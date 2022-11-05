Dave Keim and his wife, Kay, had the opportunity to meet William Byron at the Martinsville Speedway back in October, and Byron was able to sign their replica of his car. Dave and Kay happen to be residents of North Carolina, which is the home of NASCAR. Dave, a graduate from LU in 1986, responded when asked about cheering for William Byron, “I am proud to see Liberty on the car as a sponsor!” They both enjoy the excitement of the Martinsville Speedway and attend other NASCAR events throughout the year.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 5 HOURS AGO