido has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling. The contract is now official, as pen was put to paper recently. Bandido faced off against Chris Jericho on the September 28th episode of AEW Dynamite. At the time, he was offered a contract with the company. WWE also had an offer on the table.
Austin Theory Breaks Silence After Failed MITB Cash-In On WWE RAW
Austin Theory has taken to Twitter to comment after his failed Money in the Bank cash-in on Monday Night RAW this week. Theory attempted to cash in for the United States Title on Seth Rollins after the latter had been attacked by Bobby Lashley. However, Lashley got involved during the...
MLW Owner Recalls Having Met With WWE About A Potential Partnership On Lucha Underground
MLW President Court Bauer recently spoke on AdFreeShows’ The Insiders about meeting with WWE officials to discuss a potential partnership with Lucha Underground and why it ultimately didn’t happen. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On meeting with WWE over Lucha Underground: “I set...
