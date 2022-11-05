Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Opinion: We should advocate for sustainability on campus
UNC Charlotte hosted the Charlotte Youth Climate Change symposium, bringing together faculty, students and community members to advocate for a climate-healthy Charlotte on Nov. 4. Dr. Mike Lizotte, our University Sustainability Officer, spoke on his role in supporting sustainable and cost-effective infrastructure decisions that the university could make. For example, reusing the material of old buildings or using timed lighting in rooms. However, it can not and should not be just faculty advocating these ideas. Being sustainable is crucial, and we, as students, must educate ourselves and advocate for sustainable projects on campus.
Rise in incidents with unruly parents has school officials concerned
CHARLOTTE — From violent fights to attacking bus drivers, school officials say there’s an alarming trend of parents behaving badly this year. “Just in the last few months that we’ve been back in session, we have seen an uptick in parents that have approached the driver, and in most cases, it’s to try to confront another student,” said Adam Johnson, Executive Director of Transportation for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
wccbcharlotte.com
Light Artist No Longer Involved In Attraction, Questions Ethics Of USNWC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The very popular Lights trail at U.S. National Whitewater Center is going to look a lot different this year or at least the original artist hopes it does. Meredith Connelly is the artist responsible for illuminating the half-mile walking trail that’s been a big hit in the community since it’s beginning in 2018.
WBTV
Family speaks about decision to sell iconic west Charlotte Dairy Queen
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Derrick Walters and his family members have been operating the Dairy Queen on Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte for decades. Running the business has truly been a family affair. Walters, now a middle-aged man, said some of his earliest memories center around the Dairy Queen location...
How Long Do Mums Live?
CHARLOTTE – It’s a good question and one that often comes up in the fall, when garden centers are full of beautiful, flowering pots of them. Mums, also known as Chrysanthemums, can be divided into two distinct categories: garden and floral. These two varieties are bred with different goals in mind, and this results in very different lifespans.
wccbcharlotte.com
Edge On The Clock: What Liking Cats Says About You
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you prefer cats to dogs, that could say a lot about your personality. In a new study, psychologists found that people who gravitate towards cats for comfort are often more emotional by nature. The study suggests more emotional people may be more attuned to a cat’s subtle behaviors. The psychologists say they are conducting more research to see if cats could be as effective as dogs in service and comfort roles.
Here's why we won't know election results right when the polls close
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why won't we know all the results right when polls close on election night?. The truth is, we never have all votes counted on election night. Overseas ballots, mail ballots, and provisional, all of those take time to count. In the coming days, bipartisan election officials...
Former Wendy’s employee finally gets his retirement party
STANLEY, N.C. — Former Wendy’s employee Dennis Peek finally got to have his retirement party Saturday afternoon. The party was held at Harper Park in Stanley and was put together by the city’s town hall. Steve Denton, the mayor of Stanley, told Channel 9 last month they...
W2W4 in SC: ‘Bump’ Roddey re-elected to York City Council
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Stakes were high on both sides of the aisle Tuesday with key congressional seats up for grabs in several battleground states in both the House and Senate. In South Carolina, 3.4 million residents were eligible to vote and voters were deciding on a variety of important races, from […]
charlottemagazine.com
Featured Practice: SouthEnd Dentistry
“A major part of our comprehensive philosophy is not only to treat the issue, but treat the root of the issue as well. Our goal is to get our patients established on preventive maintenance and stability after addressing their health concerns.”. Since 2009, SouthEnd Dentistry has built a reputation for...
onekindesign.com
Tour a warm and inviting home in North Carolina with inspiring details
This wonderfully designed home by Pike Properties features inviting curb appeal and luminous living spaces, located in Charlotte, North Carolina. Encompassing a 3,975 square-foot floor plan layout, there are four bedrooms and three bathrooms in this incredibly desirable residence. From the exterior facade, this home pushes design to a whole...
wccbcharlotte.com
Union County Sheriff: Parent Brings Gun To School Campus
MARVIN, N.C. — Deputies say that they were called to a dispute between parents about child custody when a firearm fell to the ground. Officials state that the incident happened at Marvin Elementary School’s soccer field over the weekend and that the gun allegedly belonged to Paul Mobley, 28 of Charlotte.
Gaston County Salvation Army creates ‘one-stop’ resource center for people in need
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gaston County Salvation Army aims to provide a new center for people in the area to get help with a range of needs, from food and housing to mental health assistance. The program, called “One Stop,” is literally designed to be a one-stop shop for...
Niner Times
Midas Magazine and Nova Literary-Arts Magazine receive national recognition
At the MediaFest22 convention in Washington D.C., UNC Charlotte's Midas Magazine and Nova Literary-Arts Magazine each received national recognition for their 2021-22 publications. Both publications won design Pinnacle Awards from the College Media Association (CMA) and were honored in the Associated Collegiate Press (ACP) Best of Show Awards. For the...
Mayor throws retirement party for man with Down syndrome who was fired from Wendy’s
STANLEY, N.C. — Former Wendy’s employee Dennis Peek finally got to have his retirement party on Saturday after he was fired without notice last month, according to his family. The retirement party for Peek, who has Down syndrome, was held on Saturday afternoon in Stanley, North Carolina, according...
scoopcharlotte.com
The Novant Health Thanksgiving EVE Parade is a Must Do If You’re Staying Here for the Holiday
If you are in town for Thanksgiving this year, your Wednesday evening plans should be happily “set” as the Novant Health Thanksgiving EVE Parade returns to light up the night on Tryon Street once again. A Charlotte tradition since 1947, The Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade takes place each...
WCNC
Long lines at Union County polling place for 2022 midterms
Voters in Union County lined up early to cast their ballot in the 2022 midterm election. Meghan Bragg has an update on the turnout.
THC-infused snacks that look like legitimate brands found in North Carolina schools
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — They may look like harmless packets of chips and candies, but authorities in North Carolina are sounding the alarm after a statewide operation found counterfeit snacks that were actually infused with THC, the same psychoactive substance found in marijuana. According to the North Carolina Secretary...
CATS pushes to move uptown bus station underground
The Charlotte Area Transit System said Monday that the best option for a new uptown bus station is to build it underground — in line with the original plan proposed by a private developer. A private developer, Charlotte-based White Point Partners, wants to move the bus station on Trade...
cn2.com
SC DHEC Concerned about Lake Wylie Cove
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 News) – The state DHEC office sending out a water advisory, they are concerned about one cove on Lake Wylie that they say has harmful algae. Here is the detailed release. “COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today...
