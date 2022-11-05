ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

austinmonthly.com

This Austin Restaurant Had a Pet Alligator Named Charlie

On a spring morning in 1964, a municipal dog catcher hovered over UT’s Littlefield Fountain, net in hand, while an elusive 4-foot-long alligator scuttled underneath the algae-filled water. Reports hinted that it belonged to a fraternity, but when nobody claimed the reptile, police planned on dropping him off at a zoo. That is until restaurateur Ralph Moreland showed up at the station ready to adopt.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

New maritime-themed bar, boutique and more San Marcos business news

The Native Blends opened at 309 N. Edward Gary St., San Marcos, in September. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Aquarium on the Square, a maritime-themed bar, opened in August at 126 S. Guadalupe St., San Marcos. The Aquarium on the Square features signature Fish Bowl drinks similar to its counterpart on Sixth Street in Austin with shareable cocktail bowls for two, three, and four or more drinkers with sizes dubbed Snapper, Marlin and Great White, respectively. 512-499-8003. www.aquariumonthesquare.com.
SAN MARCOS, TX
101x.com

Birria Queen of Austin

We introduce you to the Birria Queen of Austin who makes THE BEST Birria (plus a lot of other fun items). Check her out and order your own on her Instagram: @birriaqueenllc.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Headed to WurstFest? These are some of the must try eats

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX – It’s that time of year again. The 10-day festival incorporates live music, dancing, and food, all celebrating German culture. Wurstfest, which is held in New Braunfels, has been drawing in crowds since 1961, when it started as a festival to honor sausage. Since then, thousands of people visit daily to enjoy the festival’s sights, sounds and good eats.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Mac & Cheese Festival set for Nov. 13

If you love macaroni and cheese, this is the event for you. Austin-area chefs will be dishing out tasty mac & grilled cheese offerings at the event, set for Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Lantana Place Shopping Center. Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow gets all the cheesy details from Chef Hayden Walker, editor in chief of Austin Food Magazine.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Israel and Watson will head to a December runoff in the race to elect Austin's next mayor

More than half of Austin voters could not agree on one candidate to be the city’s next mayor, so voters will return to the polls in a month to determine the winner. Celia Israel had 40% of the vote and Kirk Watson had 35%, according to unofficial results. Because both are just shy of the more than 50% of votes needed to secure office, the two will face off in a runoff election Dec. 13.
AUSTIN, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hutto, TX

Hutto is a tiny city in Williamson County, Texas, in the Austin-Round metropolitan area. As a suburb of busy Austin, Hutton is a residential city that is generally peaceful and laid-back. Hence, many attractions and activities in Hutto involve community activities, parks, and amusement. If you’re visiting Austin, Hutto has...
HUTTO, TX
atasteofkoko.com

7 Best Spots For High Tea In Austin

High tea in Austin, Texas, is a must-try experience for any tea lover. With a wide range of afternoon tea menus to choose from, there is something to suit every taste and preference. From classic afternoon tea offerings like finger sandwiches and scones to more unique items like chocolate fondue and champagne cocktails, the options are truly endless. Choose s light tea or a full tea menu and use high tea as a celebration for special occasions.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Cat of the Weekend: Atari at Austin Pets Alive

A complete cuddlebug, six-year-old Atari is looking for a family to shower with affection. He is very relaxed, very chill, and is a great companion. Austin Pets Alive says he is very "go with the flow" and would probably be fine in a home with other cats, dogs and even kids. Atari is available at APA!'s Town Lake Adoption Center.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

It'Sugar relocating to bigger location in Northwest Austin

It'Sugar, a retail chain carrying oversized candy, will move into a bigger location to offer greater variety of candy. (Courtesy Pablo Mason/It'Sugar) It’Sugar, a retail chain offering classic and oversized candy, apparel, accessories and novelty gifts at 11621 Rock Rose Ave., Ste. 100, Austin, will move to a bigger 4,000-square-foot location across the street next to Hat Creek Burgers in early January. The new space will carry everything the existing location carries with more candy. 737-292-2272. www.itsugar.com.
AUSTIN, TX
soulciti.com

Austin Area Black-Owned Med and Wellness Spa

“Wellness starts in the mind and begins with how we feel about ourselves. I believe our bodies are a work of Art and here at Le’Body we help to maintain the masterpiece”, says Karen Loveless, CEO of Le’Body Med Spa & Wellness,. 0. Located in Manor, Le’Body...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

This Guyanese Chef Brings Vibrant Caribbean Flavors to Austin

Dining at East Austin Caribbean restaurant Canje is just like hanging out with head chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph. Both experiences are welcoming, warm hugs full of buzzing energy. The restaurant will entice you with its joyful vibes, diverse crowd, and delectable takes on homey Caribbean food unlike any other in the city (never forget the roti order), and Bristol-Joseph himself will woo you with his charm and zest for culture, connection, and making damn good food.
AUSTIN, TX

