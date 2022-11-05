Read full article on original website
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Hill Country Studios selects former Netflix executive Kevin Bar as COO
The studio will begin construction in early 2023.
austinmonthly.com
This Austin Restaurant Had a Pet Alligator Named Charlie
On a spring morning in 1964, a municipal dog catcher hovered over UT’s Littlefield Fountain, net in hand, while an elusive 4-foot-long alligator scuttled underneath the algae-filled water. Reports hinted that it belonged to a fraternity, but when nobody claimed the reptile, police planned on dropping him off at a zoo. That is until restaurateur Ralph Moreland showed up at the station ready to adopt.
New maritime-themed bar, boutique and more San Marcos business news
The Native Blends opened at 309 N. Edward Gary St., San Marcos, in September. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Aquarium on the Square, a maritime-themed bar, opened in August at 126 S. Guadalupe St., San Marcos. The Aquarium on the Square features signature Fish Bowl drinks similar to its counterpart on Sixth Street in Austin with shareable cocktail bowls for two, three, and four or more drinkers with sizes dubbed Snapper, Marlin and Great White, respectively. 512-499-8003. www.aquariumonthesquare.com.
101x.com
Birria Queen of Austin
We introduce you to the Birria Queen of Austin who makes THE BEST Birria (plus a lot of other fun items). Check her out and order your own on her Instagram: @birriaqueenllc.
Dave and Buster’s to Open Significant New Location in Austin
The upcoming development is significant both in terms of estimated cost—$3,609,602—and its size of 22,983 square feet.
KSAT 12
Headed to WurstFest? These are some of the must try eats
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX – It’s that time of year again. The 10-day festival incorporates live music, dancing, and food, all celebrating German culture. Wurstfest, which is held in New Braunfels, has been drawing in crowds since 1961, when it started as a festival to honor sausage. Since then, thousands of people visit daily to enjoy the festival’s sights, sounds and good eats.
Local workers hired by MVP Event Staffing for F1 say they haven’t been paid
Some of the people working with a contractor at the Formula 1 Grand Prix race say they still haven't been paid.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Sports All-Star Game jersey presentation New Braunfels Canyon players
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to New Braunfels Canyon high schools Xayvion Noland and Daniel Perez as they will represent Team Black in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday, January 7th.
VIA 313 Pizzeria to Open Kyle Location
The chain has been recognized by food outlets such as Pizza Today, Food Network, and Food & Wine for its “Built Right” pizza, constructed carefully from scratch.
fox7austin.com
Austin Mac & Cheese Festival set for Nov. 13
If you love macaroni and cheese, this is the event for you. Austin-area chefs will be dishing out tasty mac & grilled cheese offerings at the event, set for Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Lantana Place Shopping Center. Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow gets all the cheesy details from Chef Hayden Walker, editor in chief of Austin Food Magazine.
Report: Homes in white Austin neighborhoods worth more than in communities of color
AUSTIN, Texas — A new report released on Wednesday finds homes in majority white Austin neighborhoods are appraised at triple the amount when compared to homes in minority-majority neighborhoods. This report looked at homes with comparable amenities like schools, supermarkets, transportation, income levels, crime rate and housing plans, among other things.
kut.org
Israel and Watson will head to a December runoff in the race to elect Austin's next mayor
More than half of Austin voters could not agree on one candidate to be the city’s next mayor, so voters will return to the polls in a month to determine the winner. Celia Israel had 40% of the vote and Kirk Watson had 35%, according to unofficial results. Because both are just shy of the more than 50% of votes needed to secure office, the two will face off in a runoff election Dec. 13.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hutto, TX
Hutto is a tiny city in Williamson County, Texas, in the Austin-Round metropolitan area. As a suburb of busy Austin, Hutton is a residential city that is generally peaceful and laid-back. Hence, many attractions and activities in Hutto involve community activities, parks, and amusement. If you’re visiting Austin, Hutto has...
atasteofkoko.com
7 Best Spots For High Tea In Austin
High tea in Austin, Texas, is a must-try experience for any tea lover. With a wide range of afternoon tea menus to choose from, there is something to suit every taste and preference. From classic afternoon tea offerings like finger sandwiches and scones to more unique items like chocolate fondue and champagne cocktails, the options are truly endless. Choose s light tea or a full tea menu and use high tea as a celebration for special occasions.
Meta reverses plan to occupy 66-story downtown Austin skyscraper
The tech conglomerate will sublease its space at Sixth and Guadalupe.
fox7austin.com
Cat of the Weekend: Atari at Austin Pets Alive
A complete cuddlebug, six-year-old Atari is looking for a family to shower with affection. He is very relaxed, very chill, and is a great companion. Austin Pets Alive says he is very "go with the flow" and would probably be fine in a home with other cats, dogs and even kids. Atari is available at APA!'s Town Lake Adoption Center.
It'Sugar relocating to bigger location in Northwest Austin
It'Sugar, a retail chain carrying oversized candy, will move into a bigger location to offer greater variety of candy. (Courtesy Pablo Mason/It'Sugar) It’Sugar, a retail chain offering classic and oversized candy, apparel, accessories and novelty gifts at 11621 Rock Rose Ave., Ste. 100, Austin, will move to a bigger 4,000-square-foot location across the street next to Hat Creek Burgers in early January. The new space will carry everything the existing location carries with more candy. 737-292-2272. www.itsugar.com.
soulciti.com
Austin Area Black-Owned Med and Wellness Spa
“Wellness starts in the mind and begins with how we feel about ourselves. I believe our bodies are a work of Art and here at Le’Body we help to maintain the masterpiece”, says Karen Loveless, CEO of Le’Body Med Spa & Wellness,. 0. Located in Manor, Le’Body...
Yelp: The Skylark Lounge in east Austin named best dive bar in Texas
The top dive bar in Texas can be found in east Austin, according to Yelp.
Eater
This Guyanese Chef Brings Vibrant Caribbean Flavors to Austin
Dining at East Austin Caribbean restaurant Canje is just like hanging out with head chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph. Both experiences are welcoming, warm hugs full of buzzing energy. The restaurant will entice you with its joyful vibes, diverse crowd, and delectable takes on homey Caribbean food unlike any other in the city (never forget the roti order), and Bristol-Joseph himself will woo you with his charm and zest for culture, connection, and making damn good food.
