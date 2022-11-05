ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Liberty News

Game Day: UConn

Liberty will wrap up a two-game road swing this weekend when the Flames travel to East Hartford, Conn., to take on UConn in the final road game of the year season. Live Stats (UConnHuskies.com) Live Video (CBS Sports Network) Other Links:. Weather – East Hartford, Conn. Official Kickoff:. 12:05...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Women’s Soccer Welcomes Five Newcomers

Liberty Head Coach Lang Wedemeyer and the Lady Flames soccer program have announced the signing of five newcomers on National Signing Day. “With so many players returning for next year, we were very selective in our recruiting process, trying to find the best balance of competitiveness, skill, and character to complement our current roster,” Wedemeyer commented. “This special group of young women who check all of those boxes and more.”
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Douglas Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

A career season has led to another honor for Liberty’s Demario Douglas, as the wide receiver has been added to the 2022 Biletnikoff Award watch list. Douglas was one of four players added to the list today, joining Louisiana Tech’s Tre Harris, Colorado State’s Tory Horton and Rice’s Bradley Rozner.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

BIG EAST Champ Liberty to Take On Maryland in NCAA 1st Round

Back-to-back BIG EAST champion Liberty is set to take on Maryland in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship. The No. 19 Lady Flames (12-7) will take on the Big Ten regular season co-champion No. 2 Terrapins (17-3), Friday at noon in the NCAA Sweet 16. The match will be held at the Maryland Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex in College Park, Md. The other matchup at the site will be No. 7 Princeton (13-4), the Ivy League champion, against No. 10 Syracuse (15-5).
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Liberty News

Liberty Volleyball Adds Lily Wagner

Liberty volleyball fifth-year head coach Trevor Johnson and his staff have announced the addition of Lily Wagner to the team’s 2023 roster. Wagner has signed a commitment to attend Liberty and play volleyball beginning in the 2023-24 academic year. Lily Wagner (OH, 5-11, Germantown, Wis./Germantown High School) Lily Wagner...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Liberty Men’s Basketball Announces Signing of Blair III

The Liberty men’s basketball program has announced the addition of Curtis Blair III on National Signing Day. Blair III is a 6-6 guard from Richmond, Va. who currently plays for The Steward School. “We’re really excited about the addition of Curtis Blair III. He comes from a wonderful family,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Liberty Opens 2022-23 Season With 104-38 Home Win Over Regent

Liberty started the new season with a 104-38 home win over visiting Regent, Monday evening at Liberty Arena. The Flames (1-0) improve to 10-0 in home openers under head coach Ritchie McKay and 3-0 all-time in home openers held at Liberty Arena. Liberty’s Darius McGhee became the winningest individual player...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Men’s beach volleyball team third at AVCA Fall Collegiate Championships

After being swept by eventual champion Westcliff (Calif.) University in Sunday’s semifinals, 5-0, Liberty University’s men’s beach volleyball team defeated Indiana Tech in the consolation match, 4-1, to finish third out of four teams at the inaugural American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Fall Collegiate Beach Championships, played Saturday and Sunday at John Hunt Park in Huntsville, Ala.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Women’s Soccer Announces ID Camp for Jan. 15

Registration is now open for the Liberty Women’s Soccer ID Camp. The camp is scheduled for January 15 and will be held on the Liberty campus. “We have had a tremendous turnout for our past ID camps and look to continue to bring in top-quality players who are hungry to learn and grow in the game,” Head Coach Lang Wedemeyer said.
Liberty News

Champion for Christ – Dave Keim

Dave Keim and his wife, Kay, had the opportunity to meet William Byron at the Martinsville Speedway back in October, and Byron was able to sign their replica of his car. Dave and Kay happen to be residents of North Carolina, which is the home of NASCAR. Dave, a graduate from LU in 1986, responded when asked about cheering for William Byron, “I am proud to see Liberty on the car as a sponsor!” They both enjoy the excitement of the Martinsville Speedway and attend other NASCAR events throughout the year.
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy