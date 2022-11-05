ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Niner Times

Opinion: We should advocate for sustainability on campus

UNC Charlotte hosted the Charlotte Youth Climate Change symposium, bringing together faculty, students and community members to advocate for a climate-healthy Charlotte on Nov. 4. Dr. Mike Lizotte, our University Sustainability Officer, spoke on his role in supporting sustainable and cost-effective infrastructure decisions that the university could make. For example, reusing the material of old buildings or using timed lighting in rooms. However, it can not and should not be just faculty advocating these ideas. Being sustainable is crucial, and we, as students, must educate ourselves and advocate for sustainable projects on campus.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Rise in incidents with unruly parents has school officials concerned

CHARLOTTE — From violent fights to attacking bus drivers, school officials say there’s an alarming trend of parents behaving badly this year. “Just in the last few months that we’ve been back in session, we have seen an uptick in parents that have approached the driver, and in most cases, it’s to try to confront another student,” said Adam Johnson, Executive Director of Transportation for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Light Artist No Longer Involved In Attraction, Questions Ethics Of USNWC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The very popular Lights trail at U.S. National Whitewater Center is going to look a lot different this year or at least the original artist hopes it does. Meredith Connelly is the artist responsible for illuminating the half-mile walking trail that’s been a big hit in the community since it’s beginning in 2018.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Family speaks about decision to sell iconic west Charlotte Dairy Queen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Derrick Walters and his family members have been operating the Dairy Queen on Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte for decades. Running the business has truly been a family affair. Walters, now a middle-aged man, said some of his earliest memories center around the Dairy Queen location...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

How Long Do Mums Live?

CHARLOTTE – It’s a good question and one that often comes up in the fall, when garden centers are full of beautiful, flowering pots of them. Mums, also known as Chrysanthemums, can be divided into two distinct categories: garden and floral. These two varieties are bred with different goals in mind, and this results in very different lifespans.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Edge On The Clock: What Liking Cats Says About You

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you prefer cats to dogs, that could say a lot about your personality. In a new study, psychologists found that people who gravitate towards cats for comfort are often more emotional by nature. The study suggests more emotional people may be more attuned to a cat’s subtle behaviors. The psychologists say they are conducting more research to see if cats could be as effective as dogs in service and comfort roles.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

Featured Practice: SouthEnd Dentistry

“A major part of our comprehensive philosophy is not only to treat the issue, but treat the root of the issue as well. Our goal is to get our patients established on preventive maintenance and stability after addressing their health concerns.”. Since 2009, SouthEnd Dentistry has built a reputation for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
onekindesign.com

Tour a warm and inviting home in North Carolina with inspiring details

This wonderfully designed home by Pike Properties features inviting curb appeal and luminous living spaces, located in Charlotte, North Carolina. Encompassing a 3,975 square-foot floor plan layout, there are four bedrooms and three bathrooms in this incredibly desirable residence. From the exterior facade, this home pushes design to a whole...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Union County Sheriff: Parent Brings Gun To School Campus

MARVIN, N.C. — Deputies say that they were called to a dispute between parents about child custody when a firearm fell to the ground. Officials state that the incident happened at Marvin Elementary School’s soccer field over the weekend and that the gun allegedly belonged to Paul Mobley, 28 of Charlotte.
UNION COUNTY, NC
Niner Times

Midas Magazine and Nova Literary-Arts Magazine receive national recognition

At the MediaFest22 convention in Washington D.C., UNC Charlotte's Midas Magazine and Nova Literary-Arts Magazine each received national recognition for their 2021-22 publications. Both publications won design Pinnacle Awards from the College Media Association (CMA) and were honored in the Associated Collegiate Press (ACP) Best of Show Awards. For the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

CATS pushes to move uptown bus station underground

The Charlotte Area Transit System said Monday that the best option for a new uptown bus station is to build it underground — in line with the original plan proposed by a private developer. A private developer, Charlotte-based White Point Partners, wants to move the bus station on Trade...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

SC DHEC Concerned about Lake Wylie Cove

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 News) – The state DHEC office sending out a water advisory, they are concerned about one cove on Lake Wylie that they say has harmful algae. Here is the detailed release. “COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today...
YORK COUNTY, SC

