ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

A Closer Look: Ever Seen This Before?

We had a play during the Akron Buchtel at Northwest playoff game Friday night that all four of us on the broadcast agreed we had never seen before. Let me explain what happened. Buchtel was preparing to punt from their own territory when the long snapper sent the ball well over the punter’s head. As the punter retreated to recover the ball, he noticed the Northwest defenders closing in on him. Not wanting to give the ball to the Indians just outside the goalline, he decided to kick the ball out of the endzone. We had seen players kick or bat the ball out of the endzone before but only while in the endzone. This happened outside the endzone, at about the 6 yard line, and the ball travelled into and through the endzone.
AKRON, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Portage County, OH

Portage County, an area that covers approximately 500 square miles, has a mix of rural and urban lifestyles. It is in the Northeastern side of Ohio, about 30 miles south of Cleveland. Numerous open and recreational spaces can be seen within the county. Members of the community will welcome you...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

ELECTION 2022: All the Stark Issues, Pass or Fail

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – When it came to money issues, inflation didn’t seem to impact voters. In additional to all renewal levies passing in the county, the Massillon Museum 1.5 mill levy and Lawrence Township 1.25 mill police levy passed. A Pike Township road levy...
MASSILLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Lorain County general election results for November 8, 2022

Here are the latest unofficial election results for Lorain County’s November 8, 2022 general election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Lorain County Board of Elections website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results.
wqkt.com

Ashland-area Amish men fined for violating Ohio’s new buggy safety law

Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were recently fined for violating Ohio’s buggy safety law. The law, which went into effect at the end of August, requires all animal-drawn buggies to display a yellow flashing light while they are being operated on public roadways. Violating the law is a minor misdemeanor punishable by up to a $150 fine. The vast majority of the 11 men in Ashland County pleaded no contest to the charge, citing their religious beliefs, and left their fines unpaid.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio Lottery sells $1 million Powerball ticket

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — While not a record-setting winner, one person who purchased a Powerball ticket in Ohio is $1 million richer!. The Ohio Lottery says a ticket matching all five of the winning Powerball drawing numbers, without the Powerball, was sold at Get Go #3431 in Lakewood, Ohio. The...
LAKEWOOD, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Four fugitives on this week’s Most Wanted List from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford, Alabama, areas.
MANSFIELD, OH
iheart.com

Beach Boys at EJ Thomas Hall

The Grammy® Award-winning and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, THE BEACH BOYS bring their iconic Southern Californian sound to Akron for their 2022 holiday tour featuring The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra. Showtime is set for 7:30 P.M. at EJ Thomas Hall on Saturday, December 10th! To purchase tickets to the show click HERE!
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy