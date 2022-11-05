Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Family Dollar Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergNorwalk, OH
Related
whbc.com
Playoff Locations: Massillon, Lake, Canton South, West Branch & Our Coverage
Here are the days, times and locations for the area high school football teams still alive in the OHSAA Playoffs. Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m. 1 Massillon (10-1) vs. 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field LISTEN @WHBCSPORTS.COM. 2 Lake (11-1) vs. 3...
whbc.com
A Closer Look: Ever Seen This Before?
We had a play during the Akron Buchtel at Northwest playoff game Friday night that all four of us on the broadcast agreed we had never seen before. Let me explain what happened. Buchtel was preparing to punt from their own territory when the long snapper sent the ball well over the punter’s head. As the punter retreated to recover the ball, he noticed the Northwest defenders closing in on him. Not wanting to give the ball to the Indians just outside the goalline, he decided to kick the ball out of the endzone. We had seen players kick or bat the ball out of the endzone before but only while in the endzone. This happened outside the endzone, at about the 6 yard line, and the ball travelled into and through the endzone.
Fiesta Dinnerware opening new outlet store in Ohio
A West Virginia-based company is opening a new outlet store location in Ohio this month.
cleveland19.com
$1 million ticket sold in Northeast Ohio during record-breaking Powerball draw
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Somebody who bought a Powerball ticket in Northeast Ohio is $1 million richer. A ticket matching five regular numbers was sold at a GetGo gas station in Lakewood for the Nov. 7 drawing, which was actually delayed nearly 10 hours due to a processing issue, according to Powerball officials.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Portage County, OH
Portage County, an area that covers approximately 500 square miles, has a mix of rural and urban lifestyles. It is in the Northeastern side of Ohio, about 30 miles south of Cleveland. Numerous open and recreational spaces can be seen within the county. Members of the community will welcome you...
Larry Csonka recalls NE Ohio upbringing in fascinating new book, ‘Head On’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Larry Csonka had many roads to take in life. The one he usually took was pretty direct: Head down, find the hole, run through. There were other ones, though, including the dirt road he lived near growing up in Stow. “I grew up in between two,...
whbc.com
ELECTION 2022: All the Stark Issues, Pass or Fail
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – When it came to money issues, inflation didn’t seem to impact voters. In additional to all renewal levies passing in the county, the Massillon Museum 1.5 mill levy and Lawrence Township 1.25 mill police levy passed. A Pike Township road levy...
CBS News
Norton High School's athletic trainer saves life after football game
Kathryn "Kat" Sevigny saved the life of the official timekeeper, who collapsed from an apparent heart attack. WBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports.
WLWT 5
Shania Twain bringing her 'Queen of Me' tour to Ohio, Indiana
Country pop star Shania Twain is going on tour in 2023, and she is bringing her show to Ohio and Indiana. Her tour, titled "Queen of Me," is coming to the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls on June 30 and the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on July 15.
Lorain County general election results for November 8, 2022
Here are the latest unofficial election results for Lorain County’s November 8, 2022 general election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Lorain County Board of Elections website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results.
wqkt.com
Ashland-area Amish men fined for violating Ohio’s new buggy safety law
Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were recently fined for violating Ohio’s buggy safety law. The law, which went into effect at the end of August, requires all animal-drawn buggies to display a yellow flashing light while they are being operated on public roadways. Violating the law is a minor misdemeanor punishable by up to a $150 fine. The vast majority of the 11 men in Ashland County pleaded no contest to the charge, citing their religious beliefs, and left their fines unpaid.
WLWT 5
Ohio Lottery sells $1 million Powerball ticket
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — While not a record-setting winner, one person who purchased a Powerball ticket in Ohio is $1 million richer!. The Ohio Lottery says a ticket matching all five of the winning Powerball drawing numbers, without the Powerball, was sold at Get Go #3431 in Lakewood, Ohio. The...
crawfordcountynow.com
Four fugitives on this week’s Most Wanted List from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford, Alabama, areas.
Avon man under federal criminal investigation tied to marijuana business that swindled investors of $14 million, records say
CLEVELAND, Ohio— An Avon man is the focus of a federal criminal investigation in Michigan tied to his role in a marijuana business that authorities said swindled investors out of some $14 million. Sean K. Williams, 51, is the “target” of the probe into Pure Organic Entities, according to...
Medical Mutual will leave downtown Cleveland headquarters in favor of former American Greetings site in Brooklyn
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Medical Mutual of Ohio has decided to leave its downtown Cleveland headquarters, opting to move all its Northeast Ohio employees to Brooklyn in 2023. In an email to employees, the insurance company said that in January it would start to move workers in phases.
Speeding motorcyclist killed in Akron crash: police
A 41-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into the side of a Subaru, according to police.
Troopers pursue multiple vehicles on I-71: I-Team
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a high-speed pursuit that involved several vehicles.
Teen arrested with gun on Akron neighborhood street
A 17-year-old has been arrested after he was spotted walking down an Akron neighborhood street with a loaded gun.
Neighbors in retirement community blast new owners for doubling HOA fee
Navarre Village residents told News 5 they weren’t given notice the neighborhood’s homeowners association fees would more than double under new ownership.
iheart.com
Beach Boys at EJ Thomas Hall
The Grammy® Award-winning and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, THE BEACH BOYS bring their iconic Southern Californian sound to Akron for their 2022 holiday tour featuring The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra. Showtime is set for 7:30 P.M. at EJ Thomas Hall on Saturday, December 10th! To purchase tickets to the show click HERE!
Comments / 0