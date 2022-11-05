Read full article on original website
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Troy Record
COLLEGE SOCCER: Saint Rose men’s and women’s teams earn NCAA Tournament bids
ALBANY, NY – There was not just one NCAA Tournament watch part on the Saint Rose campus on Monday night, but two. The Golden Knights’ men’s and women’s soccer teams each clinched a spot in the Division II Tournament, which begins later this week. The men...
localsyr.com
Former Syracuse University Athletic Director dies at 84
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse University Athletic Director Jake Crouthamel has died at the age of 84. He came to Syracuse as the Athletic Director in 1979 and stayed until 2005. Crouthamel was with Syracuse for the building of the dome, the formation of the Big East Conference,...
mylittlefalls.com
Little Falls takes down Albany in 12U matchup
The Little Falls Mounties Pop Warner 12U team walked off the field triumphant after a hard-fought win over visiting Albany Saturday afternoon at Vets Park. Coach Kyle Sylstra said, “We knew we would have to play a big, tough, physical, fast team. They gave us everything we thought they would. This year, we knew we had the athletes to compete. In the past, these bigger cities and towns usually brought more athletes.”
thecomeback.com
College sports world mourns loss of iconic Syracuse AD
While the Big East Conference is no longer the college athletics powerhouse that it was in the 1980s and 1990s, it might not have existed in the first place if not for the efforts of John “Jake” Crouthamel. The former Syracuse athletic director, who held that role from 1977 to 2005, died Monday at 84 years old, per Dartmouth Athletics.
ubspectrum.com
Men’s basketball squeaks by Colgate, 88-87, in season opener
The Bulls kicked off the 2022-23 season with a win Monday night, beating the Colgate Raiders, 88-87, at Alumni Arena. Despite poor free-throw shooting and foul trouble, UB was able to emerge victorious against a quality Colgate team that made it to the NCAA tournament last season. The victory was...
WNYT
Two Capital Region Powerball tickets win $50k third prize
It’s not the big $2.04 billion prize, but two Powerball players in the Capital Region have something to celebrate. Two tickets sold at Stewart’s Shops in Clifton Park and Cobleskill won third prize, for $50,000 each. The tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers were...
Former Syracuse lacrosse star Paul Gait recovering from serious injuries suffered in fall
Syracuse, N.Y. —Former Syracuse University men’s lacrosse star Paul Gait suffered serious injuries related to a fall last week. Gait fell from a platform about 20 feet off the ground while installing insulation during a winterizing process in a warehouse just outside Albany on Thursday, his brother Gary said.
Troy Record
Calendar
A CELEBRATION OF ACCESS TO JUSTICE: A Celebration of Access to Justice: Honoring Lillian M. Moy, Esq. on her retirement will be held at 5: 30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Albany Capital Center, 55 Eagle Street, Albany, NY 12207, hosted by the Legal Aid Society Northeastern New York. You are invited to join the Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York on November 9th as we honor Lillian M. Moy, Esq., in celebration of her distinguished legal career, spanning over 40 years, working for access to justice for all. RSVP: gala@lasnny.org or 518-375-3457 or https://bit.ly/LASNNYgala2022. Honorary Committee Tickets: $350, Individual Tickets: $175 and Young Professional Tickets (under 30): $125.
Troy Record
SNAPSHOT: Area Marine honored as Veteran of the Year
About 80 people attended a recent Veteran of the Year ceremony honoring Malta Marine David Wallingford at the Saratoga Wilton Elks Lodge in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., including 14 family members of David and Helene Wallingford. Area politicians presented David with plaques of appreciation. Gen. Barry Hartman, US Army Ret. was master of ceremonies. He’s also secretary of the Friends of the New York State Military Museum. The veteran of the year is sponsored by the museum and the New York State Chapter of the Association of the United States Army. (Photo by Paul Fanning of the NY Division of Military and Naval Affairs)
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
Strong thunderstorm with 40 mph winds and hail hitting northern Onondaga county
Syracuse, N.Y. — A strong thunderstorm could bring 40 mile per hour winds and hail to northern Onondaga County according to the National Weather Service. The storm was spotted at 5:56 p.m. near Camillus and Baldwinsville and is expected to hang around the north end of the county until around 6:30, the National Weather Service said.
Stacks Espresso Bar opening new location in Troy
Stacks Espresso Bar is moving into the former Spill’n the Beans Coffeehouse & Bistro space at 13 3rd Street in Troy. Stacks currently has two locations on Lark Street and Broadway in Albany.
Former Syracuse head coach Paul Pasqualoni fired by Carolina Panthers
Syracuse, N.Y. —Former Syracuse football head coach Paul Pasqualoni is on the hunt for a new job again. Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilkes fired Pasqualoni from his position as defensive line coach along with cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper on Monday. Pasqualoni spent less than one year with...
Popular Local Burger Joint Opening 3rd Capital Region Location
A local burger chain is putting the finishing touches on its third Capital Region restaurant. When it comes to burger joints we have a wealth of options here in the Capital Region. We have every imaginable chain - Five Guys, Smashburger, and Elevation just to name of few. All of them are worthy of tasty burger praise, but it is always this burger lover's preference to sample some local flavor.
Utica’s Nexus Center Will Host Two Of The Areas Most Iconic Brands
We are just weeks away from the grand opening of the Nexus Center, the newest sports tournament destination here in Utica, New York. On top of the anticipated state-of-the-art facilities for sports, events and more, two things are opening inside that you may not know about. Two of the most impactful brands in the Utica area will be featured with spaces of there own.
Police conduct underage drinking detail in Saratoga County
Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Saratoga County, scoping out 16 businesses.
WKTV
Food Truck Rally to be held at JFK Middle School in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- John F. Kennedy Middle School will be holding a Food Truck Rally on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 12:30- 2 p.m. On hand will be, "Oh Crepe & Waffles" which offers French-style crepes and Belgium waffles, served with coffee, and "Savage Eats" which offers specialty sandwiches made with beef and different kinds of exotic meats. Both will be out front of the school waiting for the public's arrival.
WKTV
2 charged after man beat with baseball bat in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- A man and a woman from Utica were arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a victim with a baseball bat. On Nov. 1, at about 10 p.m. Utica police responded to reports of menacing and assault on the 1500 block of Neilson Street. Upon arrival, the...
Has Your Memory ‘Glazed’ Over This Retro Central New York Donut Shop?
Hey Utica! Who remembers Dan-Dee Donuts? There were several locations sprinkled throughout the Mohawk Valley. Dan-Dee Donuts began springing up in Central New York beginning in the late 1950s. It was started by Jerome "Jerry" Rosenblum and Tom Watkins. Known for their coffee and "50 varieties" of donuts, they had locations in Utica, Yorkville, Herkimer, Little Falls, among others. At their peak there were roughly 20 Dan-Dee Donut shops throughout Central New York. Most were open 24 hours.
Oneida County Executive responds to Hochul’s comment on SUNY Poly
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Based on Governor Kathy Hochul’s recent comments in the Times-Union, it seems as though her plans for the future of Utica are not what anyone was expecting. While a reunification of the Colleges of Nanoscale Science and Engineering (CNSE), and SUNY Albany, is not unexpected – we want to know – what […]
