Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Related
Liberty News
Game Day: UConn
Liberty will wrap up a two-game road swing this weekend when the Flames travel to East Hartford, Conn., to take on UConn in the final road game of the year season. Live Stats (UConnHuskies.com) Live Video (CBS Sports Network) Other Links:. Weather – East Hartford, Conn. Official Kickoff:. 12:05...
Liberty News
Making history: Flames Football takes first win over SEC team, earns highest regular season ranking at No. 19
In a game that went down to the wire, Flames Football defeated Arkansas 21-19 in Razorback Stadium on Saturday, marking the program’s first-ever win against SEC competition. Prior to this game, Liberty was 0-2 against SEC opponents. The victory propelled Liberty to 8-1 on the season, tied with the...
Liberty News
Women’s Soccer Welcomes Five Newcomers
Liberty Head Coach Lang Wedemeyer and the Lady Flames soccer program have announced the signing of five newcomers on National Signing Day. “With so many players returning for next year, we were very selective in our recruiting process, trying to find the best balance of competitiveness, skill, and character to complement our current roster,” Wedemeyer commented. “This special group of young women who check all of those boxes and more.”
Liberty News
Douglas Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List
A career season has led to another honor for Liberty’s Demario Douglas, as the wide receiver has been added to the 2022 Biletnikoff Award watch list. Douglas was one of four players added to the list today, joining Louisiana Tech’s Tre Harris, Colorado State’s Tory Horton and Rice’s Bradley Rozner.
Liberty News
Doan Voted ASUN Women’s XC Scholar-Athlete of the Year for 3rd Straight Time
For the third consecutive season, Liberty’s Calli Doan has been voted the ASUN Women’s Cross Country Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She was joined on the Women’s All-Academic Team by Anna Hostetler and Marie Hostetler. Meanwhile, Kyle Harkabus represented the Flames on the Men’s All-Academic Team. Doan...
Liberty News
BIG EAST Champ Liberty to Take On Maryland in NCAA 1st Round
Back-to-back BIG EAST champion Liberty is set to take on Maryland in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship. The No. 19 Lady Flames (12-7) will take on the Big Ten regular season co-champion No. 2 Terrapins (17-3), Friday at noon in the NCAA Sweet 16. The match will be held at the Maryland Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex in College Park, Md. The other matchup at the site will be No. 7 Princeton (13-4), the Ivy League champion, against No. 10 Syracuse (15-5).
Liberty News
Liberty Volleyball Adds Lily Wagner
Liberty volleyball fifth-year head coach Trevor Johnson and his staff have announced the addition of Lily Wagner to the team’s 2023 roster. Wagner has signed a commitment to attend Liberty and play volleyball beginning in the 2023-24 academic year. Lily Wagner (OH, 5-11, Germantown, Wis./Germantown High School) Lily Wagner...
Liberty News
Liberty Men’s Basketball Announces Signing of Blair III
The Liberty men’s basketball program has announced the addition of Curtis Blair III on National Signing Day. Blair III is a 6-6 guard from Richmond, Va. who currently plays for The Steward School. “We’re really excited about the addition of Curtis Blair III. He comes from a wonderful family,...
Liberty News
Liberty Opens 2022-23 Season With 104-38 Home Win Over Regent
Liberty started the new season with a 104-38 home win over visiting Regent, Monday evening at Liberty Arena. The Flames (1-0) improve to 10-0 in home openers under head coach Ritchie McKay and 3-0 all-time in home openers held at Liberty Arena. Liberty’s Darius McGhee became the winningest individual player...
Liberty News
Men’s beach volleyball team third at AVCA Fall Collegiate Championships
After being swept by eventual champion Westcliff (Calif.) University in Sunday’s semifinals, 5-0, Liberty University’s men’s beach volleyball team defeated Indiana Tech in the consolation match, 4-1, to finish third out of four teams at the inaugural American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Fall Collegiate Beach Championships, played Saturday and Sunday at John Hunt Park in Huntsville, Ala.
Liberty News
Flames Post 7-5 Record in Matches Against Monarchs, Sunday at Liberty Dual
The Liberty Flames men’s tennis team posted a 7-5 record in matches against the Old Dominion Monarchs, Sunday on the third and final day of the Liberty Dual at the Liberty Indoor Tennis Center. Day three of the event saw the Flames go 3-1 in doubles and 4-4 in...
Liberty News
Hunt Seat, Western equestrian teams place third at home, fifth on road in Region 4 shows
Liberty University’s Hunt Seat team solidified its third-place standing in the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association’s (IHSA) Region 4 by finishing behind only Sweet Briar College and Randolph-Macon College in Saturday’s show featuring riders from seven schools at the Liberty Equestrian Center and Sunday’s event at SBC.
Liberty News
Men’s wrestlers open season with sixth-place showing at Messiah Invitational
Liberty University’s men’s wrestling team was beset by injuries in its first competition of the 2022-23 season and settled for sixth place in the nine-team, mostly NCAA Division III field at Saturday’s Messiah (Pa.) Invitational tournament in Grantham, Pa. The Flames racked up 71.5 points to place...
Liberty News
Women’s Soccer Announces ID Camp for Jan. 15
Registration is now open for the Liberty Women’s Soccer ID Camp. The camp is scheduled for January 15 and will be held on the Liberty campus. “We have had a tremendous turnout for our past ID camps and look to continue to bring in top-quality players who are hungry to learn and grow in the game,” Head Coach Lang Wedemeyer said.
Liberty News
Champion for Christ – Dave Keim
Dave Keim and his wife, Kay, had the opportunity to meet William Byron at the Martinsville Speedway back in October, and Byron was able to sign their replica of his car. Dave and Kay happen to be residents of North Carolina, which is the home of NASCAR. Dave, a graduate from LU in 1986, responded when asked about cheering for William Byron, “I am proud to see Liberty on the car as a sponsor!” They both enjoy the excitement of the Martinsville Speedway and attend other NASCAR events throughout the year.
Comments / 0