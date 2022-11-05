ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Two dead in Sierra Vista crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men are dead after the car they were in crashed and rolled over on Highway 90, just south of Airport Road, in Sierra Vista on Tuesday morning, Nov. 8. Sierra Vista police were called to the scene around 9 a.m. and arrived to...
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
19-year-old killed in crash near Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young man is dead after the vehicle he was driving crashed south of Tucson on Monday, Nov. 7. Pima County sheriff’s deputies said they were called around noon to the 1200 block of West Pima Mine Road. Once authorities arrived, they said,...
TUCSON, AZ
Benson man killed in crash on Interstate 10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Benson Tuesday, Nov. 1. Arizona DPS said 35-year-old Seth Michael Petersen, of Benson, died at the scene. DPS said Petersen was driving east on I-10 when his vehicle crossed the median, rolled...
BENSON, AZ
Sahuarita, November 09 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Amphitheater High School football team will have a game with Sahuarita High School on November 08, 2022, 17:00:00.
SAHUARITA, AZ

