Read full article on original website
Related
topdogtips.com
Recipe: Simple 5 Ingredient Homemade Dog Food
Experts in canine nutrition will tell you that homemade dog food is the only way to provide your pet with the exact nutrition that he needs. When done properly, making homemade meals allows you to provide your pet with a diet that meets his needs through every life stage. This simple homemade food won't be appropriate for all dogs, but your veterinarian can help you add supplements or additional ingredients to cater the recipe to your pup's needs.
wpgxfox28.com
Chicken, Broccoli & Rice Casserole
Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/chicken-broccoli-and-rice-casserole. There are some flavor combinations that are absolutely irresistible. And chicken, broccoli and rice are a comfort food favorite. We’ve taken all of these favorite ingredients, and stirred them together into a wildly simple casserole that is so quick and so easy to make, you’ll want...
pethelpful.com
Donut-Stealing Cat Has Completely Stolen Our Hearts
Show us a box of fresh donuts and we all turn into Homer Simpson. Mmmmm.. donuts. And, according to this video posted by TikTok user @MandyFishy, so do cats. Well, at least their cat, who has absconded with a delicious looking donut and has zero interest in giving it up.
pethelpful.com
Stray Cat's Loving Way of Thanking Woman for Feeding Him Is So Special
As animal lovers, we always go out of our way to help animals that may need assistance when we encounter them. Whether it's helping a lost dog track down their owner or nursing an injured bird back to health, we'll be there. One woman helped a stray cat with acquiring some food, and the result is amazing.
lovemeow.com
Kitten Comes to Family for a Second Chance and is Now Obsessed with Their Dog
A kitten came to a family for a second chance, and is now obsessed with their dog. Sylvester the tuxedo kitten was rescued along with his feline family by Little Wanderers NYC. Volunteers saw his tender caring heart for other animals from the moment he arrived. Out of all the...
Homemade bread from sourdough starter
Yesterday, I wrote an article to tell you how I make a simple sourdough starter. Today, I wanted to share one of my favorite bread recipes that uses part of the starter. When I make homemade bread, I usually always brush my bread dough with an egg wash, or melted butter. For this specific bread recipe, I prefer to use the egg wash, but either works great. However, if you prefer a buttery crust, you'll want to use melted butter.
topdogtips.com
Is Dog Daycare Good For Dogs?
Are you curious about doggy daycare? Are you wondering if is dog daycare good for dogs?. In this blog, we'll discuss if daycare is good for dogs. Spoiler alert, the answer depends on a lot of factors. There are a lot of things to consider to ensure that your pup...
Extra Moist Butter Cake Recipe
When it's so easy to make a cake from a box mix, why would you go through the trouble of making one from scratch? Well, because cakes made from scratch really aren't all that difficult, either, as long as you have the right recipe to follow to ensure that they come out with the proper texture. Recipe developer Ting Dalton describes this sponge-type cake as " springy, moist, [and] sweet." She likes to cut it in very small pieces, though she admits "it's impossible just to have a few."
pawesome.net
Cute Australian Shepherd Puppy Is Telling His Mom All About It
Australian Shepherd puppies are too cute. We all know how cute puppies are, but a howling puppy is amazing to see. The Aussies Doing Things 2 TikTok account uploaded a funny video of an Australian Shepherd puppy. The pup seems to be enjoying returning to the wild with its human mom keeping the conversation going. This is why we love Australian Shepherd puppies.
pethelpful.com
Cute Video of Cats Saying 'Hey' Is the Pick-Me-Up We Need
Sometimes you just come across a video that makes you inexplicably happy and you're not sure why. This, my friends, is that sort of video. Maybe you're not having a super great day today. Maybe you burnt your toast this morning. Maybe you spilled a cup of coffee all over yourself. Maybe some dummy cut you off in traffic.
Easy fall dinner recipe for apple sausage stuffed butternut squash
Apple sausage stuffed butternut squash recipe from Lisa Bryan of Downshiftology.
I tried tofu cat litter – here's what happened
When asked to try tofu cat litter on my cat, Nova, I immediately thought, “what's tofu cat litter?”. Having never even heard of it before, I imagined seeing large chunks of bean curd sitting in a tray, believing no cat would ever take well to it. It just seemed a little far out; slightly off-beat.
pethelpful.com
Blind, Toothless Cat Bringing Mom a 'Present' Breaks Our Hearts
Both the gorgeous cats owned by TikTok user @Moetblindcat are blind. Moet is also missing his teeth. Both cats were rescued and treated after being horribly neglected and having the flu. Now they live a safe and happy life, and their blindness doesn't keep them from showing each other the sweetest affections.
pethelpful.com
Naughty Kitten Gets Put in 'Sweater Jail' and It's the Coziest Punishment
Ask any kitten owner what it's like raising these little floofs and they will tell you it's just a beautiful time filled with cuddles and purrs and sweet little naps with your new baby. Until these tiny cuddle demons decide to eat the houseplants or knock over every glass on the counter or scratch up all the furniture.
pethelpful.com
New Foster Kitten's Adorable Transformation Is Too Good to Miss
One thing we will never get tired of seeing is the transformation that takes place when a stray cat or kitten finds its way into a new home, shelter, or foster care. We love seeing the beautiful change that some kindness, shelter, food, warmth, and hygiene can do to a homeless animal.
The Daily South
Emeril's Maple-Butter Corn Muffins
You’re probably familiar with Emeril Lagasse. From TV to restaurants, the New Orleans transplant and chef has been a staple in our living rooms and kitchens for decades. This recipe for his simple and savory corn muffins will get not just you, but your kids in the kitchen. It comes from Emeril’s Culinary Garden and Teaching Kitchen, a program consisting of six teaching kitchens and edible schoolyards his foundation funds across the country that give kids access to fresh food and the opportunity to learn about how it is grown.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Unconventional Sleeping Positions Are Too Funny to Miss
One of the joys of being a cat owner is finding so many opportunities to just laugh at what utter weirdos cats can be. One of the most bizarre things cats do is sleep in just the weirdest positions. Just ask cat owner and TikTok user @Miesthecat who posted this hilarious video of all the bonkers sleep positions he finds his cat in.
thecountrycook.net
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Reaction to Mom Adopting Him a 'Buddy' Is Just the Best
Having a dog might be one of life's most rewarding experiences, but it only gets better when you add another pet to the equation. It's like giving your fur baby a little sibling! For the adorable family on @kreng.delacreme's TikTok account, the addition of a new furry friend couldn't have gone any better.
12tomatoes.com
Chicken and Biscuits Casserole
Want a comforting dinner that never fails to please? Chicken and Dumplings is always here for you. Want a version of it that makes your life incredibly easy? Well, I give you this Chicken and Biscuits Casserole. It uses a couple of kitchen shortcuts so it’s super simple to throw together but every bit as comforting and tasty as a dish that took you much longer to make. Easy and delicious weeknights are yours to be had!
Comments / 0