Alexa Bliss Flaunts New Look Following WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss had a rough night at Crown Jewel as she lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship but now she seems to be embracing a new look. At Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Bliss teamed with Asuka to defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Title against the two women they defeated for the belts on Raw, Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.
Solo Sikoa Responds To The Rock’s ‘Head Of The Table’ Claims
The Bloodline’s enforcer Solo Sikoa has responded to claims made by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson that – not Roman Reigns – is at the Head of the Table. Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns, The Usos, and The Rock are all a part of the extended Anoa’i wrestling dynasty. Four of those men are still part of WWE whereas The Rock moved on from the company once he found his feet in Hollywood and has since conquered the movie world as well.
WWE Teases Bray Wyatt-Alexa Bliss Reunion At Crown Jewel
There is something brewing again between WWE superstars Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss after the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event showed a clip of Bray Wyatt’s moth logo while Alexa Bliss was being interviewed prior to her Tag Team Title defense against Damage CTRL. What fans noticed the most...
Bianca Belair Reveals Incredible Story Behind Crown Jewel Gear
Current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has put a spotlight on how she was the one who made her wrestling outfit that she was wearing during WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, and did so while on the road before the Premium Live Event. In Riyadh, Bianca Belair...
WWE Files Trademark For Specialty Match, Former PPV Name
On November 2, 2022, WWE has filed to trademark “TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs” under clothing purposes with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). “Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.”
Ex-WWE Star Admits They Burned Bridges In The Company
A former WWE Superstar has admitted that they “burned their own bridges” in the company and said that they wanted to be WWE Champion. Raven joined WWE in 2000 after a previous run in the company in the early nineties where he was known as Johnny Polo. Following that run, the Raven character was born in ECW to great acclaim before he moved on to spend time in WCW at the height of the Monday Night Wars.
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Recap: 5 Thoughts
The WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event is in the books. It wasn’t as good as Extreme Rules, but I thought it was a solid wrestling show from top to bottom. It’s refreshing to see these Saudi Arabia shows have some meaning behind them because the early ones were not good at all. They were glorified house shows. Finally, WWE realized they needed to make these shows more appealing and that’s what they’ve done for the most part. Check out John Canton’s Crown Jewel recap here in case you missed anything on the show.
AEW Signs Top Free Agent
A top free agent has now seemingly signed their deal to join AEW, weeks after they were already rumoured to have done so. Bandido debuted for All Elite Wrestling on the 28th of September edition of Dynamite in Philadelphia where he challenged ‘The Ocho’ Chris Jericho for the ROH World Title. As ever, the Mexican star was impressive in his outing but failed to defeat Jericho who has vowed to take out everyone ever associated with Ring of Honor.
Jon Moxley Explains Why Going To Rehab Was The “Best Decision” For Him
The AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is thriving these days, but it wasn’t always easy for him as he opened up about why he went to rehab for a drinking problem. In late 2021, Jon Moxley left AEW for a few months to deal with his drinking problem. Moxley entered a rehabilitation program so that he can get better because he didn’t feel good even though most wrestling fans were likely unable to tell by watching him on television.
How Becky Lynch Inspired WWE Star’s Comeback
A recently returned WWE Superstar has discussed how Becky Lynch provided the inspiration for them to return to the company and get back in the ring. Candice LeRae left WWE in May 2022 when her contract expired while she was on maternity leave. She had previously last competed in the ring for the company in July 2021 when she and Indi Hartwell lost the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship.
Two Major NXT Title Matches Announced For November 15 Episode
The WWE NXT brand continues to feature title matches on its television show with two major title matches announced for next week. On the November 15th episode of NXT, Bron Breakker and Mandy Rose will each have very difficult title defenses. Breakker will have to put his NXT Championship on...
Mustafa Ali Fires Back At Braun Strowman’s Controversial Tweet
It appears that we have a real-life beef brewing between Mustafa Ali and Braun Strowman. WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali reacted to a Tweet from “The Monster of all Monsters” Braun Strowman after former champ tweeted:. “Holy hell @TheGiantOmos can you believe we got 47 and reminded the people...
Karrion Kross On What It Will Mean When Roman Reigns Loses
If you ask Karrion Kross, once a top WWE Superstar finally goes down, it’ll create a massive shift in professional wrestling and to that particular wrestler’s career. Kross was making a reference to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, with the “Tribal Chief” being that top star.
How An Ultimate Warrior Tantrum Resulted In A 10 Second Match
A WWE Hall of Famer has explained how a tantrum thrown by The Ultimate Warrior resulted in a ten-second title match featuring the star. At the inaugural SummerSlam event in 1988, The Ultimate Warrior was an unexpected surprise as he challenged The Honky Tonk Man for the Intercontinental Championship. Warrior made short work of his opponent, ending Honky Tonk’s reign at 454 days – a record that still stands today.
NJPW Reveals Super Jr. Tag League Line Up
NJPW will have not one but two tag team tournaments happening at once. Starting November 21st, New Japan will host both their heavyweight and junior heavyweight tag team tournaments. Like the G1 Climax, the World Tag League and Super Jr. Tag League are both round-robin tournaments. But whereas the G1...
Jim Ross Reveals Why Vince McMahon Didn’t Tell Him About Montreal Screwjob
Jim Ross has revealed a surprisingly good-hearted side of Vince McMahon amidst the turmoil of “Montreal”. November 9th, 1997 is perhaps the most infamous date in pro-wrestling history. It was the night that Bret Hart was ‘screwed’ out of the WWE Title under orders from Vince McMahon at Survivor Series 1997. The Screwjob caused immediate upheaval in WWE and changed the course of wrestling history.
Full NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over Card Revealed
The card for NJPW x STARDOM’s Historic X-Over has been finalized. Historic X-Over gets its name from the fact that it will be the first-ever full cross-promotional wrestling show with equal representation from both New Japan and STARDOM. The event takes place on November 20th. Previously, STARDOM wrestlers competed...
Braun Strowman Shows Off Surprising Athleticism With Backflip
Braun Strowman has shown that monsters can do backflips as well following his latest comments online that caused an uproar between wrestling stars and fans. Braun Strowman recently caused a stir online as he took a shot at what he calls “floppy floppers” while reflecting on his bout at Crown Jewel against Omos:
Billy Corgan Claims CM Punk Will Work Things Out With AEW
Billy Corgan is surprisingly optimistic about CM Punk’s future in AEW. Following the alleged backstage fight which took place following All Out CM Punk’s future in both AEW and pro-wrestling, in general, has been shrouded in uncertainty. CM Punk is currently deadlocked in a contract buy-out from AEW...
Josh Alexander And Kurt Angle Talk Using Ankle Lock Submission
Josh Alexander sought the approval of legendary wrestler Kurt Angle to use his and Ken Shamrock’s submission move, while appearing with the star on the Kurt Angle Show. Josh Alexander told Angle that he had previously asked former WWE Superstar Shamrock for approval to use the ankle lock submission move in his routine and took the opportunity to also ask permission from Angle.
